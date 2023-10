October 30, 2023 at 06:03 am EDT

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Miromatrix Medical Inc:

* UNITED THERAPEUTICS TO ACQUIRE MIROMATRIX MEDICAL

* UNITED THERAPEUTICS CORP: PROPOSED DEAL FOR $3.25 PER SHARE IN CASH

* UNITED THERAPEUTICS CORP: PROPOSED DEAL FOR AGGREGATE OF APPROXIMATELY $91 MILLION

* UNITED THERAPEUTICS CORP - TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITION AND IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q4 OF 2023

* UNITED THERAPEUTICS CORP: PROPOSED DEAL FOR ADDITIONAL $1.75 PER SHARE IN CASH UPON ACHIEVEMENT OF A CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT MILESTONE