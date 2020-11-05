United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (Toranomon Hills Mori Tower and one other property)

"Estimated NOI Yield after Depreciation" is calculated by ((i) an amount deducting "Estimated Depreciation and Amortization" from "Annualized Estimated NOI" / (ii) the "Scheduled Acquisition Price") and is described as a percentage rounded to first decimal place. "Estimated Depreciation and Amortization" means the estimated depreciation and amortization for one year after the acquisition by United Urban, which is calculated under the

"Estimated NOI Yield" is calculated by (the "Annualized Estimated NOI" / the "Scheduled Acquisition Price") and expressed as a percentage rounded to first decimal place. "NOI (Net Operating Income)" means the figure equal to an amount subtracting rental expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) from rental revenues. "Annualized Estimated NOI" means the estimated NOI for one year from the acquisition by United Urban, which is calculated based on the terms and conditions of leasing after the acquisition by United Urban.

"Type of Use" determined by United Urban is shown. As for words shown in parentheses, of the types indicated on the real estate register, the primary type is shown.

United Urban will acquire the following real estate property and the trust beneficial interest of the following real estate property (hereinafter individually or collectively called the "Asset to be Acquired").

United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces that Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. ("JRA"), the asset management company to which United Urban entrusts asset management services, decided today to acquire properties as set forth below.

2. Details of Acquisition

In accordance with the basic asset-management policy and its investment approach prescribed in its Articles of Incorporation, United Urban will acquire the Asset to be Acquired from the same owner for the purpose of further enhancing its portfolio.

A. Toranomon Hills Mori Tower

Reasons for Acquisition

1. Location

The Asset to be Acquired (hereinafter referred to as the "Property" in this section A) has a direct access to Toranomon-hills Station on Tokyo Metro Hibiya Line. It is also a 5-minute walk (directly connected through an underground passage) from Toranomon Station on the Tokyo Metro Ginza Line, which is highly regarded as a business line among subway lines in central Tokyo. Including these two train access, there are 7 stations and 11 train lines available for the Property. The Toranomon area, a location of the Property, is positioned as an important area to form an "international business exchange base" as a part of the National Strategic Special Zone, and development projects for global business have been in progress with the aim of attracting financial and foreign companies. The area is adjacent to the Shinbashi area and the Akasaka area (high profile office district) as well as the Kasumigaseki area (government office district).

In addition, a BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) operation is planned to connect the bus terminal of "Toranomon Hills Business Tower", adjacent to the Property, and the Rinkai area that is being developed associated with the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics (pre-operation between Toranomon Hills and Harumi started from October 1, 2020). The Toranomon area has long been one of the prime office locations in central Tokyo. The new transportation system is expected to promote the area to become further a transportation hub in the center of Tokyo, as there are development projects planned even after the Olympics and Paralympics in the Rinkai area.

2. Building, etc.

The Property is a part of a super-high complex completed in 2014. It has 5 basement floors and 52 floors above ground and its height is 247m. The building consists of office, retail, hotel, conference hall, and residential areas, and is highly valuated for its convenience by companies based in the center of Tokyo. In addition, the Property has a pillar-free space with a floor of approximately 1,000 tsubo (about 3,300m2) and a ceiling height of 2.8m. These specifications provide tenants with a highly flexible and comfortable office space and demonstrate a competitive edge among large buildings in Tokyo.

The Property has a vibration control structure that uses three types of vibration control devices, and is equipped with an emergency generator using city gas, a disaster prevention well, a storage warehouse, etc., so it has high tenant appeal from the perspective of BCP. In addition, it has excellent environmental performance and is certified as the highest rank S in "CASBEE".

3. Tenants, etc.

The Property is managed under a master lease contract (guaranteed type) for the purpose of renting a room sublease business. It is let by three tenants as an office through a domestic master lessee, and the occupancy rate is 100% as of today.

As described in 1. and 2. above, the excellent location and building specifications of the Property is expected to help stable demand going forward.

(2) Summary of Acquisition 1. Asset to be Acquired : Real estate 2. Property Name : Toranomon Hills Mori Tower 3. Scheduled Acquisition Price : ¥10,000 million 4. Scheduled Agreement Date : November 5, 2020 (conclusion of real estate transfer contract) 5. Scheduled Acquisition Date : December 1, 2020 (transfer of ownership) 6. Seller : Domestic company (undisclosed) (Note 1) 7. Financing : Cash on hand (Note 2) (scheduled) 8. Scheduled Date of Payment : December 1, 2020

(Notes)

Undisclosed, due to unavoidable circumstances where the consent for the disclosure has not been obtained from the seller. For Financing, please refer to "7. Method of Settlement and Acquisition Schedule" as described below.

