United Urban Investment : Apology and Report Regarding Possibility of Leakage of Personal Information

September 16 , 2022

United Urban Investment Corporation

4-3-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Toshiaki Emon

Executive Officer

Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

4-3-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Norimasa Gaun

President and CEO

Notice Regarding Malware Access and System Failure

Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. ("JRA"), the asset management company to which United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") entrusts asset management services, confirmed on July 6, 2022 that the external server (the "Server") to which JRA entrusts system management services had sustained a malware attack by a third party and that data in the Server was encrypted and not readable.

The investigation conducted by experts up to this day has not identified any instances in which the encrypted data was leaked, but it is difficult to conclude that no encrypted data has been leaked.

Accordingly, in preparation for the eventuality of leakage of personal information, United Urban and JRA hereby notify you of such possible leakage in order to apologize and report, to those who may be affected thereby, for the occurrence of such incident, and, to prevent secondary damage.

We would appreciate it if you could read through the contents below. If you have any inquiries, etc., please direct them to the contact point mentioned at the end of this document.

1. Causes, development and overview

On July 6, 2022, it was detected that the Server had sustained a malware attack by a third party. On the same date, JRA confirmed that the data in the Server was encrypted and not readable. On July 6, 2022 and July 7, 2022, in order to prevent any further damage, JRA cut off its network from the subject network and restricted access to/from the external network. On July 6, 2022 and thereafter, JRA reported the incident to respective supervisory authorities in Japan and, on July 8, 2022, the fact that malware access and system failure had occurred was announced on the website of United Urban. At