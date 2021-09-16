United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing

For Translation Purposes Only

September 16, 2021

For Immediate Release

United Urban Investment Corporation

Toshiaki Emon

Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 8960)

Asset Management Company:

Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Norimasa Gaun

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Takehide Sasaki

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-5402-3680

Notice Concerning Debt Financing

United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces its decision, which was made today to undertake debt financing, as set forth below.

1. Purpose of Debt Financing

United Urban has decided to undertake debt financing to fund the repayment of its existing borrowing upon its maturity. For an overview of the existing borrowing, please refer to "3. Use of Proceeds" on page 2.

2. Details of Debt Financing

Term Loan 37C Term Loan 38C 1. Lender The Norinchukin Bank The Gunma Bank, Ltd. 2. Amount of Borrowing ¥1,500 million ¥500 million 3. Interest Rate 0.41750% 0.27380% (fixed interest rate) (fixed interest rate) 4. Scheduled Drawdown September 21, 2021 Date 5. Borrowing Method Loan agreements with each lender are concluded on September 16, 2021 6. Interest Payment Date December 20, 2021 as the first interest payment date, and the 20th day of every March, June, September, and December thereafter (Note) 7. Principal Repayment September 20, 2028 September 24, 2026 Date 8. Principal Repayment Lump-sum repayment of unpaid principal on the Principal Repayment Date Method 9. Collateral Unsecured, ungranted

(Note) If the interest payment date is not a business day, the immediately following business day will be applicable.

1 / 2