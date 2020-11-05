United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Revision to Forecasts of Financial Results for the Thirty-Fourth Fiscal Period Ending November 30, 2020

Log in
11/05/2020 | 02:42am EST

For Translation Purposes Only

November 5, 2020

For Immediate Release

United Urban Investment Corporation

Ikuo Yoshida

Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 8960)

Asset Management Company:

Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Norimasa Gaun

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Takehide Sasaki

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-5402-3680

Notice Concerning Revision to Forecasts of Financial Results for

the Thirty-Fourth Fiscal Period Ending November 30, 2020

United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces a revision to the business forecasts of financial results for the fiscal period ending November 30, 2020 (thirty-fourth fiscal period: from June 1, 2020 to November 30, 2020), which was announced in the financial report (kessan tanshin) for the fiscal period ended May 31, 2020 dated July 17, 2020 ("Previous Forecast"), as set forth below.

1. Details of Revision and Announcement

Forecasts of Financial Results for the Thirty-Fourth Fiscal Period Ending November 30, 2020

Operating

Operating

Ordinary

Net

Cash Distributions

Distributions in

per Unit

Excess of

Revenues

Income

Income

Income

(excluding distribution

Earnings per

in excess of earnings)

Unit

(millions

of yen)

(millions

of yen)

(millions

of yen)

(millions

of yen)

(yen)

(yen)

Previous Forecast (A)

21,918

8,109

7,095

7,095

2,300

-

(millions

of yen)

(millions

of yen)

(millions

of yen)

(millions

of yen)

(yen)

(yen)

Revised Forecast (B)

23,835

10,377

9,372

9,371

3,030

-

Change (B-A)

(millions

of yen)

(millions

of yen)

(millions

of yen)

(millions

of yen)

(yen)

(yen)

+1,917

+2,268

+2,277

+2,276

+730

-

Percentage of Change

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

+8.7

+28.0

+32.1

+32.1

+31.7

-

[Reference]

Assumed total number of investment units issued and outstanding as of the end of the fiscal period: 3,118,337 units

Assumed net income per unit for the fiscal period: 3,005 yen/unit [Notes]

  1. The revision represents our current prospects described in "[Attachment] Assumptions for the Forecasts of Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ending November 30, 2020" as of today. Accordingly, the actual operating revenues, operating income, ordinary income, net income and cash distribution per unit are subject to change because future acquisition and disposition of properties which are not announced, trends in the real estate market and changes in other circumstances surrounding United Urban may give the effect to its business results. In addition, the forecasts should not be construed as a guarantee of future cash distribution.
  2. United Urban may revise the above forecasts in case that there is a certain level of difference found in the revised forecasts.
  3. Figures are rounded down to the unit stated and percentages are rounded off to one decimal place.

1 / 4

2. Reasons for Revision and Announcement

Regarding the forecasts of financial results for the thirty-fourth fiscal period ending November 30, 2020 and thirty-fifth fiscal period ending May 31, 2021 announced in "SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE FISCAL PERIOD ENDED MAY 31, 2020 (December 1, 2019 - May 31, 2020)" on July 17, 2020 ("the Previous Forecasts"), the assets are to be added and disposed to/from the portfolio as shown in the table below since the announcement. In addition, the sale of "Nishi-Shimbashi1-chome Building" is expected to turn a gain on sale of ¥1,843 million for the thirty-fourth fiscal period ending November 30, 2020 and ¥1,846 million for the thirty-fifth fiscal period ending May 31, 2021. Based on these transactions, United Urban reviewed the Previous Forecasts.

The gain on sale results in differences of 30% or more in the ordinary income, 30% or more in the net income and 5% or more in the cash distribution per unit compared to the Previous Forecast. United Urban revises the Previous Forecasts and announces the new forecasts of financial results for the thirty-fourth fiscal period.

While the gain on sale is also expected in the thirty-fifth fiscal period, there are no corrections to the cash distribution per unit this time, as we took into account the fact that it is highly probable that some existing properties will be affected by the COVID-19.

As of today, the new forecasts do not assume any increase of retained earnings in the thirty-fourth fiscal period and thirty-fifth fiscal period.

