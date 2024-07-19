For Translation Purposes Only July 19, 2024 SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE FISCAL PERIOD ENDED May 31, 2024 (December 1, 2023 - May 31, 2024) Name of issuer: United Urban Investment Corporation (United Urban) Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities code: 8960 URL: https://www.united-reit.co.jp/en/ Representative: Kenmin Asatani, Executive Officer Asset Management Company: Marubeni REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. (MRA) Representative: Junichi Batai, President and Chief Executive Officer Inquiries: Shuichi Kamizono, Chief Financial Officer TEL: +81-3-5402-3680 Scheduled date of filing of Securities Report: August 28, 2024 Scheduled date for commencing dividend payments: August 15, 2024 Supplementary Materials on Financial Results: Scheduled Financial Results Conference: Scheduled (for analysts and institutional investors (Japanese language only)) (Amounts are rounded down to the nearest millions of yen, unless otherwise indicated) 1. Performance for the Fiscal Period Ended May 31, 2024 (December 1, 2023 - May 31, 2024) (1) Business Results (Percentage figures show the increase/decrease rate compared to the previous period) Operating Revenues Operating Income Ordinary Income Net Income Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Fiscal period ended 25,981 2.5 12,215 7.1 11,170 7.7 11,169 7.7 May 31, 2024 Fiscal period ended 25,356 1.2 11,408 4.6 10,370 4.4 10,369 4.4 November 30, 2023 Net Income per Unit Return on Equity Return on Assets Ordinary Income to Operating Revenues Fiscal period ended Yen % % % 3,604 3.1 1.5 43.0 May 31, 2024 Fiscal period ended 3,346 2.9 1.4 40.9 November 30, 2023 (2) Distributions Cash Total Cash Distributions in Total Distributions Distribution Distributions Distributions Payout Ratio Ratio to per Unit Excess of Earnings in Excess of (excluding excess Unitholders' (excluding excess per Unit Earnings of earnings) Equity of earnings) Fiscal period ended Yen Millions of yen Yen Millions of yen % % 3,629 11,244 － － 100.6 3.1 May 31, 2024 Fiscal period ended 3,371 10,445 － － 100.7 2.9 November 30, 2023 Notes: 1. "Payout Ratio" is rounded down to the nearest one decimal place. 2. The resource for cash distributions for the fiscal period ended November 30, 2023 and the fiscal period ended May 31, 2024 was the result of adding a reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustments (¥77 million) to the net income, respectively. Therefore, it differs from "net income" of each fiscal period. Financial Position Total Assets Total Unitholders' Equity Ratio Net Asset per Unit Equity (Net Asset) Fiscal period ended Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen 734,420 361,801 49.3 116,763 May 31, 2024 Fiscal period ended 727,227 360,800 49.6 116,440 November 30, 2023 1

(4) Conditions of Cash Flows Cash Flows from Cash Flows from Cash Flows from Cash and Cash Equivalents at the End Operating Activities Investing Activities Financing Activities of the Period Fiscal period ended Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen 14,012 (7,942) (5,444) 63,891 May 31, 2024 Fiscal period ended 14,513 (5,398) (6,586) 63,266 November 30, 2023 2. Forecasts of Results for the Fiscal Period Ending November 30, 2024 (June 1, 2024 - November 30, 2024) and the Fiscal Period Ending May 31, 2025 (December 1, 2024 - May 31, 2025) (Percentage figures show the increase/decrease rate compared to the previous period) Cash Distributions Operating Distributions Operating Income Ordinary Income Net Income per Unit in Excess of Revenues Earnings per (excluding excess of earnings) Unit Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Yen Fiscal period ending 27,980 7.7 13,613 11.4 12,418 11.2 12,417 11.2 3,830 － November 30, 2024 Fiscal period ending 26,607 (4.9) 12,372 (9.1) 11,012 (11.3) 11,012 (11.3) 3,680 － May 31, 2025 [Reference] Estimated net income per unit (full business year): Fiscal period ending November 30, 2024 ¥4,007 Fiscal period ending May 31, 2025 ¥3,553 Note: The resource for cash distributions for the fiscal period ending November 30, 2024 is the result of deducting a provision of reserve for reduction entry (¥627 million) from the net income and adding a reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustments (¥77 million) to the net income. Therefore, it differs from "net income" of the fiscal period. The resource for cash distributions for the fiscal period ending the fiscal period ending May 31, 2025 is the result of adding a reversal of reserve for reduction entry (¥313 million) and a reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustments (¥77 million) to the net income. Therefore, it differs from "net income" of the fiscal period. ＊Other Change in Accounting Policies, Change in Accounting Estimate, and Restatement Changes in accounting policies in accordance with a revision of the accounting rules: Not Applicable Changes in accounting policies other than 1, above: Not Applicable Changes in accounting estimate: Not Applicable Restatement: Not Applicable Total Number of Investment Units Issued and Outstanding Total number of investment units issued at the end of the fiscal period (including own investment units) Number of own investment units at the end of the fiscal period As of May 31, 2024 3,098,591 units As of November 30, 2023 3,098,591 units As of May 31, 2024 0 units As of November 30, 2023 0 units Note: For the number of investment units used as the basis for the calculation of net income per unit, please refer to "Notes to Pe r Unit Information" on page 30. Rounding of Fractions of Amounts and Ratios

