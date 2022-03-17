Log in
    8960   JP3045540006

UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8960)
United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Earthquake Occurred Off-Coast of Fukushima prefecture

03/17/2022 | 05:01am EDT
For Translation Purposes Only

March 17, 2022

For Immediate Release

United Urban Investment Corporation

Toshiaki Emon

Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 8960)

Asset Management Company:

Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Norimasa Gaun

Chairman of the Board, CEO

Inquiries:

Takehide Sasaki

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-5402-3189

Notice Concerning Earthquake Occurred Off-Coast of Fukushima prefecture

United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces the influence from the earthquake that occurred off coast of Fukushima prefecture at or around 11:36 p.m. on March 16, 2022 (JST), as below.

Details

United Urban has been confirming the status of our properties in the areas that experienced an earthquake intensity level of 5 or more on the Japanese earthquake magnitude scale.

As of 2:00 p.m. on March 17, 2022 (JST), United Urban found no significant damage, including casualties, that could cause material adverse impact on United Urban's operations. In case that those what could cause material adverse impact on our operations would be found, we will announce in due course.

Moreover, the status of the United Urban's six properties in Tohoku region is shown in the subsequent page. Relevant damages of each property have been repaired and resumed to normal operation accordingly. Application of earthquake insurance covering the following properties (excluding residential properties) will be considered once the extent of damage is finalized.

Property

Type of Use

Property Name

Location

Situation

Number

(Note)

A20

Retail

Albore Sendai

Sendai,

Stop of automatic doors and elevators (partially

Properties

Miyagi

restored)

B43

Office

Hirose-dori SE Building

Sendai,

Stop of elevators and mechanical parking lot

Buildings

Miyagi

(partially restored)

(1) Office Building

Leakage in the elevator shaft due to pipe rupture

Office

Stop of high-rise elevators

Sendai,

(2) Hotel Building

B44

Buildings/

SS30

Miyagi

Leakage in guest rooms on some floors due to pipe

Hotels

break-off, etc.

Stop of elevators for guests (partially restored)

Peel-off of part of the outer wall tiles

Residential

Sendai,

Peel-off of part of the outer wall tiles

D18

MA Sendai Building

Cracks within the building

Properties

Miyagi

Stop of elevators

E1

Others

Lilycolor Tohoku Branch

Sendai,

Peel-off of part of the outer walls

Miyagi

Cracks within the building

E10

Others

Asuto Nagamachi Dental

Sendai,

Cracks within the building

Clinic

Miyagi

(Note) "Type of Use" determined by United Urban is shown.

Disclaimer

United Urban Investment Corporation published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 09:00:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
