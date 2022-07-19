Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. United Urban Investment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8960   JP3045540006

UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8960)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-19 am EDT
140200.00 JPY   +1.82%
03:14aUNITED URBAN INVESTMENT : 37th Fiscal Period Presentation Material (six months ended May 2022)
PU
03:14aUNITED URBAN INVESTMENT : "To Our Unitholders" page has been updated.
PU
03:14aUNITED URBAN INVESTMENT : "Total Unitholders' Equity and Major Unitholders" page has been updated.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

United Urban Investment : 37th Fiscal Period Presentation Material (six months ended May 2022)

07/19/2022 | 03:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

37th Fiscal Period Presentation Material

( s i x m o n t h s e n d e d M a y 2 0 2 2)

Appendix bound to the presentation material is available as "Appendix" in a separate volume.

Securities Code: 8960 https://www.united-reit.co.jp/en

July 2022

Table of Contents

1

Business Results Summary

● Major Topics

p.3

Steady Growth of Actual Profit &

p.4

Stable Distribution through Capital Gain & Retained Earnings

2 Business Results & Forecast

● DPU: 37th FP

p.7

● Business Results: 37th FP

p.8

● DPU Forecast: 38th FP & 39th FP

p.9

● Business Forecast : 38th FP & 39th FP

p.10

● Mid-term Initiatives

p.11

3

Strategy & Implementation

3-1 External Growth

p.13

● Acquisition: 37th FP

p.14

● Acquisition: 38th FP

p.15

● Progress of Development Project

p.16

● Disposition : 37th FP & 38th FP

p.17

● Properety Replacement: 37th FP & 38th FP

p.18

● Track Record of External Growth

p.19

3-2 Internal Growth

p.20

● Asset Management: Hotels

p.21

● Asset Management: Retail properties

p.23

● Asset Management: Office buildings

p.24

● Hands-on Management

p.25

3-3 Portfolio Summary

p.28

● Portfolio Summary

p.29

● Portfolio Performance

p.30

Change in Monthly Rent (Based on Lease Contracts)

p.31

at Existing Properties

3-4 Finance

p.32

● Financial Standing

p.33

● Policy of Retained Earnings Utilization

p.36

3-5 ESG Initiatives

p.38

● ESG Initiatives: Sustainability management

p.39

● ESG Initiatives: External evaluation

p.41

● ESG Initiatives: Materiality

p.42

● ESG Initiatives: E (Environment)

p.43

● ESG Initiatives: S (Society) /G (Governance)

p.45

● ESG Initiatives: Others

p.46

Definitions

p.47

1

1 Business Results Summary

2

Major Topics

37th FP ended May 31, 2022

(¥ Bn)

Actual results

(FP/FP)

(FP/Initial forecast)

Operating revenues

24.18

+1.37

+1.17

Revenues from rental activities

23.21

+0.40

+0.20

Gain on sale of properties

0.97

+0.97

+0.97

Profit from rental activities

11.96

+0.19

+0.03

Operating income

10.55

+2.29

+0.97

Net income

9.62

+2.30

+1.01

Distribution per unit (¥/unit)

3,112

+12

+12

Asset Management for Recovery and Stabilization of Portfolio Profitability

External

Growth

Internal Growth

Finance

ESG

  • Improve the quality of portfolio through property replacement and capital gain
  • Acquire a quality office building in Tokyo CBD by leveraging our information network
  • Maintain/Increase occupancy rates through flexible compartment and construction work
  • Better/Raise profitability by proactive leasing
  • Establish solid and stable financial standing
  • Flexi-financeby balancing cost control and longer duration
  • Establish the Sustainability Strategy Office, a fully ESG engaged team
  • Become a constituent of MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index

Note: Disclosure of income and expenses by property has partially resumed in the Appendix since the 36th fiscal period ended November 2021.

3

Steady Growth of Actual Profit &

Stable Distribution through Capital Gain & Retained Earnings

Distribution per Unit (DPU)

(1) Retained earnings

(2) Cash distribution from temporary factors*1 (3) Retained earnings (impairment loss)

(4) Distribution excluding ((1) and (2) = Actual Profit)

3,100

3,100

3,112

3,100

3,100

3,100

144

155

361

314

326

310

151

12

19

365

(Impairment loss)

2,945

2,727

2,767

2,786*2

2,790

2,805

36FP

37FP

37FP

38FP

38FP

39FP

40FP~

('21/11)

('22/5)

('22/5)

('22/11)

('22/11)

('23/5)

('23/11)

Results

Initial

Results

Initial

Forecast

Forecast

Forecast

Forecast

Actual Profit

FP/FP

+¥59

FP/FP

+¥19

FP/FP

+¥140

FP/Initial forecast +¥19

FP/Initial forecast +¥15

*1

Amount of appropriation from the gain on sale to cash distribution, cancellation penalty from tenant.

4

*2

Including an impairment loss of ¥22.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

United Urban Investment Corporation published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 07:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION
03:14aUNITED URBAN INVESTMENT : 37th Fiscal Period Presentation Material (six months ended May 2..
PU
03:14aUNITED URBAN INVESTMENT : "To Our Unitholders" page has been updated.
PU
03:14aUNITED URBAN INVESTMENT : "Total Unitholders' Equity and Major Unitholders" page has been ..
PU
06/27UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (Gulliver Hachioji Min..
PU
06/27UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing
PU
06/27United Urban Investment Corporation agreed to acquire Gulliver Hachioji Minamino from M..
CI
06/20UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT : "Financial Information" page has been updated.
PU
06/16UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing
PU
06/16UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Commitment Line Agreement
PU
06/13UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT : Notice on Receiving "The 8th Yokohama Climate Change Mitigation ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 2,26%
Capitalization 429 B 3 108 M 3 108 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,7%
Chart UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
United Urban Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 137 700,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Kenichiro Okamura Supervisory Officer
Kumiko Sekine Supervisory Officer
Toshiaki Emon Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION1.85%3 108
GECINA-25.75%6 678
THE GPT GROUP-17.71%5 812
MIRVAC GROUP-29.55%5 500
ICADE-28.02%3 437
DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.-40.82%3 054