United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Sale of Property (Nishi-Shimbashi 1-chome Building)

"Difference between Book Value and Scheduled Sale Price" shows an indicative amount calculated by using the book value as of September 30, 2020 and it is different from the actual gains or losses. For details, please refer to "8. Outlook of Operation".

United Urban is going to sell the trust beneficial interest of a 50% co-ownership interest of the following real estate (the "Asset to be Sold") ("the Sale").

United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces that Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. ("JRA"), the asset management company to which United Urban entrusts asset management services, has decided on the sale of property today as set forth below.

2. Reason of the Sale

United Urban has been working to improve the quality and profitability of its portfolio through property replacement by considering cash flow stability and prospects of each property.

The Asset to be Sold is an office building completed in 1986 and sits in the Toranomon area in central Tokyo. United Urban succeeded the asset management of the Asset to be Sold upon the merger with Nippon Commercial Investment Corporation in December 2010. Hitachi High-Tech Corporation had been headquartered in the Asset to be Sold as a tenant and the Asset to be Sold had enjoyed a stable operating condition for a long period of time. However, it relocated to a new building on February 19, 2020. While all has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, our enthusiastic leasing activities called in multiple companies and we have entered a contract with some of them. As of today, the occupancy rate is 56.8%, and will be 100% as of March 1, 2021 (Note). As some large projects are under development in the Toranomon area, a location of the Asset to be Sold, the value of the Assets to be Sold is expected to rise with the help of improvement of urban functionality and cumulation of business. On the other hand, there are concerns about risks of declining competitiveness due to aging and of lower profitability due to increasing cost associated with renewals for exterior/interior facilities.

United Urban has received a favorable itnention to purchase the Asset to be Sold at a level exceeding the appraisal value and book value and decided to sell. Considering the current condition of the Asset to be Sold, the health investment market and the impact on its business results, we think the Sale will best suffice the long-term interest of United Urban.

The proceeds from the Sale are planned to be used to acquire properties announced in "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (Toranomon Hills Mori Tower and one other property)" dated today, "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (UUR Court Ibaraki Higashi-Chujo)" dated September 30, 2020 and the remainder is to be allocated to distributions for the fiscal period ending November 30, 2020 (thirty-fourth fiscal period).

(Note) For details of future changes in the occupancy rate, please refer to "Notice Concerning New Lease Agreement (Nishi-Shimbashi1-chome Building)" dated September 30, 2020 and "(Amendment) Notice Concerning Partial Amendment to Notice Concerning New Lease Agreement (Nishi-Shimbashi1-chome Building)" dated October 2, 2020.

3. Details of the Sale

Summary of the Sale

1. Name of Asset : Nishi-Shimbashi1-chome Building (50% co-ownership) 2. Type of Asset : Trust beneficial interest in real estate 3. Scheduled Sale Price : Total: ¥ 18,961 million (Breakdown) A. ¥9,480 million (50% quasi co-ownership (equivalent to 25% co-ownership)) B. ¥9,480 million (Same as above) 4. Book Value : ¥ 14,311 million (as of September 30, 2020) 5. Difference between Book Value : ¥ 4,649 million and Scheduled Sale price (Breakdown) A. +¥2,324 million (50% quasi co-ownership (equivalent to 25% co-ownership)) B. +¥2,324 million (Same as above) 6. Appraisal Value : ¥ 17,900 million (Note) 7. Scheduled Date of Agreement : November 5, 2020 (conclusion of real estate trust beneficiary right transfer agreement) 8. Scheduled Date of Sale : A. November 30, 2020 (50% quasi co-ownership (equivalent to 25% co-ownership)) B. December 1, 2020 (Same as above) 9. Buyer : Domestic company (undisclosed)

(Note)

As of May 31, 2020. The appraisal agency is Japan Real Estate Institute. Please refer to "9. Summaries of Appraisal Report" for details.