Unless otherwise specifically indicated, amounts in this report have been rounded down to the units stated and the ratios have been rounded to the nearest one decimal place. This report ("Brief Report on the Closing of Accounts" ( Kessan-Tanshin )) is not subject to audits by a certified public accountant or an audit corporation.

( )) is not subject to audits by a certified public accountant or an audit corporation. Special Notes Forward-looking statements contained in this material are our current expectations produced as of the date hereof, based on certain assumptions. Accordingly, the actual operating revenues, operating income, ordinary income, net income, cash distributions per unit and distributions in excess of earnings per unit may differ from forecasts because of future acquisitions and sales of properties, real estate market trends and changes in other situations concerning United Urban. In addition, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of payment of any cash distributions by United Urban. For details of the assumptions made, please refer to the "Assumptions for the Forecast of Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ending November 30, 2024 (42nd fiscal period: from June 1, 2024 to November 30, 2024) and the Fiscal Period Ending May 31, 2025 (43rd fiscal period: from December 1, 2024 to May 31, 2025)" on page 11. 2

Table of Contents 1. Management Status ……………………………………………………………………………… 5 Management Status ……………………………………………………………………………… 5 2. Financial Statement ………………………………………………………………………………. 14 Balance Sheet ……………………………………………………………………………….... 14 Statement of Income and Retained Earnings ……………………………………………….... 16 (3) Statements of Unitholders' Equity ……………………………………………………………. 17 Statements of Cash Distribution ……………………………………………………………. 19 Statements of Cash Flows …………………………………………...……………………..... 20 Notes to Assumption of Going Concern ……………………………………………………. 21 Notes to Important Accounting Policies ……………………………………………………. 21 (8) Notes to Financial Statements ……………………………………………………………… 22 (9) Change in Total Number of Investment Units Issued and Outstanding ……………………… 32 3. Reference Information …………………………………………………………………………… 33 (1) Information on the Price of Assets under Management, etc. ………………………………… 33 Capital Expenditures …………………………………………………………………………. 44 4

1. Management Status Management Status 1. Overview during the period a. Investment environment and operation (i) Investment environment Japanese monetary policy has been normalized with an interest rate hike for the first time in 17 years, following the lifting of the negative interest rate policy in March 2024. The stock market continued to rise with the Nikkei Stock Average hitting an all-time high, backed by corporate efforts to improve ROE and expectations for a transition to an inflationary economy due to a policy change by the Bank of Japan ("BOJ"). While there were signs that private consumption lacks strength, the Japanese economy was generally on a recovery trend during this period thanks to increases in corporate capital expenditures and the number of overseas visitors to Japan as well as improvements in the employment and wage environments. On the other hand, it is still necessary to pay close attention to continuing uncertainties resulting from the depreciation of the Japanese yen due to the robust economy in the United States and the outcome of their upcoming presidential election, as well as the surge in energy and raw material prices due to international affairs. Financial markets, which are closely related to the real estate investment market, have fluctuated amid continuing uncertainty regarding the outlook for the interest rate policy, as expectations of additional interest rate hikes by the BOJ and postponement of the start of the FRB's rate cuts have grown. However, the real estate investment market has remained highly competitive, particularly among domestic investors who continue to show a strong appetite for investment. Similar to the last period, the real estate leasing market in Japan remained strong across the board during this period. The hotel sector has seen a recovery trend in both the room occupancy rate and room rates, owing to continued domestic demand and the increasing number of overseas visitors to Japan. As a result, RevPAR (Note) has already exceeded the pre-pandemic level at many hotels. In retail facilities, both service and product sales have been steady thanks to a revitalization of economic activity and a recovery in demand from overseas visitors, and tenants' performance has been resilient overall. In the office market, the decrease in demand attributed to employees working more often remotely, as seen in Europe and the United States, has not been observed in Japan. The impact of the significant new supply of large- scale office buildings in central Tokyo has been stabilized at the mid-5% range due to relocation demand for the purpose of expanding office areas and improving the office location. Rents in the Tokyo business district have continued to be on an upward trend. Residential demand remains strong, and the occupancy rates as well as rents have been stable across the country. In the logistics (warehouse) market, supply is continuing to grow in areas near major cities nationwide, including the Tokyo Metropolitan Area. While the occupancy rates have been trending downward, rents have remained flat. Note: RevPAR (Revenue Per Available Room) means hotel sales per marketable guest rooms per day calculated by "Hotel sales from guest rooms per day / the number of marketable guest rooms." (ii) New acquisition and sale of property During the period, United Urban acquired the following two properties. Property Property Name Type Location Acquisition Price Acquisition Date (Millions of yen) No. (Note 1) (Note 2) B51 Toranomon Hills Business Tower Office Minato-ku, Tokyo 8,435 February 1, 2024 (Note 3) B50 OSAKA BAY TOWER Office Osaka, Osaka 2,637 March 28, 2024 (additional acquisition) (Note 4) Total 11,072 5

