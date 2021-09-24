Log in
United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Filing of Shelf Registration Statement of Corporate Bonds

09/24/2021 | 03:12am EDT
For Translation Purposes Only

September 24, 2021

For Immediate Release

United Urban Investment Corporation

Toshiaki Emon

Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 8960)

Asset Management Company:

Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Norimasa Gaun

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Takehide Sasaki

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-5402-3680

Notice Concerning Filing of Shelf Registration Statement of Corporate Bonds

United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces that today United Urban filed a shelf registration statement of corporate bonds to the Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau.

Overview of the Filed Shelf Registration Statement

1.

Scheduled amount to be issued

:

¥ 200 billion

2.

Filing date of shelf registration

:

September 24, 2021

statement

3.

Scheduled issue period of the corporate :

From October 3, 2021 to October 2, 2023

bonds

4.

Use of Funds

:

Acquisition of specified assets (which have the same meaning

as stated in Article 2, Paragraph 1 of the Act on Investment

Trusts and Investment Corporations of Japan), repayment of

debts, redemption of corporate bonds, refund of leasehold and

security deposits, payment for repairs and maintenance,

working funds, etc.

1

Disclaimer

United Urban Investment Corporation published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 07:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
