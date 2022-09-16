United Urban Investment : Apology and Report Regarding Possibility of Leakage of Personal Information

September 16 , 2022
United Urban Investment Corporation
4-3-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Toshiaki Emon
Executive Officer
Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.
4-3-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Norimasa Gaun
President and CEO
Notice Regarding Malware Access and System Failure
Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. ("JRA"), the asset management company to which United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") entrusts asset management services, confirmed on July 6, 2022 that the external server (the "Server") to which JRA entrusts system management services had sustained a malware attack by a third party and that data in the Server was encrypted and not readable.
The investigation conducted by experts up to this day has not identified any instances in which the encrypted data was leaked, but it is difficult to conclude that no encrypted data has been leaked.
Accordingly, in preparation for the eventuality of leakage of personal information, United Urban and JRA hereby notify you of such possible leakage in order to apologize and report, to those who may be affected thereby, for the occurrence of such incident, and, to prevent secondary damage.
We would appreciate it if you could read through the contents below. If you have any inquiries, etc., please direct them to the contact point mentioned at the end of this document.
1. Causes, development and overview
On July 6, 2022, it was detected that the Server had sustained a malware attack by a third party. On the same date, JRA confirmed that the data in the Server was encrypted and not readable. On July 6, 2022 and July 7, 2022, in order to prevent any further damage, JRA cut off its network from the subject network and restricted access to/from the external network. On July 6, 2022 and thereafter, JRA reported the incident to respective supervisory authorities in Japan and, on July 8, 2022, the fact that malware access and system failure had occurred was announced on the website of United Urban. At
the same time, with support from experts of system integrator and other fields, the investigation was conducted to identify the causes and the route of infection, to examine the possibility of recovering the encrypted data and to monitor the dark web (the term "dark web" means the part of the web that is utilized for various cybercrimes, such as transactions regarding personal information illegally acquired). As a result of such investigation, there was no trace that the information was leaked, but such investigation revealed that we cannot completely deny the possibility of leakage of personal information.
2. Personal information that might be leaked
-
Registry of unitholders who held 100 units of United Urban or more during any fiscal period (in any case, at the end of such period) from the fiscal period ended on November 30, 2020 to the fiscal period ended on May 31, 2022 (names, addresses, number of units held)
-
Information stated on business cards received from persons related to United Urban and JRA (names, positions, telephone numbers, e-mail addresses, etc.)
If the aforementioned information has been leaked, secondary damage might occur in the form of sending suspicious mail and/or e-mails containing viruses, making fraudulent solicitations, as well as other forms of abuse of information. If you receive any suspicious mail and/or e-mails, please be very careful in the way you handle them.
3. Current response and measures to prevent recurrence
This case was reported to the competent authorities and related organizations in Japan such as the Financial Services Agency, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, and the Personal Information Protection Commission. We will make every possible effort to prevent recurrence of such incident by implementing necessary measures such as stricter handling of personal information, strengthening of security and a monitoring system for information system.
Lastly, we wish to add that, as we will continue to sincerely provide asset management services and focus on enhancement of added value of investment assets and stable management of such assets, we would appreciate it if you could continue to provide your earnest support for us.
Inquiries regarding this case
Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.
Email address of the contact point for inquiries：info@j-reitad.co.jp
(Reception hours: Monday to Friday (excluding national holidays in Japan), 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.)