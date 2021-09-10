Log in
    8960   JP3045540006

UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8960)
United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning New Lease Agreement (UUR Tenjin Nishi-dori Building)

09/10/2021 | 03:22am EDT
For Translation Purposes Only

September 10, 2021

For Immediate Release

United Urban Investment Corporation

Toshiaki Emon

Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 8960)

Asset Management Company:

Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Norimasa Gaun

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Takehide Sasaki

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-5402-3680

Notice Concerning New Lease Agreement (UUR Tenjin Nishi-dori Building)

As announced in the press release, "Notice Concerning Tenant Change at the Property (UUR Tenjin Nishi-dori Building)" dated June 3, 2019 and "(Update) Notice Concerning Tenant Change at the Property (UUR Tenjin Nishi-dori Building)" dated September 2, 2020, Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. ("JRA"), the asset management company to which United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") entrusts asset management services, has been seeking new tenants after the departure of the previous tenant at UUR Tenjin Nishi-dori Building (the "Property"). United Urban hereby announced that today JRA decided to enter into a new fixed term building lease agreement with a new tenant (the "New Agreement") as set forth below.

1. Overview of the New Agreement

(1)

Name of the Tenant

:

Undisclosed (Note 1)

(2)

Leased Area

:

Total: 575.99m2

(Leased Area as a Percentage of the Property's Total Leasable Area: 54.7%)

(Leased Area as a Percentage of United Urban's Total Leasable Area: 0.04% (Note 2))

(3)

Rental Revenues

:

Undisclosed (Note 1)

(Annual)

(4)

Security Deposit

:

Undisclosed (Note 1)

(5)

Agreement Date

:

September 8, 2021

(6)

Contract Term

:

Undisclosed (Note 1)

(Notes)

  1. Not disclosed, due to unavoidable circumstances where consent for the disclosure has not been obtained from the new tenant.
  2. The total leasable area of the properties owned by United Urban is 1,557,343.37m2 as of July 31, 2021.

2. Outlook of Operating Condition

The latest business forecast, the thirty-sixth fiscal period (period ending November 30, 2021) and the thirty-seventh fiscal period (period ending May 31, 2022) dated July 20, 2021, incorporates the New Agreement, thus United Urban does not make any changes to the forecast.

1 / 1

Disclaimer

United Urban Investment Corporation published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 07:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
