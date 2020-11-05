United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Revision to Forecasts of Financial Results for the Thirty-Fourth Fiscal Period Ending November 30, 2020

Figures are rounded down to the unit stated and percentages are rounded off to one decimal place.

United Urban may revise the above forecasts in case that there is a certain level of difference found in the revised forecasts.

The revision represents our current prospects described in "[Attachment] Assumptions for the Forecasts of Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ending November 30, 2020" as of today. Accordingly, the actual operating revenues, operating income, ordinary income, net income and cash distribution per unit are subject to change because future acquisition and disposition of properties which are not announced, trends in the real estate market and changes in other circumstances surrounding United Urban may give the effect to its business results. In addition, the forecasts should not be construed as a guarantee of future cash distribution.

Assumed total number of investment units issued and outstanding as of the end of the fiscal period: 3,118,337 units

United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces a revision to the business forecasts of financial results for the fiscal period ending November 30, 2020 (thirty-fourth fiscal period: from June 1, 2020 to November 30, 2020), which was announced in the financial report (kessan tanshin) for the fiscal period ended May 31, 2020 dated July 17, 2020 ("Previous Forecast"), as set forth below.

2. Reasons for Revision and Announcement

Regarding the forecasts of financial results for the thirty-fourth fiscal period ending November 30, 2020 and thirty-fifth fiscal period ending May 31, 2021 announced in "SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE FISCAL PERIOD ENDED MAY 31, 2020 (December 1, 2019 - May 31, 2020)" on July 17, 2020 ("the Previous Forecasts"), the assets are to be added and disposed to/from the portfolio as shown in the table below since the announcement. In addition, the sale of "Nishi-Shimbashi1-chome Building" is expected to turn a gain on sale of ¥1,843 million for the thirty-fourth fiscal period ending November 30, 2020 and ¥1,846 million for the thirty-fifth fiscal period ending May 31, 2021. Based on these transactions, United Urban reviewed the Previous Forecasts.

The gain on sale results in differences of 30% or more in the ordinary income, 30% or more in the net income and 5% or more in the cash distribution per unit compared to the Previous Forecast. United Urban revises the Previous Forecasts and announces the new forecasts of financial results for the thirty-fourth fiscal period.

While the gain on sale is also expected in the thirty-fifth fiscal period, there are no corrections to the cash distribution per unit this time, as we took into account the fact that it is highly probable that some existing properties will be affected by the COVID-19.

As of today, the new forecasts do not assume any increase of retained earnings in the thirty-fourth fiscal period and thirty-fifth fiscal period.

(Changes in assets under management since the Previous Forecasts)

Property Type of Use Scheduled Scheduled Date of Division Property Name Acquisition/Sale Number (Note 1) Acquisition/Sale Price (Note 2) B46 Office Toranomon Hills Mori Tower ¥10,000 million Buildings B47 Office Toranomon PF Building ¥3,435 million December 1, 2020 Acquisition Buildings D34 Residential UUR Court Ibaraki Higashi-Chujo ¥1,665 million Properties Total Acquisition Price ¥15,100 million Nishi-Shimbashi1-chome Building (first split sale) (Equivalent to 25% ¥9,480 million November 30, 2020 B10 Office co-ownership)(Note 3) Sale Buildings Nishi-Shimbashi1-chome Building (second split sale) (Equivalent to ¥9,480 million December 1, 2020 25% co-ownership)(Note 3) Total Sale Price ¥18,961 million

(Notes)

Type of Use is shown as per United Urban's determination. Scheduled Acquisition/Sale Price excludes miscellaneous expenses for acquisition/disposition, property taxes, city planning taxes, consumption taxes, etc. United Urban holds the trust beneficial interest of a 50% co-ownership interest of the "Nishi-Shimbashi1-chome Building". At the time of the Sale, United Urban plans to divide the trust beneficial interest into two part.

