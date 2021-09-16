Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. United Urban Investment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8960   JP3045540006

UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8960)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing

09/16/2021 | 03:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For Translation Purposes Only

September 16, 2021

For Immediate Release

United Urban Investment Corporation

Toshiaki Emon

Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 8960)

Asset Management Company:

Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Norimasa Gaun

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Takehide Sasaki

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-5402-3680

Notice Concerning Debt Financing

United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces its decision, which was made today to undertake debt financing, as set forth below.

1. Purpose of Debt Financing

United Urban has decided to undertake debt financing to fund the repayment of its existing borrowing upon its maturity. For an overview of the existing borrowing, please refer to "3. Use of Proceeds" on page 2.

2. Details of Debt Financing

Term Loan 37C

Term Loan 38C

1.

Lender

The Norinchukin Bank

The Gunma Bank, Ltd.

2.

Amount of Borrowing

¥1,500 million

¥500 million

3.

Interest Rate

0.41750%

0.27380%

(fixed interest rate)

(fixed interest rate)

4.

Scheduled Drawdown

September 21, 2021

Date

5.

Borrowing Method

Loan agreements with each lender are concluded on September 16, 2021

6.

Interest Payment Date

December 20, 2021 as the first interest payment date, and the 20th day of every March, June,

September, and December thereafter (Note)

7.

Principal Repayment

September 20, 2028

September 24, 2026

Date

8.

Principal Repayment

Lump-sum repayment of unpaid principal on the Principal Repayment Date

Method

9.

Collateral

Unsecured, ungranted

(Note) If the interest payment date is not a business day, the immediately following business day will be applicable.

1 / 2

3. Use of Proceeds

United Urban intends to allot the above borrowing (total: ¥2,000 million) to the repayment of the principal of

existing borrowing (total: ¥2,000 million). An overview of the existing borrowing is summarized in the table below.

Amount of

Drawdown

Repayment

Disclosed

Title

Lenders

Borrowings

Date

Date

Date

(Millions of yen)

Term Loan

The Gunma Bank, Ltd.

500

July 8, 2015

July 3, 2015

8B

September

Term Loan

The Norinchukin Bank

1,500

April 1,

21, 2021

March 29,

37B

2016

2016

Total

2,000

4. Balance of Borrowings and Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities after the Debt Financing (Note 1)

(Millions of yen)

Before Borrowings

After Borrowings

Change

Short-term borrowing (Note 2)

-

-

-

Long-term borrowing (Note 3)

267,933

267,933

-

Total borrowings

267,933

267,933

-

Corporate bonds (Note 4)

36,000

36,000

-

Total interest-bearing liabilities

303,933

303,933

-

(Notes)

  1. Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen. Accordingly, adding or subtracting the above interest-bearing liabilities amounts, it is not always equal to the total amount or the amount of increase or decrease. The latest information about borrowings and other interest- bearing liabilities is disclosed on United Urban's website.
  2. "Short-termborrowing" means a borrowing lasting within one year from the drawdown date to the repayment date.
  3. "Long-termborrowing" (including debt financing by joint money trust (UUR Green Trust)) means a borrowing lasting over one year from the drawdown date to the repayment date and includes long-term borrowings to be repaid within one year.
  4. "Corporate bonds" include Green bonds.

5. Other

For the risks concerning repayment of the borrowings, there are no significant changes from "Risks concerning Borrowings and Investment Corporate Bonds" of "Investment Risks" described in the thirty-fifth fiscal period Securities Report (filed on August 31, 2021).

2 / 2

Disclaimer

United Urban Investment Corporation published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 07:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION
03:22aUNITED URBAN INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing
PU
03:22aUNITED URBAN INVESTMENT : Notice on the amendments to the Asset Management Compa..
PU
09/10UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning New Lease Agreement (UUR Tenjin Nish..
PU
09/01UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT : "To Our Unitholders" page has been updated.
PU
08/31UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT : Thirty-fifth Fiscal Period Semiannual Report
PU
08/31UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT : "General Meeting of Unitholders" page has been updated..
PU
08/25UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT : (Amendment) Notice Concerning Partial Amendment to "35..
PU
08/20UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT : "Borrowings" page has been updated.
PU
08/11UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT : "General Meeting of Unitholders" page has been updated..
PU
08/04UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 31 306 M 286 M 286 M
Net income 2022 18 201 M 167 M 167 M
Net cash 2022 181 B 1 652 M 1 652 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,4x
Yield 2022 4,05%
Capitalization 481 B 4 398 M 4 402 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,60x
EV / Sales 2023 6,40x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
United Urban Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 154 300,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenichiro Okamura Supervisory Officer
Kumiko Sekine Supervisory Officer
Toshiaki Emon Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION20.92%4 398
GECINA-2.77%10 819
MIRVAC GROUP17.05%8 792
GPT GROUP11.56%6 969
ICADE12.24%6 296
SAFEHOLD INC.10.79%4 283