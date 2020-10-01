United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Promotion of Carbon Neutral Electricity (Tenjin Loft Building)

For Translation Purposes Only

October 1, 2020

For Immediate Release

United Urban Investment Corporation

Ikuo Yoshida

Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 8960)

Asset Management Company:

Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Norimasa Gaun

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Takehide Sasaki

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-5402-3680

Notice Concerning Promotion of Carbon Neutral Electricity (Tenjin Loft Building)

Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. (JRA), the asset management company, to which United Urban Investment Corporation (United Urban) entrusts asset management services, announces that carbon neutral electricity (Note

has started to be used at one of the United Urban's assets under management (the Initiative).

1. Initiative for Zero CO2 Emission

The Initiative is a part of the United Urban's efforts to reduce electricity-oriented CO2 emission at its assets with virtually no total cost increase by fully replacing an existing source of electric power with renewable energy. In practice, a new electricity plan based on a renewable energy introduced by Marubeni Power Retail Corporation is applied to Tenjin Loft Building, one of the United Urban's retail facilities.

The new electric plan is one of the plans to raise a share of renewable energy of existing electric power source and reduce CO2 emission through non-fossil fuel energy certificate and J-Credit(Note 2). In 2020, the electricity generated under the Shinshu Green Electricity Project (Note 3) is to be used at Tenjin Loft Building.

2. ESG Initiatives of United Urban

Among various ESG issues, United Urban has selected some to be addressed as a real estate investment trust based on the concept of SDGs. Major ESG initiatives on which United Urban places a high priority have been specified as materiality. United Urban has set Energy management/Use of renewable energy as one of the materiality and aims to cut 40% of GHG emission by 2030 compared to 2014(Note 4). The Initiative is a part of actions to achieve the goal.

Our sponsor, Marubeni Corporation (Marubeni), recently announced the promotion of carbon neutral electricity (Note 5). As one of the group companies of Marubeni, United Urban and JRA will continue to be engaged in the asset management with awareness towards ESG issues and SDGs and would like to contribute the sustainable society.

(Notes)

Based on the renewable energy procurement requirements set by RE100, the International Environmental Initiative https://japancredit.go.jp/english/ The project has been initiated by private electric power companies including Marubeni Power Retail Corporation. With "Shinshu Green Electricity", electricity generated by the hydropower plants operated by Nagano prefecture, carbon neutral electricity has been provided mainly to their corporate clients. Details for materiality, please see https://www.united-reit.co.jp/en/feature/esg/materiality1.html. For details, please see https://www.marubeni.com/en/news/2020/release/00011.html.

1