United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing

For Translation Purposes Only
September 16, 2021
For Immediate Release
United Urban Investment Corporation
Toshiaki Emon
Executive Officer
(Securities Code: 8960)
Asset Management Company:
Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.
Norimasa Gaun
President and CEO
Inquiries:
Takehide Sasaki
Chief Financial Officer
TEL: +81-3-5402-3680
Notice Concerning Debt Financing
United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces its decision, which was made today to undertake debt financing, as set forth below.
1. Purpose of Debt Financing
United Urban has decided to undertake debt financing to fund the repayment of its existing borrowing upon its maturity. For an overview of the existing borrowing, please refer to "3. Use of Proceeds" on page 2.
2. Details of Debt Financing
|
|
|
Term Loan 37C
|
|
Term Loan 38C
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Lender
|
The Norinchukin Bank
|
|
The Gunma Bank, Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Amount of Borrowing
|
¥1,500 million
|
|
¥500 million
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Interest Rate
|
0.41750%
|
|
0.27380%
|
(fixed interest rate)
|
|
(fixed interest rate)
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Scheduled Drawdown
|
|
September 21, 2021
|
|
Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
Borrowing Method
|
Loan agreements with each lender are concluded on September 16, 2021
|
|
|
|
6.
|
Interest Payment Date
|
December 20, 2021 as the first interest payment date, and the 20th day of every March, June,
|
September, and December thereafter (Note)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.
|
Principal Repayment
|
September 20, 2028
|
|
September 24, 2026
|
|
Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.
|
Principal Repayment
|
Lump-sum repayment of unpaid principal on the Principal Repayment Date
|
|
Method
|
|
|
|
|
9.
|
Collateral
|
|
Unsecured, ungranted
|
|
|
|
|
(Note) If the interest payment date is not a business day, the immediately following business day will be applicable.
1 / 2
3. Use of Proceeds
United Urban intends to allot the above borrowing (total: ¥2,000 million) to the repayment of the principal of
existing borrowing (total: ¥2,000 million). An overview of the existing borrowing is summarized in the table below.
|
|
|
Amount of
|
Drawdown
|
Repayment
|
Disclosed
|
Title
|
Lenders
|
Borrowings
|
Date
|
Date
|
Date
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Term Loan
|
The Gunma Bank, Ltd.
|
500
|
July 8, 2015
|
|
July 3, 2015
|
8B
|
September
|
|
|
|
|
Term Loan
|
The Norinchukin Bank
|
1,500
|
April 1,
|
21, 2021
|
March 29,
|
37B
|
2016
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
2,000
|
|
|
4. Balance of Borrowings and Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities after the Debt Financing (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
Before Borrowings
|
After Borrowings
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term borrowing (Note 2)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Long-term borrowing (Note 3)
|
267,933
|
267,933
|
-
|
|
Total borrowings
|
267,933
|
267,933
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate bonds (Note 4)
|
36,000
|
36,000
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
303,933
|
303,933
|
-
(Notes)
-
Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen. Accordingly, adding or subtracting the above interest-bearing liabilities amounts, it is not always equal to the total amount or the amount of increase or decrease. The latest information about borrowings and other interest- bearing liabilities is disclosed on United Urban's website.
-
"Short-termborrowing" means a borrowing lasting within one year from the drawdown date to the repayment date.
-
"Long-termborrowing" (including debt financing by joint money trust (UUR Green Trust)) means a borrowing lasting over one year from the drawdown date to the repayment date and includes long-term borrowings to be repaid within one year.
-
"Corporate bonds" include Green bonds.
5. Other
For the risks concerning repayment of the borrowings, there are no significant changes from "Risks concerning Borrowings and Investment Corporate Bonds" of "Investment Risks" described in the thirty-fifth fiscal period Securities Report (filed on August 31, 2021).
2 / 2
Disclaimer
United Urban Investment Corporation published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 07:21:07 UTC.