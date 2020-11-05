United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (Toranomon Hills Mori Tower and one other property)
0
11/05/2020 | 02:42am EST
For Translation Purposes Only
November 5, 2020
For Immediate Release
United Urban Investment Corporation
Ikuo Yoshida
Executive Officer
(Securities Code: 8960)
Asset Management Company:
Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.
Norimasa Gaun
President and CEO
Inquiries:
Takehide Sasaki
Chief Financial Officer
TEL: +81-3-5402-3680
Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property
(Toranomon Hills Mori Tower and one other property)
United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces that Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. ("JRA"), the asset management company to which United Urban entrusts asset management services, decided today to acquire properties as set forth below.
1. Overview of the Acquisition
United Urban will acquire the following real estate property and the trust beneficial interest of the following real estate property (hereinafter individually or collectively called the "Asset to be Acquired").
Scheduled
Estimated
Property
Type of Use
Estimated
NOI
Scheduled
Acquisition
Property Name
Location
NOI Yield
Yield after
Acquisition
Number
(Note 1)
Price
(Note 3)
Depreciation
Date
(Note 2)
(Note 4)
Office
Toranomon Hills
Minato-ku,
¥10,000
B46
Buildings
Mori Tower
3.3%
2.8%
Tokyo
million
(Office)
(Note 5)
Dec. 1,
Office
Minato-ku,
¥3,435
2020
B47
Buildings
Toranomon PF Building
5.4%
5.2%
Tokyo
million
(Office)
Total/Average (Note 6)
¥13,435
3.8%
3.4%
-
million
(Notes)
"Type of Use" determined by United Urban is shown. As for words shown in parentheses, of the types indicated on the real estate register, the primary type is shown.
"Scheduled Acquisition Price" excludes acquisition costs, property taxes, city planning taxes and consumption taxes and other costs.
"Estimated NOI Yield" is calculated by (the "Annualized Estimated NOI" / the "Scheduled Acquisition Price") and expressed as a percentage rounded to first decimal place. "NOI (Net Operating Income)" means the figure equal to an amount subtracting rental expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) from rental revenues. "Annualized Estimated NOI" means the estimated NOI for one year from the acquisition by United Urban, which is calculated based on the terms and conditions of leasing after the acquisition by United Urban.
"Estimated NOI Yield after Depreciation" is calculated by ((i) an amount deducting "Estimated Depreciation and Amortization" from "Annualized Estimated NOI" / (ii) the "Scheduled Acquisition Price") and is described as a percentage rounded to first decimal place. "Estimated Depreciation and Amortization" means the estimated depreciation and amortization for one year after the acquisition by United Urban, which is calculated under the straight-line method by applying the depreciation ratio to be derived for each depreciable asset of the Asset to be Acquired in accordance with the useful life thereof, based on the accounting policy of United Urban.
The Asset to be Acquired corresponds to sectional ownership of the 10th floor of "Toranomon Hills Mori Tower" (2.03% co-ownership of the site).
"Estimated NOI Yield" and "Estimated NOI Yield after Depreciation" shown in the "Total/Average" at the bottom of the table indicate an weighted average calculated based on the scheduled acquisition price of each Asset to be Acquired.
1 / 12
2. Details of Acquisition
In accordance with the basic asset-management policy and its investment approach prescribed in its Articles of Incorporation, United Urban will acquire the Asset to be Acquired from the same owner for the purpose of further enhancing its portfolio.
A. Toranomon Hills Mori Tower
Reasons for Acquisition
1. Location
The Asset to be Acquired (hereinafter referred to as the "Property" in this section A) has a direct access to Toranomon-hills Station on Tokyo Metro Hibiya Line. It is also a 5-minute walk (directly connected through an underground passage) from Toranomon Station on the Tokyo Metro Ginza Line, which is highly regarded as a business line among subway lines in central Tokyo. Including these two train access, there are 7 stations and 11 train lines available for the Property. The Toranomon area, a location of the Property, is positioned as an important area to form an "international business exchange base" as a part of the National Strategic Special Zone, and development projects for global business have been in progress with the aim of attracting financial and foreign companies. The area is adjacent to the Shinbashi area and the Akasaka area (high profile office district) as well as the Kasumigaseki area (government office district).
