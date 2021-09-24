United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Filing of Shelf Registration Statement of Corporate Bonds

For Translation Purposes Only
September 24, 2021
United Urban Investment Corporation
Toshiaki Emon
Executive Officer
(Securities Code: 8960)
Asset Management Company:
Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.
Norimasa Gaun
President and CEO
Inquiries:
Takehide Sasaki
Chief Financial Officer
TEL: +81-3-5402-3680
Notice Concerning Filing of Shelf Registration Statement of Corporate Bonds
United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces that today United Urban filed a shelf registration statement of corporate bonds to the Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau.
Overview of the Filed Shelf Registration Statement
|
1.
|
Scheduled amount to be issued
|
:
|
¥ 200 billion
|
2.
|
Filing date of shelf registration
|
:
|
September 24, 2021
|
|
statement
|
|
|
3.
|
Scheduled issue period of the corporate :
|
From October 3, 2021 to October 2, 2023
|
|
bonds
|
|
|
4.
|
Use of Funds
|
:
|
Acquisition of specified assets (which have the same meaning
|
|
|
|
as stated in Article 2, Paragraph 1 of the Act on Investment
|
|
|
|
Trusts and Investment Corporations of Japan), repayment of
|
|
|
|
debts, redemption of corporate bonds, refund of leasehold and
|
|
|
|
security deposits, payment for repairs and maintenance,
|
|
|
|
working funds, etc.
