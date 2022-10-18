United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning GRESB Assessment Results

For Translation Purposes Only

October 18, 2022

For Immediate Release

United Urban Investment Corporation

Toshiaki Emon

Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 8960)

Asset Management Company:

Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Norimasa Gaun

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Shuichi Kamizono

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-5402-3680

Notice Concerning GRESB Assessment Results

United Urban Investment Corporation (United Urban) hereby announces that it was granted "4 Stars" in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment and the highest "A" level in GRESB Public Disclosure Level Assessment this year as set forth below.

1. Overview of the GRESB

GRESB, the Global Real Estate Benchmark for Real Assets, is an annual assessment benchmarking assessment to measure ESG (Environment, Social, and Governance) integration of real estate companies and funds. It was founded in 2009 by a group of European institutional investors who played leading roles in launching Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) advocated by the United Nations as the core group. For details of GRESB, please refer to the following website.

https://gresb.com/nl-en/products/real-estate-assessments/

2. Results of GRESB Real Estate Assessment

In the 2022 GRESB Real Estate Assessment, United Urban received "4 Stars" in GRESB Rating, which is based on GRESB Overall Score and its quintile position relative to global participants for the second consecutive year.

It also won the "Green Star" designation for the eighth consecutive year by achieving high performance both in "Management Component" that evaluates policies and organizational structure for ESG promotion, and "Performance Component" that assesses environmental performance and tenant engagement of properties owned.

