United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Revision to Forecasts of Financial Results for the Thirty-Fourth Fiscal Period Ending November 30, 2020
11/05/2020 | 02:42am EST
For Translation Purposes Only
November 5, 2020
For Immediate Release
United Urban Investment Corporation
Ikuo Yoshida
Executive Officer
(Securities Code: 8960)
Asset Management Company:
Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.
Norimasa Gaun
President and CEO
Inquiries:
Takehide Sasaki
Chief Financial Officer
TEL: +81-3-5402-3680
Notice Concerning Revision to Forecasts of Financial Results for
the Thirty-Fourth Fiscal Period Ending November 30, 2020
United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces a revision to the business forecasts of financial results for the fiscal period ending November 30, 2020 (thirty-fourth fiscal period: from June 1, 2020 to November 30, 2020), which was announced in the financial report (kessan tanshin) for the fiscal period ended May 31, 2020 dated July 17, 2020 ("Previous Forecast"), as set forth below.
1. Details of Revision and Announcement
Forecasts of Financial Results for the Thirty-Fourth Fiscal Period Ending November 30, 2020
Operating
Operating
Ordinary
Net
Cash Distributions
Distributions in
per Unit
Excess of
Revenues
Income
Income
Income
(excluding distribution
Earnings per
in excess of earnings)
Unit
(millions
of yen)
(millions
of yen)
(millions
of yen)
(millions
of yen)
(yen)
(yen)
Previous Forecast (A)
21,918
8,109
7,095
7,095
2,300
-
(millions
of yen)
(millions
of yen)
(millions
of yen)
(millions
of yen)
(yen)
(yen)
Revised Forecast (B)
23,835
10,377
9,372
9,371
3,030
-
Change (B-A)
(millions
of yen)
(millions
of yen)
(millions
of yen)
(millions
of yen)
(yen)
(yen)
+1,917
+2,268
+2,277
+2,276
+730
-
Percentage of Change
(%)
(%)
(%)
(%)
(%)
(%)
+8.7
+28.0
+32.1
+32.1
+31.7
-
[Reference]
Assumed total number of investment units issued and outstanding as of the end of the fiscal period: 3,118,337 units
Assumed net income per unit for the fiscal period: 3,005 yen/unit [Notes]
The revision represents our current prospects described in "[Attachment] Assumptions for the Forecasts of Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ending November 30, 2020" as of today. Accordingly, the actual operating revenues, operating income, ordinary income, net income and cash distribution per unit are subject to change because future acquisition and disposition of properties which are not announced, trends in the real estate market and changes in other circumstances surrounding United Urban may give the effect to its business results. In addition, the forecasts should not be construed as a guarantee of future cash distribution.
United Urban may revise the above forecasts in case that there is a certain level of difference found in the revised forecasts.
Figures are rounded down to the unit stated and percentages are rounded off to one decimal place.
1 / 4
2. Reasons for Revision and Announcement
Regarding the forecasts of financial results for the thirty-fourth fiscal period ending November 30, 2020 and thirty-fifth fiscal period ending May 31, 2021 announced in "SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE FISCAL PERIOD ENDED MAY 31, 2020 (December 1, 2019 - May 31, 2020)" on July 17, 2020 ("the Previous Forecasts"), the assets are to be added and disposed to/from the portfolio as shown in the table below since the announcement. In addition, the sale of "Nishi-Shimbashi1-chome Building" is expected to turn a gain on sale of ¥1,843 million for the thirty-fourth fiscal period ending November 30, 2020 and ¥1,846 million for the thirty-fifth fiscal period ending May 31, 2021. Based on these transactions, United Urban reviewed the Previous Forecasts.
The gain on sale results in differences of 30% or more in the ordinary income, 30% or more in the net income and 5% or more in the cash distribution per unit compared to the Previous Forecast. United Urban revises the Previous Forecasts and announces the new forecasts of financial results for the thirty-fourth fiscal period.
While the gain on sale is also expected in the thirty-fifth fiscal period, there are no corrections to the cash distribution per unit this time, as we took into account the fact that it is highly probable that some existing properties will be affected by the COVID-19.
As of today, the new forecasts do not assume any increase of retained earnings in the thirty-fourth fiscal period and thirty-fifth fiscal period.