(Changes in assets under management since the Previous Forecasts)

Property

Type of Use

Scheduled

Scheduled Date of

Division

Property Name

Acquisition/Sale

Number

(Note 1)

Acquisition/Sale

Price (Note 2)

B46

Office

Toranomon Hills Mori Tower

¥10,000 million

Buildings

B47

Office

Toranomon PF Building

¥3,435 million

December 1, 2020

Acquisition

Buildings

D34

Residential

UUR Court Ibaraki Higashi-Chujo

¥1,665 million

Properties

Total Acquisition Price

¥15,100 million

Nishi-Shimbashi1-chome Building

(first split sale) (Equivalent to 25%

¥9,480 million

November 30, 2020

B10

Office

co-ownership)(Note 3)

Sale

Buildings

Nishi-Shimbashi1-chome Building

(second split sale) (Equivalent to

¥9,480 million

December 1, 2020

25% co-ownership)(Note 3)

Total Sale Price

¥18,961 million

(Notes)

  1. Type of Use is shown as per United Urban's determination.
  2. Scheduled Acquisition/Sale Price excludes miscellaneous expenses for acquisition/disposition, property taxes, city planning taxes, consumption taxes, etc.
  3. United Urban holds the trust beneficial interest of a 50% co-ownership interest of the "Nishi-Shimbashi1-chome Building". At the time of the Sale, United Urban plans to divide the trust beneficial interest into two part.

2 / 4

[Attachment]

Assumptions for the Forecast of Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ending November 30, 2020

(34th Fiscal Period: from June 1, 2020 to November 30, 2020)

Item

Assumptions

Terms

Fiscal period ending November 30, 2020 (34th fiscal period: from June 1, 2020 to November 30,

2020) (183 days)

The forecasts of financial results are based on (i) a portfolio of 130 properties listed in the

assumptions of "SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE FISCAL PERIOD ENDED

MAY 31, 2020 (December 1, 2019 - May 31, 2020)" announced on July 17, 2020 and (ii) to sell

the trust beneficial interest of a 50% co-ownership interest (equivalent to 25% co-ownership) of

"Nishi-Shimbashi1-chome Building" on November 30, 2020. The remainder of the beneficial

Investment Assets

interest of a 50% co-ownership interest (equivalent to 25% co-ownership) is scheduled be sold

on December 1, 2020.

The forecasts are also based on the assumption that there will be no change of properties

(acquisition of new property or sale of existing property, etc.) until November 30, 2020 (the end

of the 34th fiscal period) other than the above. However, the forecasts are subject to change by

changes of properties.

Total Number of

The forecasts are based on 3,118,337 units issued and outstanding as of today.

Investment Units Issued

The forecasts are also based on the assumption that there will be no additional issuance of

and Outstanding

investment units until November 30, 2020 (the end of the 34th fiscal period).

Operating revenues from rental revenues, the principal component of the operating revenues, are

calculated based on the effective lease agreements as of today; the calculations take into account

the expected rent and occupancy ratio based on the assumed impacts of tenants' move-in and

departures in the future, with considerations of surrounding competitive properties, market

trends, status of negotiation for the lease terms with each tenant, and other conditions.

Assumed the impact of the spread of COVID-19,

United Urban considers the status of

discussion with tenants as of today concerning temporary decrease in rent or extension on

payment, decrease in variable rent, and increase in vacancy rate, etc. Therefore, United Urban

anticipates a risk of ¥2,918 million revenues decrease.

Operating Revenues

Based on the above assumptions, major items of the operating revenues from rental revenues are

forecast as follows.

Major Item

Fiscal Period Ending November 30, 2020

Rental revenues (including common area charges)

¥ 19,257 million

Parking revenues

¥ 741 million

Utility revenues (electricity, water, gas, etc.) from tenants

¥ 1,508 million

The rental revenues assume that there will be no delinquencies or nonpayment of rent by the

tenants.

As for the disposition of "Nishi-Shimbashi1-chome Building", the gain on sale of ¥1,843

million is expected.

  • Of the property-related expenses, which are the principal component of the operating expenses, expenses other than depreciation and amortization are calculated based on the historical data for the properties and reflect factors that may cause fluctuations in expenses.
  • Expected major item of the property-related expenses are as follows.

