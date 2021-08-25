United Urban Investment : (Amendment) Notice Concerning Partial Amendment to "35th Fiscal Period Presentation Material (six months ended May 2021)"

For Translation Purposes Only
August 25, 2021
For Immediate Release
United Urban Investment Corporation
Ikuo Yoshida
Executive Officer
(Securities Code: 8960)
Asset Management Company:
Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.
Norimasa Gaun
President and CEO
Inquiries:
Takehide Sasaki
Chief Financial Officer
TEL: +81-3-5402-3680
(Amendment) Notice Concerning Partial Amendment to
"35th Fiscal Period Presentation Material (six months ended May 2021)"
United Urban Investment Corporation hereby announces the following amendment of the content stated in "35th Fiscal Period Presentation Material (six months ended May 2021)" released on July 20, 2021. The section pertained to the amendment is underlined.
-
Amended page Page 41
Reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emission at office buildings
-
Details of the amendment
Amended the figure of 2020.
1 / 1
