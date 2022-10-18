United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning GRESB Assessment Results

For Translation Purposes Only
October 18, 2022
For Immediate Release
United Urban Investment Corporation
Toshiaki Emon
Executive Officer
(Securities Code: 8960)
Asset Management Company:
Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.
Norimasa Gaun
President and CEO
Inquiries:
Shuichi Kamizono
Chief Financial Officer
TEL: +81-3-5402-3680
Notice Concerning GRESB Assessment Results
United Urban Investment Corporation (United Urban) hereby announces that it was granted "4 Stars" in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment and the highest "A" level in GRESB Public Disclosure Level Assessment this year as set forth below.
1. Overview of the GRESB
GRESB, the Global Real Estate Benchmark for Real Assets, is an annual assessment benchmarking assessment to measure ESG (Environment, Social, and Governance) integration of real estate companies and funds. It was founded in 2009 by a group of European institutional investors who played leading roles in launching Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) advocated by the United Nations as the core group. For details of GRESB, please refer to the following website.
https://gresb.com/nl-en/products/real-estate-assessments/
2. Results of GRESB Real Estate Assessment
In the 2022 GRESB Real Estate Assessment, United Urban received "4 Stars" in GRESB Rating, which is based on GRESB Overall Score and its quintile position relative to global participants for the second consecutive year.
It also won the "Green Star" designation for the eighth consecutive year by achieving high performance both in "Management Component" that evaluates policies and organizational structure for ESG promotion, and "Performance Component" that assesses environmental performance and tenant engagement of properties owned.
3. Results of GRESB Public Disclosure Level Assessment
The highest "A" level was granted to United Urban for the fifth consecutive year. Its accomplished disclosure information regarding ESG initiatives were evaluated.
4. Future Measures
Aiming for the realization of a society that is sustainable, diverse and inclusion, United Urban and its asset management company, Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. (JRA) have been engaged in real estate investment and management with consideration for ESG.
Under the Sustainability Policy, revamped in March this year, United Urban and JRA continue to endeavor to address issues in environment, society, and economy.
For our sustainability activities, please see the Sustainability Website launched in May this year:
Sustainability Website: https://uur-jra-sustainability.com/en/sustainability/
Sustainability Policy & Structure: https://uur-jra-sustainability.com/en/sustainability/management/policy/
