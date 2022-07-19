United Urban Investment : 37th Fiscal Period Presentation Material (six months ended May 2022)

37th Fiscal Period Presentation Material
Appendix bound to the presentation material is available as "Appendix" in a separate volume.
July 2022
Table of Contents
Business Results Summary
● Major Topics
p.3
● Steady Growth of Actual Profit &
p.4
Stable Distribution through Capital Gain & Retained Earnings
2 Business Results & Forecast
● DPU: 37th FP
p.7
● Business Results: 37th FP
p.8
● DPU Forecast: 38th FP & 39th FP
p.9
● Business Forecast : 38th FP & 39th FP
p.10
● Mid-term Initiatives
p.11
Strategy & Implementation
3-1 External Growth
p.13
● Acquisition: 37th FP
p.14
● Acquisition: 38th FP
p.15
● Progress of Development Project
p.16
● Disposition : 37th FP & 38th FP
p.17
● Properety Replacement: 37th FP & 38th FP
p.18
● Track Record of External Growth
p.19
3-2 Internal Growth
p.20
● Asset Management: Hotels
p.21
● Asset Management: Retail properties
p.23
● Asset Management: Office buildings
p.24
● Hands-on Management
p.25
3-3 Portfolio Summary
p.28
● Portfolio Summary
p.29
● Portfolio Performance
p.30
● Change in Monthly Rent (Based on Lease Contracts)
p.31
at Existing Properties
3-4 Finance
p.32
● Financial Standing
p.33
● Policy of Retained Earnings Utilization
p.36
3-5 ESG Initiatives
p.38
● ESG Initiatives: Sustainability management
p.39
● ESG Initiatives: External evaluation
p.41
● ESG Initiatives: Materiality
p.42
● ESG Initiatives: E (Environment)
p.43
● ESG Initiatives: S (Society) /G (Governance)
p.45
● ESG Initiatives: Others
p.46
Definitions
p.47
1 Business Results Summary
Major Topics
37th FP ended May 31, 2022
(¥ Bn)
Actual results
(FP/FP)
(FP/Initial forecast)
Operating revenues
24.18
+1.37
+1.17
Revenues from rental activities
23.21
+0.40
+0.20
Gain on sale of properties
0.97
+0.97
Profit from rental activities
11.96
+0.19
+0.03
Operating income
10.55
+2.29
Net income
9.62
+2.30
+1.01
Distribution per unit (¥/unit)
3,112
+12
Asset Management for Recovery and Stabilization of Portfolio Profitability
External
Growth
Internal Growth
Finance
ESG
Note: Disclosure of income and expenses by property has partially resumed in the Appendix since the 36th fiscal period ended November 2021.
Steady Growth of Actual Profit &
Stable Distribution through Capital Gain & Retained Earnings
Distribution per Unit (DPU)
■ (1) Retained earnings
■ (2) Cash distribution from temporary factors*1 ■ (3) Retained earnings (impairment loss)
■ (4) Distribution excluding ((1) and (2) = Actual Profit)
3,100
144
155
361
314
326
310
151
12
19
365
(Impairment loss)
2,945
2,727
2,767
2,786*2
2,790
2,805
36FP
37FP
38FP
39FP
40FP~
('21/11)
('22/5)
('22/11)
('23/5)
('23/11)
Results
Initial
Forecast
Actual Profit
FP/FP
+¥59
+¥19
+¥140
FP/Initial forecast +¥19
FP/Initial forecast +¥15
*1
Amount of appropriation from the gain on sale to cash distribution, cancellation penalty from tenant.
*2
Including an impairment loss of ¥22.