(Changes in assets under management since the Previous Forecasts)
Property
Type of Use
Scheduled
Scheduled Date of
Division
Property Name
Acquisition/Sale
Number
(Note 1)
Acquisition/Sale
Price (Note 2)
B46
Office
Toranomon Hills Mori Tower
¥10,000 million
Buildings
B47
Office
Toranomon PF Building
¥3,435 million
December 1, 2020
Acquisition
Buildings
D34
Residential
UUR Court Ibaraki Higashi-Chujo
¥1,665 million
Properties
Total Acquisition Price
¥15,100 million
Nishi-Shimbashi1-chome Building
(first split sale) (Equivalent to 25%
¥9,480 million
November 30, 2020
B10
Office
co-ownership)(Note 3)
Sale
Buildings
Nishi-Shimbashi1-chome Building
(second split sale) (Equivalent to
¥9,480 million
December 1, 2020
25% co-ownership)(Note 3)
Total Sale Price
¥18,961 million
(Notes)
Type of Use is shown as per United Urban's determination.
Scheduled Acquisition/Sale Price excludes miscellaneous expenses for acquisition/disposition, property taxes, city planning taxes, consumption taxes, etc.
United Urban holds the trust beneficial interest of a 50% co-ownership interest of the "Nishi-Shimbashi1-chome Building". At the time of the Sale, United Urban plans to divide the trust beneficial interest into two part.
2 / 4
[Attachment]
Assumptions for the Forecast of Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ending November 30, 2020
(34th Fiscal Period: from June 1, 2020 to November 30, 2020)
Item
Assumptions
Terms
･
Fiscal period ending November 30, 2020 (34th fiscal period: from June 1, 2020 to November 30,
2020) (183 days)
･
The forecasts of financial results are based on (i) a portfolio of 130 properties listed in the
assumptions of "SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE FISCAL PERIOD ENDED
MAY 31, 2020 (December 1, 2019 - May 31, 2020)" announced on July 17, 2020 and (ii) to sell
the trust beneficial interest of a 50% co-ownership interest (equivalent to 25% co-ownership) of
"Nishi-Shimbashi1-chome Building" on November 30, 2020. The remainder of the beneficial
Investment Assets
interest of a 50% co-ownership interest (equivalent to 25% co-ownership) is scheduled be sold
on December 1, 2020.
･ The forecasts are also based on the assumption that there will be no change of properties
(acquisition of new property or sale of existing property, etc.) until November 30, 2020 (the end
of the 34th fiscal period) other than the above. However, the forecasts are subject to change by
changes of properties.
Total Number of
･ The forecasts are based on 3,118,337 units issued and outstanding as of today.
Investment Units Issued ･
The forecasts are also based on the assumption that there will be no additional issuance of
and Outstanding
investment units until November 30, 2020 (the end of the 34th fiscal period).
･
Operating revenues from rental revenues, the principal component of the operating revenues, are
calculated based on the effective lease agreements as of today; the calculations take into account
the expected rent and occupancy ratio based on the assumed impacts of tenants' move-in and
departures in the future, with considerations of surrounding competitive properties, market
trends, status of negotiation for the lease terms with each tenant, and other conditions.
・ Assumed the impact of the spread of COVID-19,
United Urban considers the status of
discussion with tenants as of today concerning temporary decrease in rent or extension on
payment, decrease in variable rent, and increase in vacancy rate, etc. Therefore, United Urban
anticipates a risk of ¥2,918 million revenues decrease.
Operating Revenues
･
Based on the above assumptions, major items of the operating revenues from rental revenues are
forecast as follows.
Major Item
Fiscal Period Ending November 30, 2020
Rental revenues (including common area charges)
¥ 19,257 million
Parking revenues
¥ 741 million
Utility revenues (electricity, water, gas, etc.) from tenants
¥ 1,508 million
･
The rental revenues assume that there will be no delinquencies or nonpayment of rent by the
tenants.
・ As for the disposition of "Nishi-Shimbashi1-chome Building", the gain on sale of ¥1,843
million is expected.
Of the property-related expenses, which are the principal component of the operating expenses, expenses other than depreciation and amortization are calculated based on the historical data for the properties and reflect factors that may cause fluctuations in expenses.
Expected major item of the property-related expenses are as follows.
Major Item
Fiscal period ending November 30, 2020
Property and other taxes (property taxes and city
¥ 2,111 million
planning taxes, etc.) (Note 1)
Property management fees
¥ 1,730 million
Utilities
¥ 1,445 million
Repairs and maintenance (Note 2)
¥ 1,216 million
Operating Expenses
Depreciation and amortization (Note 3)
¥ 4,096 million
Notes: 1. In general, previous owners are reimbursed for the property taxes and city planning taxes for
the period starting from the time United Urban acquires the assets. However, United Urban
does not allocate such reimbursement as its expenses, because an amount equivalent to such
reimbursement is included in the cost of acquisition and is capitalized. Therefore, the
property taxes and city planning taxes for the following 12 properties (scheduled) acquired
in 2020 will be levied from the fiscal period ending November 30, 2021. It is expected that
the estimated full amount of those taxes will be ¥73 million.
