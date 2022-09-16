United Urban Investment : (Follow-up) Notice Concerning Mal-access and System Failure Occurred

For Translation Purposes Only September 16, 2022 For Immediate Release United Urban Investment Corporation Toshiaki Emon Executive Officer (Securities Code: 8960) Asset Management Company: Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. Norimasa Gaun President and CEO Inquiries: Shuichi Kamizono Chief Financial Officer TEL:＋81-3-5402-3680 (Follow-up) Notice Concerning Mal-access and System Failure Occurred As announced in "Notice Concerning Mal-access and System Failure Occurred" dated July 6, 2022, Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. ("JRA"), the asset management company to which United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") entrusts asset management services, confirmed that the external server (the "Server") to which JRA entrusts system management services had sustained a malware attack from a third party and that data in the Server was encrypted by a third party and not readable at JRA. The investigation conducted by experts up to this day has not identified any instances in which the encrypted data was leaked, but it is difficult to conclude that no encrypted data has been leaked. Accordingly, in preparation for the eventuality of leakage of personal information, United Urban and JRA hereby notify you of such possible leakage in order to apologize and report, to those who may be affected thereby, for the occurrence of such incident, and, to prevent secondary damage. On the website of United Urban, we posted an announcement to inform you of personal information that might be leaked as well as matters that require attention. For the announcement, please refer to the attached. This case was reported to the competent authorities and related organizations in Japan such as the Financial Services Agency, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, and the Personal Information Protection Commission. We will make every possible effort to prevent recurrence of such incident by implementing necessary measures such as stricter handling of personal information, strengthening of security and a monitoring system for information system. We sincerely express our deep apologies to everyone who are involved and suffer any inconvenience this time. We will make a follow-up announcement immediately when additional information we shall notify you is identified.

