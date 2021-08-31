United Urban Investment : "General Meeting of Unitholders" page has been updated.

The certain matters concerning United Urban (such as amendments to the Articles of Incorporations, appointment/dismissal of the Executive Officer and Supervisory Officer, etc.), which are stipulated in the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations or the Articles of Incorporation, are resolved at the General Meeting of Unitholders comprised of unitholders.

General Meetings of Unitholders of United Urban are, in principle, held at least once every two years in Tokyo.

The 11th General Meeting of Unitholders was held on August 31, 2021.



The date of the next General Meeting of Unitholders has not yet determined.