Major Item

Fiscal period ending November 30, 2020

Property and other taxes (property taxes and city

¥ 2,111 million

planning taxes, etc.) (Note 1)

Property management fees

¥ 1,730 million

Utilities

¥ 1,445 million

Repairs and maintenance (Note 2)

¥ 1,216 million

Operating Expenses

Depreciation and amortization (Note 3)

¥ 4,096 million

Notes: 1. In general, previous owners are reimbursed for the property taxes and city planning taxes for

the period starting from the time United Urban acquires the assets. However, United Urban

does not allocate such reimbursement as its expenses, because an amount equivalent to such

reimbursement is included in the cost of acquisition and is capitalized. Therefore, the

property taxes and city planning taxes for the following 12 properties (scheduled) acquired

in 2020 will be levied from the fiscal period ending November 30, 2021. It is expected that

the estimated full amount of those taxes will be ¥73 million.

3 / 4

Item

Assumptions

(Scheduled)

Property Name

Acquisition Date

February 28, 2020

Chibaminato Logistics Center (Site)

March 19, 2020

Logistics Higashi-Ohgishima(*1) (additional acquisition)

March 30, 2020

Park Axis Akatsuka (*2)

NEST HOTEL KYOTO SHIJOKARASUMA

March 31, 2020

UUR Court Shirasagi

Court Branche AP

Hirakata Nagao Logistics Center

April 17, 2020

Kobe Toyahama Logistics Center

June 30, 2020

REDWOOD Narita Distribution Centre (*3)

Toranomon Hills Mori Tower (*4)

December 1, 2020

Toranomon PF Building

UUR Court Ibaraki Higashi-Chujo

(*1) United Urban acquired 49% quasi co-ownership of the trust beneficial interest of the property.

(*2) United Urban acquired 45% co-ownership of the property.

(*3) United Urban acquired 50% quasi co-ownership of the trust beneficial interest of the property.

(*4) United Urban will acquire the sectional ownership of the 10th floor of the property and 2.03%

co-ownership of the site.

2. Actual repairs and maintenance for each fiscal period may differ significantly from the

forecasted amount for various reasons, including the possibility of emergency repairs and

maintenance due to damage to buildings owing to unexpected factors, the large variance in

amounts among fiscal years and the fact that these amounts do not accrue on a regular basis.

3. Depreciation and amortization are calculated on a straight-line basis, inclusive of ancillary

expenses and future capital expenditures (including undetermined expenditures as of this

moment).

Other operating expenses, such as asset management fees are calculated based on the track

record with consideration for factors that may cause fluctuations in expenses.

United Urban anticipates the non-operating expenses per major item, as set forth below.

Non-Operating

Major Item

Fiscal Period ending November 30, 2020

Expenses

Interest expenses for interest-bearing liabilities (Note)

¥ 994 million

Note: Including financing-related expenses and interest expenses on corporate bonds, etc.

The total balance of interest-bearing liabilities as of the date hereof is ¥296,633 million, of

Interest-bearing

which ¥261,633 million are borrowings and ¥35,000 million are corporate bonds.

There are no interest-bearing liabilities maturing during the fiscal period ending November 30,

Liabilities

2020. Therefore, the forecasts are based on the total balance of interest-bearing liabilities as of

the fiscal period ending November 30, 2020 is ¥296,633 million.

Cash distributions (cash distributions per unit) are calculated based on the distribution policy

stipulated in the Articles of Incorporation of United Urban.

The total number of investment units issued and outstanding as of the end of the fiscal period

which are used to calculate the cash distribution per unit are based on the assumption given in

Cash Distributions

the "Total Number of Investment Units Issued and Outstanding" column above.

Cash distributions for the fiscal period ending November 30, 2020 are based on the total

per Unit

distribution amount of ¥9,448 million, which is the result of adding a reversal of reserve for

temporary difference adjustments of ¥77 million to the unappropriated earnings of ¥9,371

million.

Actual cash distributions per unit is subject to change due to various factors including changes

in assets under management, fluctuations of rental revenues caused by tenant replacements or

unexpected repairs.

Distributions in

Distributions in excess of earnings (distributions in excess of earnings per unit) is not planned as

Excess of Earnings

of today.

per Unit

Forecasts assume that there will be no amendments to laws and regulations, taxation systems,

accounting standards, listing rules or regulations of the Investment Trusts Association, Japan,

Other

which may affect the aforementioned forecasted figures.

Forecasts assume that there will be no unexpected significant change in general economic trends

and real estate market trends and other conditions.

4 / 4

Disclaimer

United Urban Investment Corporation published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2020 07:41:01 UTC

