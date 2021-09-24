United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Filing of Shelf Registration Statement of Corporate Bonds

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 31 306 M 283 M 283 M Net income 2022 18 201 M 165 M 165 M Net cash 2022 181 B 1 633 M 1 633 M P/E ratio 2022 25,2x Yield 2022 4,24% Capitalization 459 B 4 166 M 4 151 M EV / Sales 2022 8,89x EV / Sales 2023 5,79x Nbr of Employees - Free-Float 84,4% Chart UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Mean consensus - Number of Analysts 0 Last Close Price 147 200,00 Average target price Spread / Average Target - EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Kenichiro Okamura Supervisory Officer Kumiko Sekine Supervisory Officer Toshiaki Emon Executive Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION 15.36% 4 166 GECINA -2.18% 10 619 MIRVAC GROUP 19.70% 8 876 GPT GROUP 12.89% 6 969 ICADE 15.98% 6 344 SAFEHOLD INC. 5.63% 4 087