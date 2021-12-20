Log in
    8960   JP3045540006

UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8960)
United Urban Investment : "Borrowings" page has been updated.

12/20/2021 | 02:00am EST
（As of December 20, 2021）

(Note 1) Borrowings are classified by term. In principle, short-term borrowings are borrowings with a repayment date of less than one year from the drawdown date, medium-term borrowings are those with a repayment date of between one and five years from the drawdown date, and long-term borrowings are those with a repayment date in excess of five years.
(Note 2) Balances are rounded down to the nearest million yen.
(Note 3) The interest rate applied from December 20, 2021 to January 20, 2022.
(Note 4) It is a borrowing with floating interest rate applying the Japanese Bankers Association (JBA) one month JPY TIBOR, three month JPY TIBOR, or the one month Euroyen LIBOR as a basic interest rate. However, the interest rate for this borrowing is, in effect, fixed due to the execution of an interest rate swap agreement. The adjusted interest rate in consideration of swap transactions is stated.

Disclaimer

United Urban Investment Corporation published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 06:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 31 306 M 276 M 276 M
Net income 2022 18 201 M 160 M 160 M
Net cash 2022 181 B 1 592 M 1 592 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,0x
Yield 2022 4,45%
Capitalization 437 B 3 849 M 3 853 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,20x
EV / Sales 2023 5,18x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,4%
Technical analysis trends UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 140 200,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenichiro Okamura Supervisory Officer
Kumiko Sekine Supervisory Officer
Toshiaki Emon Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION9.87%3 849
GECINA-4.55%10 019
MIRVAC GROUP10.61%8 240
GPT GROUP17.56%7 252
ICADE-1.35%5 296
DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.67.15%4 562