On the other hand, during the period, United Urban sold the following two properties. Property Property Name Type Location Sale Price Date of Sale (Millions of yen) No. (Note 1) (Note 2) E2 Fuchu Building (Land) (Note 5) - Fuchu, Tokyo 2,000 January 31, 2024 A33 Plussing Wave Enoshima Store, Fujisawa, 2,150 March 29, 2024 Clinic Kanagawa Total 4,150 Notes: 1. Of the types of use indicated in the real estate register, the primary type is stated. The same shall apply hereinafter. The acquisition price and the sale price are stated based on the prices stated in the purchase and sale agreements, etc. concerning the acquisition or sale of each property. The acquisition price is rounded to the nearest whole unit. In addition, the amount of each price does not include expenses related to the acquisition or sale and consumption tax, etc. The same shall apply hereinafter. United Urban acquired the compartmentalized ownership of the eighth floor of Toranomon Hills Business Tower and co- ownership of the site thereof (total ratio of co-ownership: 3.05%). The acquisition asset is 10% quasi co-ownership of the trust beneficial interest of the compartmentalized ownership in a part of OSAKA BAY TOWER (55.4% of the entire property), and the ratio of the acquisition asset to the entire property is 5.54%. As United Urban holds 20% quasi co-ownership of the trust beneficial interest including the existing holding, 11.08% of the ownership ratio of the entire property belongs to United Urban. The sale price of Fuchu Building shows the sale price of the land portion of the property. The building portion was sold on March 31, 2022. Portfolio overview As a result of the acquisition and sale of properties mentioned above (ii), United Urban held a total of 140 properties, comprising 36 retail properties, 35 office buildings, 2 retail-office complex, 21 hotels, 2 office-hotel complexes, 25 residential properties and 19 others, with an aggregate acquisition price of ¥698,240 million at the end of the 41st fiscal period (as of May 31, 2024). In addition, the total leasable floor space was 1,628,283.16 sq. m. and the total numbers of tenants were 2,994. United Urban has continued to focus on maintaining occupancy rates during the period. Thereby, the occupancy rate for the entire portfolio at the end of each month during the period fluctuated between 98.9% and 99.2%, and stood at 98.9% at the end of the 41st fiscal period (as of May 31, 2024). (iv) Sustainability initiatives United Urban and MRA support the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), aiming to realize a sustainable, diverse, and inclusive society through initiatives that help resolve environmental, social, and economic problems and create new value ("Sustainability Activities"). Furthermore, we have set following reduction targets: reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions by 42% by 2030 (compared with 2021) achieve net zero GHG emissions, including within the value chain (Scope 3), by 2050. For our climate change initiatives, United Urban and MRA have set a medium-term target for the environment certification coverage rate for 80% of the properties in United Urban's portfolio based on gross floor area, (excluding land) by the end of 2024, and have achieved 83.9%, exceeding our target, as of May 31, 2024. Moreover, as a result of our Sustainability Activities, in the 2023 survey of the GRESB Real Estate Assessment, an international benchmark for measuring ESG integration of real estate companies and funds, United Urban received 4 Stars in the five-level GRESB Rating (the second-highest level). Moreover, in the results for GRESB Public Disclosure Level Assessment, United Urban received the highest level: A. MRA expressed support for the recommendations of the TCFD (Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures) in January 2022. A cross-organizational team representing MRA departments conducted a scenario analysis of climate risks and opportunities for United Urban's portfolio. The team followed the TCFD's recommendations, then disclosed the result of their analysis on the sustainability website (https://uur- sustainability.com/en/sustainability/). 6

