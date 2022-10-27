United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing

For Translation Purposes Only

October 27, 2022

For Immediate Release

United Urban Investment Corporation

Toshiaki Emon

Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 8960)

Asset Management Company:

Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Norimasa Gaun

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Shuichi Kamizono

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-5402-3680

Notice Concerning Debt Financing

United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces its decision, which was made today, to undertake debt financing as set forth below.

1. Purpose of Debt Financing

United Urban has decided to undertake debt financing to support the payment for an additional acquisition of "Amour Yokohama" (the "Property") (Note).

(Note) For details of the acquisition of the Property, please refer to "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (Amour Yokohama)" dated October 20, 2022.

2. Details of Debt Financing

Term Loan 62C Term Loan 63C 1. Lender Resona Bank, Limited The Bank of Fukuoka, Ltd. 2. Amount of Borrowing ¥1,000 million ¥700 million 3. Interest Rate Basic interest rate (JBA 3 month JPY Basic interest rate (JBA 3 month JPY TIBOR) + 0.15% (Note 1) TIBOR) + 0.15% (Note 1) 4. Scheduled Drawdown October 31, 2022 Date 5. Borrowing Method Loan agreements with each lender are concluded on October 27, 2022. 6. Interest Payment Date December 20, 2022 as the first interest payment date, and the 20th day of every March, June, September and December thereafter (Note 2) 7. Principal Repayment September 24, 2026 Date 8. Principal Repayment Lump-sum repayment of unpaid principal on the Principal Repayment Date. Method 9. Collateral Unsecured, ungranted

(Note)

1. The basic interest rate applicable to a computation period of interest which is paid on the Interest Payment Date (Japanese Bankers Association ("JBA") 3 month JPY TIBOR) is determined two business days prior to the previous Interest Payment Date. For the basic interest rate (JBA 3 month JPY TIBOR), please see the website of JBA TIBOR Administration (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/).

2.If the interest payment date is not a business day, the immediately following business day will be applicable.

