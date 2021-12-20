United Urban Investment : "Borrowings" page has been updated.

(Note 1) Borrowings are classified by term. In principle, short-term borrowings are borrowings with a repayment date of less than one year from the drawdown date, medium-term borrowings are those with a repayment date of between one and five years from the drawdown date, and long-term borrowings are those with a repayment date in excess of five years.

(Note 2) Balances are rounded down to the nearest million yen.

(Note 3) The interest rate applied from December 20, 2021 to January 20, 2022.