b. Financing overview During the period, United Urban procured debt financing for acquiring specified assets and the repayment of interest-bearing liabilities. The status of interest-bearing liabilities at the end of the previous period and the end of the 41st fiscal period are as follows. (Millions of yen) Balance at the end of the Balance at the end of the 40th Fiscal Period 41st Fiscal Period Changes (As of November 30, 2023) (As of May 31, 2024) Short-term borrowings 4,000 3,000 -1,000 Long-term borrowings 288,353 294,353 +6,000 (borrowings due for repayment (28,050) (33,450) (+5,400) within one year) Total of borrowings 292,353 297,353 +5,000 Corporate bonds 31,500 31,500 - (corporate bonds that is to become (-) (2,000) (+2,000) due for maturity within one year) Total of interest-bearing liabilities 323,853 328,853 +5,000 Moreover, the details of ratings of United Urban as of June 30, 2024 are as follows. Rating Agency Details Japan Credit Rating Agency Ltd. Long-Term Issuer Rating: AA Rating Outlook: Stable c. Overview of financial results and distribution As for financial result of the fiscal period, United Urban achieved operating revenues of ¥25,981 million (up by 2.5% from the previous period), profit from rental activities of ¥14,504 million (up by 7.2% from the previous period), operating income of ¥12,215 million (up by 7.1% from the previous period), ordinary income of ¥11,170 million (up by 7.7% from the previous period), and net income of ¥11,169 million (up by 7.7% from the previous period). During the period under the review, United Urban added ¥77 million, which is a reversal of the reserve for temporary difference adjustments in accordance with "Ordinance on Accountings of Investment Corporations" and "Regulations Concerning Real Estate Investment Trusts and Real Estate Investment Corporations" stipulated by the Investment Trusts Association, Japan to ¥11,169 million of unappropriated retained earnings to distribute. As a result, United Urban decided to distribute ¥11,244 million, and cash distribution per unit was ¥3,629. 2. Outlook for the next fiscal period a. Outlook for overall operation Uncertainty is expected to persist in politics and economics in Japan. However, the Japanese economy is anticipated to stay on a gradual recovery trend. Following the current period, the forecast is for both the investment and leasing markets to continue to be strong in the next period. United Urban's portfolio is almost completely diversified, and profitability has been stabilized through investments across all asset types. The investment and leasing markets continue to be uncertain, but we believe that it is important to distinguish market conditions as well as to have steady profits from the entire portfolio by focusing on stable operations that can adapt to social changes. Based on this understanding of the business environment, United Urban-while closely watching the trends in the real estate investment market-will take a proactive approach to a wide range of real estate investment opportunities and will continue with selective investments by applying varied methods as well as asset replacement. These initiatives should be effective for maintaining a high-quality portfolio. For existing properties, United Urban continually focuses on stable management by maintaining or increasing occupancy rates, renewing terms and conditions with the aim to raise rents, as well as the profitability and stability of the portfolio and reducing business costs, among other actions. Furthermore, United Urban intends to stabilize cash distributions by using retained earnings effectively. Regarding financial management, United Urban is continuing to create a robust and sound financial base by controlling the LTV level, reducing the cost of financing, diversifying the maturities of interest-bearing liabilities, and ensuring adequate liquidity. 7

