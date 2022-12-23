United Urban Investment : (Change) Notice Concerning Tenant Change at the Property (Kawasaki Toshiba Building)

For Translation Purposes Only

December 23, 2022

For Immediate Release

United Urban Investment Corporation

Toshiaki Emon

Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 8960)

Asset Management Company:

Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Norimasa Gaun

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Shuichi Kamizono

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-5402-3680

(Change) Notice Concerning Tenant Change at the Property (Kawasaki Toshiba Building)

United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces the change on the termination date as set forth below as to the press release "Notice Concerning Tenant Change at the Property (Kawasaki Toshiba Building)" dated June 23, 2021.

1. Overview of the Tenant Change

Tenant Name : Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation Termination Date : October 20, 2028 (before change: October 20, 2023)

(Note) Leased area is unchanged from the press release "Notice Concerning Change of Tenant (Kawasaki Toshiba Building)" dated June 23, 2021.

2. Outlook of Operating Condition

The original scheduled termination date of the lease agreement with the tenant was October 20, 2023 during the fortieth fiscal period ending November 30, 2023. Therefore, there is no effect on the United Urban's business forecast for the thirty-eighth fiscal period ended November 30, 2022 and the thirty-ninth fiscal period ending May 31, 2023, which were released on July 19, 2022.

United Urban will announce the effect of the change in the forecast for the thirty-ninth fiscal period ending May 31, 2023 and the fortieth fiscal period ending November 30, 2023, both of which are scheduled to be released in "SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE FISCAL PERIOD ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2022" on January 19, 2023.