In addition, a BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) operation is planned to connect the bus terminal of "Toranomon Hills Business Tower", adjacent to the Property, and the Rinkai area that is being developed associated with the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics (pre-operation between Toranomon Hills and Harumi started from October 1, 2020). The Toranomon area has long been one of the prime office locations in central Tokyo. The new transportation system is expected to promote the area to become further a transportation hub in the center of Tokyo, as there are development projects planned even after the Olympics and Paralympics in the Rinkai area.
2. Building, etc.
The Property is a part of a super-high complex completed in 2014. It has 5 basement floors and 52 floors above ground and its height is 247m. The building consists of office, retail, hotel, conference hall, and residential areas, and is highly valuated for its convenience by companies based in the center of Tokyo. In addition, the Property has a pillar-free space with a floor of approximately 1,000 tsubo (about 3,300m2) and a ceiling height of 2.8m. These specifications provide tenants with a highly flexible and comfortable office space and demonstrate a competitive edge among large buildings in Tokyo.
The Property has a vibration control structure that uses three types of vibration control devices, and is equipped with an emergency generator using city gas, a disaster prevention well, a storage warehouse, etc., so it has high tenant appeal from the perspective of BCP. In addition, it has excellent environmental performance and is certified as the highest rank S in "CASBEE".
3. Tenants, etc.
The Property is managed under a master lease contract (guaranteed type) for the purpose of renting a room sublease business. It is let by three tenants as an office through a domestic master lessee, and the occupancy rate is 100% as of today.
As described in 1. and 2. above, the excellent location and building specifications of the Property is expected to help stable demand going forward.
(2) Summary of Acquisition
1.
Asset to be Acquired
:
Real estate
2.
Property Name
: Toranomon Hills Mori Tower
3.
Scheduled Acquisition Price
:
¥10,000 million
4.
Scheduled Agreement Date
: November 5, 2020 (conclusion of real estate transfer contract)
5.
Scheduled Acquisition Date
: December 1, 2020 (transfer of ownership)
6.
Seller
:
Domestic company (undisclosed) (Note 1)
7.
Financing
:
Cash on hand (Note 2) (scheduled)
8.
Scheduled Date of Payment
:
December 1, 2020
(Notes)
Undisclosed, due to unavoidable circumstances where the consent for the disclosure has not been obtained from the seller.
For Financing, please refer to "7. Method of Settlement and Acquisition Schedule" as described below.
2 / 12
(3) Outline of the Property (Note 1)
Property Name
Toranomon Hills Mori Tower
Type of the Asset
Real estate
Location
Lot number (Note 2)
1-202-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo, etc.
Residential address
1-23-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Directly connected from Toranomon-hills Station (Tokyo Metro Hibiya Line)
Access
5-miutes walk from Toranomon Station (Tokyo Metro Ginza Line)
7 stations and 11 lines are available in total.
Type (Note 2)
Office
Total Site Area (Note 2)
17,068.95m2
Land
Of which the indicative site area
corresponding to the interest to
346.56 m2
Site Area
be acquired (Note 3)
Total Floor Area (Note 2)
241,581.95m2
Building
Of which the proprietary floor
3,267.73 m2
area to be acquired (Note 4)
Structure and Scale (Note 2)
S・SRC B5/52F
Type of Ownership
Land
Right of sight (co-ownership)
Building
Compartmentalized ownership
Completion Date (Note 2)
May 2014
Initial Building Owner
Enforcer: Tokyo prefecture
Specific builder: Mori Building Co., Ltd.
Constructor
OBAYASHI CORPORATION
Scheduled Acquisition Price
¥10,000 million
Appraisal Value
¥11,100 million
Date of Value Estimate
October 1, 2020
Appraisal Agency
Appraisal by Japan Real Estate Institute
(Appraisal Method)
Probable Maximum Loss (PML)
1%
Collateral
None
Special Notations
None
Details of Tenant (Note 5)
Total Number of Tenants
1
Security Deposit
Undisclosed (Note 6)
Total Rental Revenues (yearly)
Undisclosed (Note 6)
Total Leasable Floor Space
3,273.51m2
Total Leased Floor Space
3,273.51m2
Occupancy Ratio
100%
Reference
Estimated Annualized NOI
¥325 million
(Note 7)
Estimated NOI Yield (Note 7)
3.3%
(Notes)
The contents of each item in the above table are for the entire property, unless otherwise specified.
