Articles of Incorporation

Chapter 1. General Provisions

Article 1 (Trade Name)

The trade name of the Investment Corporation is named as United Urban Toshi hojin, and is indicated as United Urban Investment Corporation in English.

Article 2 (Purpose)

The purpose of the Investment Corporation is to manage its assets pursuant to the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations of Japan ("Investment Trust Act"), principally through investments in specified assets (with the meaning defined in the Investment Trust Act, the same shall apply hereinafter).

Article 3 (Location of Head Office)

The head office of the Investment Corporation is located at Minato-ku, Tokyo.

Article 4 (Method of Public Announcement)

The public announcement of the Investment Corporation is published in the Nihon Keizai Shimbun.

Chapter 2. Investment Unit

Article 5 (Total Number of Investment Units Authorized)

The total number of investment units authorized of the Investment Corporation is ten million (10,000,000) units. The ratio of total issue price of the investment units, issued by the Investment Corporation, subscribed in Japan will be at least fifty (50) percent. The Investment Corporation may offer underwriters for investment units to be issued within the limit of the total number of investment units authorized provided in Paragraph 1, with the approval of the board of directors. The amount to be paid in exchange for one unit of the investment units for offering (meaning the investment units allotted to persons who underwrite for such investment units in response to such offering) shall be an amount determined by the Executive Officer as the faire amount in light of the contents of the assets owned by the Investment Corporation and approved by the board of directors. United Urban may acquire its investment units for value by agreement with the unitholders.

Article 6 (Refund of Investment Units)

The Investment Corporation shall not refund any investment units by claim from the investors.

Article 7 (Rules and Regulations for Handling Investment Units)

Registration or recording in the register of unitholders of the Investment Corporation and other procedures relating to investment units will be in accordance with the laws and regulations, the Articles of Incorporation, or the rules and regulations decided by the board of directors.

Article 8 (Minimum Amount of Net Assets Always Held by the Investment Corporation)

The minimum amount of net assets held by the Investment Corporation on regular basis shall be fifty million (50,000,000) yen.

Chapter 3. General Meeting of Unitholders

Article 9 (Location and Frequency of the General Meeting of Unitholders)

The general meeting of unitholders of the Investment Corporation shall be held once in every two (2) years in principal at the designated place in Tokyo.