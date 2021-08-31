Log in
    8960   JP3045540006

UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8960)
United Urban Investment : "General Meeting of Unitholders" page has been updated.

08/31/2021 | 03:52am EDT
The certain matters concerning United Urban (such as amendments to the Articles of Incorporations, appointment/dismissal of the Executive Officer and Supervisory Officer, etc.), which are stipulated in the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations or the Articles of Incorporation, are resolved at the General Meeting of Unitholders comprised of unitholders.
General Meetings of Unitholders of United Urban are, in principle, held at least once every two years in Tokyo.

The 11th General Meeting of Unitholders was held on August 31, 2021.

The date of the next General Meeting of Unitholders has not yet determined.

Disclaimer

United Urban Investment Corporation published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 07:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 47 510 M 432 M 432 M
Net income 2020 19 283 M 176 M 176 M
Net Debt 2020 255 B 2 320 M 2 320 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,1x
Yield 2020 5,58%
Capitalization 499 B 4 540 M 4 541 M
EV / Sales 2019 17,6x
EV / Sales 2020 13,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,8%
Technical analysis trends UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 160 000,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Ikuo Yoshida Executive Officer
Kenichiro Okamura Supervisory Officer
Kumiko Sekine Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION25.39%4 540
GECINA4.55%11 480
MIRVAC GROUP17.80%8 947
GPT GROUP7.11%6 737
ICADE17.33%6 592
SAFEHOLD INC.24.33%4 807