UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8960)
United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Sale of Property (Nishi-Shimbashi 1-chome Building)

11/05/2020 | 02:42am EST

For Translation Purposes Only

November 5, 2020

For Immediate Release

United Urban Investment Corporation

Ikuo Yoshida

Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 8960)

Asset Management Company:

Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Norimasa Gaun

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Takehide Sasaki

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-5402-3680

Notice Concerning Sale of Property (Nishi-Shimbashi1-chome Building)

United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces that Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. ("JRA"), the asset management company to which United Urban entrusts asset management services, has decided on the sale of property today as set forth below.

1. Overview of the Sale

United Urban is going to sell the trust beneficial interest of a 50% co-ownership interest of the following real estate (the "Asset to be Sold") ("the Sale").

(millions of yen (rounded down to the

unit stated))

Property

Type of

Book Value

Scheduled Sale

Difference between

Date of

Book Value and

Use

Property Name

Location

(as of Sep. 30,

Price

Sale

Number

Scheduled Sale Price

(Note 1)

2020)

(Note 2)

(Scheduled)

(Note 3)

Total: 18,961

Total: +4,649

-

A. 9,480

(50% quasi

Office

Nishi-Shimbashi

Minato-ku,

co-ownership

A. +2,324

Nov. 30,

B10

1-chome Building

14,311

(Equivalent to 25%

(Note 4)

2020

Buildings

Tokyo

co-ownership)

(Note 4)

(Note 4)

B. 9,480

A. +2,324

(Same as above)

Dec. 1, 2020

(Note 4)

(Note 4)

(Notes)

  1. Type of Use is shown as per United Urban's determination.
  2. "Scheduled sale price" is exclusive of miscellaneous expenses for the Sale, consumption taxes, etc.
  3. "Difference between Book Value and Scheduled Sale Price" shows an indicative amount calculated by using the book value as of September 30, 2020 and it is different from the actual gains or losses. For details, please refer to "8. Outlook of Operation".
  4. The Asset to be Sold is the trust beneficial interest of a 50% co-ownership interest of the "Nishi-Shimbashi1-chome Building" held by United Urban (the remaining 50% co-ownership interest is owned by Nishi-Shimbashi One GK). At the time of the Sale, United Urban plans to divide the trust beneficial interest into two (50% co-ownership interest / 2 = 25% co-ownership interest) and respective amount is stated accordingly.

1 / 7

2. Reason of the Sale

United Urban has been working to improve the quality and profitability of its portfolio through property replacement by considering cash flow stability and prospects of each property.

The Asset to be Sold is an office building completed in 1986 and sits in the Toranomon area in central Tokyo. United Urban succeeded the asset management of the Asset to be Sold upon the merger with Nippon Commercial Investment Corporation in December 2010. Hitachi High-Tech Corporation had been headquartered in the Asset to be Sold as a tenant and the Asset to be Sold had enjoyed a stable operating condition for a long period of time. However, it relocated to a new building on February 19, 2020. While all has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, our enthusiastic leasing activities called in multiple companies and we have entered a contract with some of them. As of today, the occupancy rate is 56.8%, and will be 100% as of March 1, 2021 (Note). As some large projects are under development in the Toranomon area, a location of the Asset to be Sold, the value of the Assets to be Sold is expected to rise with the help of improvement of urban functionality and cumulation of business. On the other hand, there are concerns about risks of declining competitiveness due to aging and of lower profitability due to increasing cost associated with renewals for exterior/interior facilities.

United Urban has received a favorable itnention to purchase the Asset to be Sold at a level exceeding the appraisal value and book value and decided to sell. Considering the current condition of the Asset to be Sold, the health investment market and the impact on its business results, we think the Sale will best suffice the long-term interest of United Urban.

The proceeds from the Sale are planned to be used to acquire properties announced in "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (Toranomon Hills Mori Tower and one other property)" dated today, "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (UUR Court Ibaraki Higashi-Chujo)" dated September 30, 2020 and the remainder is to be allocated to distributions for the fiscal period ending November 30, 2020 (thirty-fourth fiscal period).

(Note) For details of future changes in the occupancy rate, please refer to "Notice Concerning New Lease Agreement (Nishi-Shimbashi1-chome Building)" dated September 30, 2020 and "(Amendment) Notice Concerning Partial Amendment to Notice Concerning New Lease Agreement (Nishi-Shimbashi1-chome Building)" dated October 2, 2020.

3. Details of the Sale

  1. Summary of the Sale

1.

Name of Asset

: Nishi-Shimbashi1-chome Building (50% co-ownership)

2.

Type of Asset

: Trust beneficial interest in real estate

3.

Scheduled Sale Price

: Total: ¥ 18,961 million

(Breakdown)

A. ¥9,480 million

(50% quasi co-ownership (equivalent to 25% co-ownership))

B. ¥9,480 million

(Same as above)

4.

Book Value

: ¥ 14,311 million (as of September 30, 2020)

5.

Difference between Book Value

:

¥ 4,649 million

and Scheduled Sale price

(Breakdown)

A.

+¥2,324 million

(50% quasi co-ownership (equivalent to 25% co-ownership))

B.

+¥2,324 million

(Same as above)

6.

Appraisal Value

:

¥ 17,900 million (Note)

7.

Scheduled Date of Agreement

:

November 5, 2020

(conclusion of real estate trust beneficiary right transfer agreement)

8.

Scheduled Date of Sale

: A. November 30, 2020

(50% quasi co-ownership (equivalent to 25% co-ownership))

B. December 1, 2020

(Same as above)

9.