Looking at the sustainable growth of United Urban, including maximizing unitholder value, engaging with stakeholders, and coexisting with the environment and society, United Urban is dedicated not only to improving finances but also to resolving several of the nonfinancial issues associated with ESG (environment, society, and governance) as well as the UN's SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals). b. Outlook for management status Material facts arising after the end of 41st fiscal period and other material events A. Receipt of lump-sum payment due to tenant's departure United Urban received lump-sum payment for cancellation due to the cancellation of the fixed-term lease agreement with the tenant of the following property. Property name Kawasaki Toshiba Building Tenant name Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation Leased area 36,142.30m2 Cancelled area 36,142.30m2 (cancelled area as a percentage of the property's total leasable area: 100%) Cancellation date June 1, 2024 (termination date: October 20, 2028) Impact on profit and loss United Urban plans to record temporary revenues of ¥1,466 million as operating revenue for the fiscal period ending the November 30, 2024. B. Sale of property United Urban concluded an agreement to sell the following property on March 27, 2024 and sold it on June 28, 2024. Property name Kawasaki Toshiba Building Type of asset Trust beneficial interest in real estate Sale price ¥19,000 million Date of agreement March 27, 2024 (conclusion of the sale and purchase agreement of trust beneficial interest) Date of sale June 28, 2024 Buyer Five domestic companies (the buyer does not fall under a related party of United Urban and MRA.) Impact on profit and loss United Urban plans to record gain on sales of real estate properties of ¥941 million as operating revenue for the fiscal period ending the November 30, 2024. In addition, the reference information is as follows: C. Acquisition of property and debt financing 1) United Urban acquired the following two properties. Property Property Name Type Location Acquisition Price Acquisition Date No. (Millions of yen) C23 Randor Hotel Hiroshima Prestige Hotel Hiroshima, 2,580 June 3, 2024 Hiroshima B49 IIDABASHI PLANO Office Chiyoda-ku, 383 June 26, 2024 (additional acquisition) (Note) Tokyo Total 2,963 Note: United Urban acquired the compartmentalized ownership of a part of the 4th floor of the office building and a part of the 2nd floor of the retail building B and co-ownership of the site thereof (total ratio of co-ownership: 0.76%). United Urban procured debt financing to support a part of the payment for acquiring Randor Hotel Hiroshima Prestige mentioned above 1), as set forth below. In addition, United Urban used cash on hand for the remaining amount to acquire the property and the amount to acquire IDABASHI PLANO (additional acquisition). Title Lender Amount of Interest Rate Drawdown Repayment Remarks Borrowing Date Date (Millions of yen) Term Loan The Hiroshima Bank, Ltd. 1,000 1.25057% June 3, 2024 June 20, 2031 Unsecured 03D Unguaranteed 8

D. New borrowing for repayment United Urban procured debt financing on June 20, 2024 for the repayment of the existing borrowings (total: ¥10,550 million) upon their maturity on June 20, 2024, as set forth below. Title Lenders Amount of Interest Rate Drawdown Repayment Remarks Borrowing Date Date (Millions of yen) Term Loan Mizuho Bank, Ltd. 2,000 1.15434% June 20, 2031 04D Term Loan Resona Bank, Limited 1,500 1.05250% 05D (Green Loan) June 20, 2030 Term Loan Aozora Bank, Ltd. 1,000 1.03309% 06D (Green Loan) Term Loan Sumitomo Mitsui Banking 1,650 0.93625% June 20, 2029 07D Unsecured Corporation June 20, 2024 (Green Loan) Unguaranteed Basic interest Term Loan Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, rate 1,700 (JBA 1-month June 20, 2031 08D Limited JPY TIBOR) + 0.27% Basic interest Term Loan rate The Norinchukin Bank 2,700 (JBA 1-month June 20, 2029 09D JPY TIBOR) + 0.25% Total 10,550 E. New committed line of credit agreement United Urban concluded a new committed line of credit agreement (Positive Impact Finance ("PIF") (Note)) on June 26, 2024, as set forth below. Outline of the new committed line of credit agreement (PIF) Participating financial institutions Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited Mizuho Bank, Ltd. MUFG Bank, Ltd. Maximum loan amount ¥24,000 million Date of agreement June 26, 2024 Term of agreement From June 26, 2024 to June 26, 2025 Remarks Unsecured, Unguaranteed Note: The commitment line agreement is procured through PIF provided by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited. PIF is a finance initiative which a financial institution comprehensively analyzes and evaluates the impacts (both positive and negative) which company' s activities have on the economy, society and the environment. In PIF, targets are set by the company to alleviate negative impacts and maximize positive ones. And the financial institution focuses on successive engagement with the company in order to ensure the realization of these targets by the company. F. Early repayment of existing borrowing United Urban decided on June 28, 2024 to use the proceeds from the sale of Kawasaki Toshiba Building mentioned above B. for early repayment of the borrowing, as set forth below. (Term Loan 90C) Lender Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited Balance of borrowing ¥3,000 million Interest rate Basic interest rate (JBA 1-month JPY TIBOR) + 0.17% Drawdown date November 22, 2023 Principal repayment date November 20, 2024 Early repayment date July 22, 2024 Repayment amount ¥3,000 million Balance after repayment - (full payment) Remarks Unsecured, Unguaranteed 9