Each piece of information in the "Location (Lot number)" , "Type" , "Site Area" , "Structure and Scale" and "Completion Date" is described as it appears on the real estate register.
The area equivalent to the ownership is calculated by multiplying the site area by the ownership interest ratio (2.03%) to be acquired.
United Urban will acquire the sectional ownership corresponding to the 10th floor of the Property.
"Details of Tenant" is based on the schedule as of acquisition the Asset to be Acquired.
Undisclosed, due to unavoidable circumstances where the consent for the disclosure has not been obtained from the tenant.
For the definition of "NOI (Net Operating Income)" and "Estimated Annualized NOI", please refer to Note 3 of "1. Overview of the
Acquisition" above. The estimated occupancy ratio is 100.0%.
3 / 12
B. Toranomon PF Building
Reasons for Acquisition
1. Location
The Asset to be Acquired (hereinafter referred to as the "Property" in this section B) is a 3-minute walk from Toranomon-hills Station on the Tokyo Metro Hibiya Line and an 8-minute walk from Toranomon Station on the Tokyo Metro Ginza Line. Like Toranomon Hills Mori Tower, the Toranomon area, a location of the Property, is positioned as an important area to form an "international business exchange base" as a part of the National Strategic Special Zone, and development projects for global business have been in progress with the aim of attracting financial and foreign companies. The area is adjacent to the Shinbashi area and the Akasaka area (high profile office district) as well as the Kasumigaseki area (government office district).
2. Building, etc.
The Property is an office building completed in 1986 with 2 basement floors and 5 floors above ground. Since 2012, renewal work to improve competitiveness of the Property has been carried out, including renewal of elevators and air conditioners, renovation of outer walls, toilets and hot water supply rooms. LED lighting has been installed in office area in 2020.
The Property has a floor area of about 146 to 233 tsubo (about 480 to 770m2), which is standard compared to the surrounding office buildings, and is in line with the volume zone of tenant demand.
3. Tenants, etc.
The Property is rented to 4 tenants as an office, and the occupancy rate is 100% as of today. As mentioned in 1. and 2. above, excellent location and size of the Property and the content of the renewal work are expected to help demonstrate the competitiveness for stable tenant demand.
(2) Summary of Acquisition
1.
Asset to be Acquired
: Trust beneficial interest in real estate (Note 1)
2.
Property Name
:
Toranomon PF Building
3.
Scheduled Acquisition Price
:
¥3,435 million
4.
Scheduled Agreement Date
: November 5, 2020 (conclusion of real estate transfer contract)
5.
Scheduled Acquisition Date
: December 1, 2020 (transfer of the trust beneficial interest)
6.
Seller
:
Domestic company (undisclosed) (Note 2)
7.
Financing
:
Cash on hand (Note 3) (scheduled)
8.
Scheduled Date of Payment
:
December 1, 2020
(Notes)
As of today, the Property has not been entrusted. However, the seller will entrust the Property to Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation as the trustee by the scheduled acquisition date and United Urban will acquire the Property in the form of trust beneficial interest in real estate.
Undisclosed, due to unavoidable circumstances where the consent for the disclosure has not been obtained from the seller.
For Financing, please refer to "Method of Settlement and Acquisition Schedule" as described below.
Outline of the Property
Property Name
Toranomon PF Building
Type of the Asset
Trust beneficial interest in real estate (Note 1)
Trustee
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (Note 1)
Trust Agreement Period
Undecided
Lot number (Note 2)
3-95・3-96・ 3-97-1～ 3 Toranomon, Minato-ku,
Location
Tokyo
Residential address
3-10-11 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Access
3-minute walk from Toranomon-hills Station (Tokyo Metro Hibiya Line)
8-minute walk from Toranomon Station (Tokyo Metro Ginza Line)
Type (Note 2)
Office, Parking
Site Area (Note 2)
Land
1,071.65m2
Building
4,829.15m2
Structure and Scale (Note 2)
RC B2/5F
Type of Ownership
Land
Proprietary Ownership
Building
Proprietary Ownership
Completion Date (Note 2)
March 1986
Initial Building Owner
Fuyo General Lease Co.,Ltd.
4 / 12
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
United Urban Investment Corporation published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2020 07:41:03 UTC
0
All news about UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION