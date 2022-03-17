United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Earthquake Occurred Off-Coast of Fukushima prefecture

For Translation Purposes Only

March 17, 2022

United Urban Investment Corporation

Notice Concerning Earthquake Occurred Off-Coast of Fukushima prefecture

United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces the influence from the earthquake that occurred off coast of Fukushima prefecture at or around 11:36 p.m. on March 16, 2022 (JST), as below.

Details

United Urban has been confirming the status of our properties in the areas that experienced an earthquake intensity level of 5 or more on the Japanese earthquake magnitude scale.

As of 2:00 p.m. on March 17, 2022 (JST), United Urban found no significant damage, including casualties, that could cause material adverse impact on United Urban's operations. In case that those what could cause material adverse impact on our operations would be found, we will announce in due course.

Moreover, the status of the United Urban's six properties in Tohoku region is shown in the subsequent page. Relevant damages of each property have been repaired and resumed to normal operation accordingly. Application of earthquake insurance covering the following properties (excluding residential properties) will be considered once the extent of damage is finalized.