: The attendance of Members/Corporate Representatives/Proxies is as per

The attendance of the Directors, Company Secretaries and Key Management is as set out in Annexure 1.

MINUTES OF THE TWENTY THIRD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ("23RD AGM) OF THE COMPANY HELD AT GLENMARIE BALLROOM A, GLENMARIE HOTEL AND GOLF RESORT, NO. 1, JALAN USAHAWAN U1/8, SEKSYEN U1, 40250 SHAH ALAM, SELANGOR DARUL EHSAN ON FRIDAY, 9 JUNE 2023 AT 10:00 A.M.

Tan Sri Chairman informed the Meeting that there were Nine (9) resolutions to be tabled at this AGM, Eight (8) Ordinary Resolutions of Ordinary Businesses, and One (1) Ordinary Resolution of Special Business and proceeded with the Agenda at hand.

Tan Sri Chairman thanked the Company Secretary and informed that he was also appointed as proxy for several members and would vote in accordance with the instructions given.

Tan Sri Chairman invited the Company Secretary to explained on the poll voting procedures.

the voting would be conducted upon completion of tabling of all resolutions to be transacted at the AGM.

that ULICORP had appointed Boardroom Share Registrars Sdn. Bhd. as Poll Administrator to conduct the polling process and SKY Corporate Services Sdn. Bhd. as Scrutineer to verify the poll results; and

that the voting at this AGM would be conducted via poll voting in accordance with Paragraph 8.29A(1) of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad;

Tan Sri Chairman briefed the Meeting with regards to the administrative matters of 23

Tan Sri Chairman proceeded to introduce ULICORP's Board of Directors and Key Management, as well as the Company Secretary and Company's Auditor who were in attendance.

Tan Sri Chairman thanked the Company Secretary and declared that the Meeting duly constituted.

INTRODUCTION OF THE COMPANY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGEMENT

The Company Secretary reported that the Company had received 45 valid proxy forms representing 81,166,137 ordinary shares or 37.27% of the total issued and

The Company Secretary confirmed that there was sufficient quorum in accordance with Clause 110 of the Company's Constitution.

Tan Sri Chairman expressed his sincere gratitude to the attendees for their unwavering support, dedication, and commitment to ULICORP during the challenging times caused by the pandemic. Despite the obstacles faced, the attendees' belief in the company's vision and trust in its leadership have played a crucial role in successfully navigating through the difficulties and emerging stronger.

Tan Sri Chairman expressed his enthusiasm for the occasion, highlighting that it is a significant moment for everyone present. Tan Sri Chairman acknowledge that virtual meetings have been the norm for the past two years due to the

AGENDA 1

TO RECEIVE THE AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022 TOGETHER WITH THE REPORTS OF THE DIRECTORS' AND AUDITORS' THEREON Tan Sri Chairman tabled the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 together with the Reports of the Directors and Auditors thereon. The Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022, together with the Reports of the Directors and Auditors, did not require the shareholders' approval in accordance with Section 340(1)(a) of the Act. Hence, it would not be put to vote. The Group's performance for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 was on pages 57 to 127 of the Annual Report 2022. Tan Sri Chairman encouraged all shareholders and proxies to pose questions or seek clarification relevant to the Audited Financial Statements. All questions shall be dealt with during the Question and Answer ("Q&A") session upon completion of the remaining business of this AGM. The Audited Financial Statements had been prepared in accordance with the Financial Reporting Standards and the Act. The Auditors, Messrs Baker Tilly Monteiro Heng PLT was of the opinion that the financial statements were in order and presented a true and fair view of the financial position of the Group and the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2022. Tan Sri Chairman then declared that the Audited Financial Statements had been duly received by shareholders and proxies. AGENDA 2

ORDINARY RESOLUTION 1

TO APPROVE THE PAYMENT OF DIRECTORS' FEES OF RM592,000 FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022 Ordinary Resolution 1 on approval for payment of Directors' fees of RM592,000 for the financial year ended 31 December 2022, was tabled at the Meeting. Tan Sri Chairman informed the Meeting that pursuant to Section 230(1) of the Act stipulated among others that the fees and any benefits payable to Directors of a listed Company and its subsidiaries should be approved at a general meeting. This motion was put to the meeting for consideration. AGENDA 3

ORDINARY RESOLUTION 2

TO APPROVE THE PAYMENT OF DIRECTORS' FEES UP TO AN AMOUNT OF RM1,036,500 FOR PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2023 UNTIL 30 JUNE 2024

Ordinary Resolution 2 on approval for payment of Directors' fees up to an amount of RM1,036,500 for period from 1 January 2023 until 30 June 2024, was tabled at the Meeting. This motion was put to the meeting for consideration.

9. AGENDA 4

ORDINARY RESOLUTION 3

TO APPROVE THE NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS' BENEFITS UP TO AN AMOUNT OF RM44,100 FROM 1 JULY 2023 UNTIL 30 JUNE 2024

Tan Sri Chairman informed that Ordinary Resolution 3 was to seek approval on the Non-Executive Directors' Benefits up to RM44,100 from 1 July 2023 until 30 June 2024. The details of the Non-

Executive Directors' Benefits were stated on Page 140 of the Annual Report. This motion was put to the meeting for consideration.

