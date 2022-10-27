Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. United Urban Investment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8960   JP3045540006

UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8960)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-27 am EDT
155500.00 JPY   +0.97%
03:14aUnited Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing
PU
10/20United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (Amour Yokohama)
PU
10/20United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Determination of Matters on Cancellation of Own Investment Units
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing

10/27/2022 | 03:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For Translation Purposes Only

October 27, 2022

For Immediate Release

United Urban Investment Corporation

Toshiaki Emon

Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 8960)

Asset Management Company:

Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Norimasa Gaun

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Shuichi Kamizono

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-5402-3680

Notice Concerning Debt Financing

United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces its decision, which was made today, to undertake debt financing as set forth below.

1. Purpose of Debt Financing

United Urban has decided to undertake debt financing to support the payment for an additional acquisition of "Amour Yokohama" (the "Property") (Note).

(Note) For details of the acquisition of the Property, please refer to "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (Amour Yokohama)" dated October 20, 2022.

2. Details of Debt Financing

Term Loan 62C

Term Loan 63C

1.

Lender

Resona Bank, Limited

The Bank of Fukuoka, Ltd.

2.

Amount of Borrowing

¥1,000 million

¥700 million

3.

Interest Rate

Basic interest rate (JBA 3 month JPY

Basic interest rate (JBA 3 month JPY

TIBOR) + 0.15% (Note 1)

TIBOR) + 0.15% (Note 1)

4.

Scheduled Drawdown

October 31, 2022

Date

5.

Borrowing Method

Loan agreements with each lender are concluded on October 27, 2022.

6.

Interest Payment Date

December 20, 2022 as the first interest payment date, and the 20th day of every March, June,

September and December thereafter (Note 2)

7.

Principal Repayment

September 24, 2026

Date

8.

Principal Repayment

Lump-sum repayment of unpaid principal on the Principal Repayment Date.

Method

9.

Collateral

Unsecured, ungranted

(Note)

1. The basic interest rate applicable to a computation period of interest which is paid on the Interest Payment Date (Japanese Bankers Association ("JBA") 3 month JPY TIBOR) is determined two business days prior to the previous Interest Payment Date. For the basic interest rate (JBA 3 month JPY TIBOR), please see the website of JBA TIBOR Administration (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/).

2.If the interest payment date is not a business day, the immediately following business day will be applicable.

1 / 2

3. Use of Proceeds

United Urban intends to allot the above borrowing (¥1,700 million) to the acquisition of the Property (scheduled acquisition price: ¥1,570 million) and the associated acquisition cost.

4. Balance of Borrowings and Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities after the Debt Financing (Note 1)

(Millions of yen)

Before Borrowings

After Borrowings

Change

Short-term Borrowing (Note 2)

-

-

-

Long-term Borrowing (Note 3)

275,203

276,903

+1,700

Total

275,203

276,903

+1,700

Corporate Bonds (Note 4)

36,500

36,500

-

Total Interest-bearing Liabilities

311,703

313,403

+1,700

(Notes)

  1. Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen. Accordingly, adding or subtracting the above interest-bearing liabilities amounts, it is not always equal to the total amount or the amount of increase or decrease. The latest information about borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities is disclosed on United Urban's website.
  2. "Short-termborrowing" means a borrowing lasting within one year from the drawdown date to the repayment date.
  3. "Long-termborrowing" (including debt financing by joint money trust (UUR Green Trust)) means a borrowing lasting over one year from the drawdown date to the repayment date and includes long-term borrowings to be repaid within one year.
  4. "Corporate bonds" include Green bonds and Sustainability bonds.

5. Other

For the risks concerning repayment of the borrowings, there are no significant changes from "Risks concerning Borrowings and Investment Corporate Bonds" of "Investment Risks" described in the thirty-seventh fiscal period Securities Report (filed on August 25, 2022).

2 / 2

Disclaimer

United Urban Investment Corporation published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 07:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION
03:14aUnited Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing
PU
10/20United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (Amour Yokohama)
PU
10/20United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Determination of Matters on Cancellation of Ow..
PU
10/20United Urban Investment : "Borrowings" page has been updated.
PU
10/20United Urban Investment Corporation agreed to acquire Amour Yokohama in Yokohama, Kanag..
CI
10/18United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning GRESB Assessment Results
PU
10/14United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Tenant Change at the Property (Tenjin Loft Bui..
PU
10/03United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning the Acquisition Status and Completion of the I..
PU
10/03Tranche Update on United Urban Investment Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced o..
CI
09/30United Urban Investment Corporation's Equity Buyback announced on September 15, 2022, h..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 46 991 M 321 M 321 M
Net income 2022 16 954 M 116 M 116 M
Net Debt 2022 274 B 1 870 M 1 870 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 477 B 3 256 M 3 256 M
EV / Sales 2021 15,7x
EV / Sales 2022 15,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
United Urban Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 154 000,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Kenichiro Okamura Supervisory Officer
Kumiko Sekine Supervisory Officer
Toshiaki Emon Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION13.91%3 256
GECINA-27.79%6 612
MIRVAC GROUP-32.65%4 956
THE GPT GROUP-25.65%4 947
ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.-28.17%2 925
ICADE-40.95%2 859