Buyer

:

Domestic company (undisclosed)

(Note)

As of May 31, 2020. The appraisal agency is Japan Real Estate Institute. Please refer to "9. Summaries of Appraisal Report" for details.

2 / 7

(2) Outline of Asset to be Sold

Property Name

Nishi-Shimbashi1-chome Building (50% co-ownership)

Type of the Asset

Trust beneficial interest in real estate

Trustee

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation

Trust Agreement Period

From March 28, 2006 to September 30, 2026

Lot number

(Note 1)

1-50-131830,1-51-3Nishi-sinbashi,

Location

Minatoku, Tokyo

Residential address

1-24-14Nishi-sinbashi, Minatoku, Tokyo

Use of property (Note 1)

Office, Parking, Store

Site Area (Note 1)

Land

3,464.39m2 (Note 2)

Building

22,952.71m2 (Note 3)

Structure and Scale (Note 1)

SRCRC B2/12F

Completion Date (Note 1)

February 1986

Type of Ownership

Land

Proprietary Ownership (co-ownership)

Building

Proprietary Ownership (co-ownership)

Total Number of Tenants

2

Details

Total Rental Revenues

¥ 541 million

(annual)

of

Security Deposit

¥ 133 million

Tenant

Total Leasable Floor Space

15,809.61 m2

(Note 4)

Total Leased Floor Space

8,982.31 m2

Occupancy Ratio

56.8%

Other Special Notation

-

(Notes)

    1. Each piece of information in the "Location (Lot number)" , "Use of property" , "Area" , "Structure and Scale" and "Completion Date" is described as it appears on the real estate register.
    2. "Area (Land)" shows area of the whole site. United Urban holds a 50% co-ownership in the land.
    3. "Area (Building)" shows area of the whole building. United Urban holds a 50% co-ownership in the building.
    4. Figures described in the "Details of Tenant" are as of September 30, 2020. Since "Total Rental Revenues (annual)" is calculated by the contracted effective monthly rent (inclusive of common area maintenance fees) as of September 30, 2020 multiplied by 12. It may not necessarily be the same as the actual total annual amount of rental revenues.
  2. Overview of The Buyer.
    The buyer of the Asset to be Sold is a domestic company. Details of the buyer are not disclosed as the consent for disclosure has not been obtained. As of today, the buyer falls under neither the category of the "related parties, etc." (the "Related Party") under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations of Japan (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended) nor the category of the sponsor/stakeholder ("Sponsor/Stakeholder") under the self-imposed rules (rules for conflicts of interest) of JRA. In addition, United Urban and JRA have no significant capital ties, personal relationships and transactions with the buyer, and the buyer does not fall under a related party of United Urban and JRA.
  3. Outline of Intermediary
    1. Outline of Broker

Company Name

TRK K. K.

Address

FERIA Building 5-10-20 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Representative

Shiro Otsubo, Director

Principal Business

Real estate sales, leasing, brokerage, management, etc.

Capital

¥10 million (As of October 5, 2020)

Date of Foundation

October 1989

Relationship with United Urban or JRA

Capital Ties

There are no significant capital ties.

Personal Relationship

There are no significant personal relationships.

Business Relationship

There are no significant business relationships.

Standing to Related Party

TRK K. K. falls under neither the category of the Related Party nor the

category of Sponsor/Stakeholder.

3 / 7

(2) Amount and Details of Commission

The amount of commission is not disclosed, due to unavoidable circumstances where the consent for the disclosure has not been obtained from the broker. The amount of commission for the broker is less than the upper limit (3% of the scheduled sale price plus 60,000 yen (excluding consumption taxes) stipulated in the Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Act).

  1. Transactions with Interested Party and Sponsor/Shareholder Not applicable.
  2. Method of Payment and Transfer Schedule

(1) Method of Payment

The payment to the buyer will be paid in a lump-sum upon the delivery of the Asset to be Sold.

(2) Transfer Schedule

Decision of transfer

November 5, 2020

Conclusion of real estate trust beneficiary right transfer agreement

November 5, 2020

Transfer of trust beneficial interest (50% quasi co-ownership (equivalent

November 30, 2020 (scheduled)

to 25% co-ownership)) and payment (First time)

Transfer of trust beneficial interest (50% quasi co-ownership (equivalent

December 1, 2020 (scheduled)

to 25% co-ownership)) and payment (Second time)

8. Outlook of Operation

The Sale is expected to turn a gain on sale of ¥1,843 million for the thirty-fourth fiscal period ending November 30, 2020 and ¥1,846 million for the thirty-fifth fiscal period ending May 31, 2021. The gain on sale results in differences of 30% or more in the ordinary income, 30% or more in the net income and 5% or more in the cash distribution per unit for the thirty-fourth fiscal period compared to the forecast announced in "SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE FISCAL PERIOD ENDED MAY 31, 2020 (December 1, 2019 - May 31, 2020)" on July 17, 2020.

While the gain on sale is also expected in the thirty-fifth fiscal period, there are no corrections to the cash distribution per unit this time as we took into account the fact that it is highly probable that some existing properties will be affected by the COVID-19.

As of today, the forecast does not assume any addition of retained earnings in the thirty-fourth fiscal period and thirty-fifth fiscal period.

For details of the revised forecast, please refer to "Notice Concerning Revision to Forecasts of Financial Results for the Thirty-Fourth Fiscal Period Ending November 30, 2020" dated today.

4 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

United Urban Investment Corporation published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2020 07:41:02 UTC

