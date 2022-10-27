United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing
Notice Concerning Debt Financing
United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces its decision, which was made today, to undertake debt financing as set forth below.
1. Purpose of Debt Financing
United Urban has decided to undertake debt financing to support the payment for an additional acquisition of "Amour Yokohama" (the "Property") (Note).
(Note) For details of the acquisition of the Property, please refer to "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (Amour Yokohama)" dated October 20, 2022.
2. Details of Debt Financing
Term Loan 62C
Term Loan 63C
1.
Lender
Resona Bank, Limited
The Bank of Fukuoka, Ltd.
2.
Amount of Borrowing
¥1,000 million
¥700 million
3.
Interest Rate
Basic interest rate (JBA 3 month JPY
Basic interest rate (JBA 3 month JPY
TIBOR) + 0.15% (Note 1)
TIBOR) + 0.15% (Note 1)
4.
Scheduled Drawdown
October 31, 2022
Date
5.
Borrowing Method
Loan agreements with each lender are concluded on October 27, 2022.
6.
Interest Payment Date
December 20, 2022 as the first interest payment date, and the 20th day of every March, June,
September and December thereafter (Note 2)
7.
Principal Repayment
September 24, 2026
Date
8.
Principal Repayment
Lump-sum repayment of unpaid principal on the Principal Repayment Date.
Method
9.
Collateral
Unsecured, ungranted
(Note)
1. The basic interest rate applicable to a computation period of interest which is paid on the Interest Payment Date (Japanese Bankers Association ("JBA") 3 month JPY TIBOR) is determined two business days prior to the previous Interest Payment Date. For the basic interest rate (JBA 3 month JPY TIBOR), please see the website of JBA TIBOR Administration (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/).
2.If the interest payment date is not a business day, the immediately following business day will be applicable.
3. Use of Proceeds
United Urban intends to allot the above borrowing (¥1,700 million) to the acquisition of the Property (scheduled acquisition price: ¥1,570 million) and the associated acquisition cost.
4. Balance of Borrowings and Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities after the Debt Financing (Note 1)
(Millions of yen)
Before Borrowings
After Borrowings
Change
Short-term Borrowing (Note 2)
-
-
-
Long-term Borrowing (Note 3)
275,203
276,903
+1,700
Total
275,203
276,903
+1,700
Corporate Bonds (Note 4)
36,500
36,500
-
Total Interest-bearing Liabilities
311,703
313,403
+1,700
(Notes)
Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen. Accordingly, adding or subtracting the above interest-bearing liabilities amounts, it is not always equal to the total amount or the amount of increase or decrease. The latest information about borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities is disclosed on United Urban's website.
"Short-termborrowing" means a borrowing lasting within one year from the drawdown date to the repayment date.
"Long-termborrowing" (including debt financing by joint money trust (UUR Green Trust)) means a borrowing lasting over one year from the drawdown date to the repayment date and includes long-term borrowings to be repaid within one year.
"Corporate bonds" include Green bonds and Sustainability bonds.
5. Other
For the risks concerning repayment of the borrowings, there are no significant changes from "Risks concerning Borrowings and Investment Corporate Bonds" of "Investment Risks" described in the thirty-seventh fiscal period Securities Report (filed on August 25, 2022).
