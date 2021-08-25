Log in
    8960   JP3045540006

UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8960)
United Urban Investment : (Amendment) Notice Concerning Partial Amendment to "35th Fiscal Period Presentation Material (six months ended May 2021)"

08/25/2021
For Translation Purposes Only

August 25, 2021

For Immediate Release

United Urban Investment Corporation

Ikuo Yoshida

Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 8960)

Asset Management Company:

Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Norimasa Gaun

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Takehide Sasaki

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-5402-3680

(Amendment) Notice Concerning Partial Amendment to

"35th Fiscal Period Presentation Material (six months ended May 2021)"

United Urban Investment Corporation hereby announces the following amendment of the content stated in "35th Fiscal Period Presentation Material (six months ended May 2021)" released on July 20, 2021. The section pertained to the amendment is underlined.

  1. Amended page Page 41
    Reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emission at office buildings
  2. Details of the amendment
Amended the figure of 2020.

1 / 1

Disclaimer

United Urban Investment Corporation published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 08:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
