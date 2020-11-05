United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Sale of Property (Nishi-Shimbashi 1-chome Building)
11/05/2020 | 02:42am EST
For Translation Purposes Only
November 5, 2020
For Immediate Release
United Urban Investment Corporation
Ikuo Yoshida
Executive Officer
(Securities Code: 8960)
Asset Management Company:
Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.
Norimasa Gaun
President and CEO
Inquiries:
Takehide Sasaki
Chief Financial Officer
TEL: +81-3-5402-3680
Notice Concerning Sale of Property (Nishi-Shimbashi1-chome Building)
United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces that Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. ("JRA"), the asset management company to which United Urban entrusts asset management services, has decided on the sale of property today as set forth below.
1. Overview of the Sale
United Urban is going to sell the trust beneficial interest of a 50% co-ownership interest of the following real estate (the "Asset to be Sold") ("the Sale").
(millions of yen (rounded down to the
unit stated))
Property
Type of
Book Value
Scheduled Sale
Difference between
Date of
Book Value and
Use
Property Name
Location
(as of Sep. 30,
Price
Sale
Number
Scheduled Sale Price
(Note 1)
2020)
(Note 2)
(Scheduled)
(Note 3)
Total: 18,961
Total: +4,649
-
A. 9,480
(50% quasi
Office
Nishi-Shimbashi
Minato-ku,
co-ownership
A. +2,324
Nov. 30,
B10
1-chome Building
14,311
(Equivalent to 25%
(Note 4)
2020
Buildings
Tokyo
co-ownership)
(Note 4)
(Note 4)
B. 9,480
A. +2,324
(Same as above)
Dec. 1, 2020
(Note 4)
(Note 4)
(Notes)
Type of Use is shown as per United Urban's determination.
"Scheduled sale price" is exclusive of miscellaneous expenses for the Sale, consumption taxes, etc.
"Difference between Book Value and Scheduled Sale Price" shows an indicative amount calculated by using the book value as of September 30, 2020 and it is different from the actual gains or losses. For details, please refer to "8. Outlook of Operation".
The Asset to be Sold is the trust beneficial interest of a 50% co-ownership interest of the "Nishi-Shimbashi1-chome Building" held by United Urban (the remaining 50% co-ownership interest is owned by Nishi-Shimbashi One GK). At the time of the Sale, United Urban plans to divide the trust beneficial interest into two (50% co-ownership interest / 2 = 25% co-ownership interest) and respective amount is stated accordingly.
2. Reason of the Sale
United Urban has been working to improve the quality and profitability of its portfolio through property replacement by considering cash flow stability and prospects of each property.
The Asset to be Sold is an office building completed in 1986 and sits in the Toranomon area in central Tokyo. United Urban succeeded the asset management of the Asset to be Sold upon the merger with Nippon Commercial Investment Corporation in December 2010. Hitachi High-Tech Corporation had been headquartered in the Asset to be Sold as a tenant and the Asset to be Sold had enjoyed a stable operating condition for a long period of time. However, it relocated to a new building on February 19, 2020. While all has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, our enthusiastic leasing activities called in multiple companies and we have entered a contract with some of them. As of today, the occupancy rate is 56.8%, and will be 100% as of March 1, 2021 (Note). As some large projects are under development in the Toranomon area, a location of the Asset to be Sold, the value of the Assets to be Sold is expected to rise with the help of improvement of urban functionality and cumulation of business. On the other hand, there are concerns about risks of declining competitiveness due to aging and of lower profitability due to increasing cost associated with renewals for exterior/interior facilities.
United Urban has received a favorable itnention to purchase the Asset to be Sold at a level exceeding the appraisal value and book value and decided to sell. Considering the current condition of the Asset to be Sold, the health investment market and the impact on its business results, we think the Sale will best suffice the long-term interest of United Urban.
The proceeds from the Sale are planned to be used to acquire properties announced in "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (Toranomon Hills Mori Tower and one other property)" dated today, "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (UUR Court Ibaraki Higashi-Chujo)" dated September 30, 2020 and the remainder is to be allocated to distributions for the fiscal period ending November 30, 2020 (thirty-fourth fiscal period).
(Note) For details of future changes in the occupancy rate, please refer to "Notice Concerning New Lease Agreement (Nishi-Shimbashi1-chome Building)" dated September 30, 2020 and "(Amendment) Notice Concerning Partial Amendment to Notice Concerning New Lease Agreement (Nishi-Shimbashi1-chome Building)" dated October 2, 2020.
3. Details of the Sale
Summary of the Sale
1.
Name of Asset
: Nishi-Shimbashi1-chome Building (50% co-ownership)
2.
Type of Asset
: Trust beneficial interest in real estate
3.
Scheduled Sale Price
: Total: ¥ 18,961 million
(Breakdown)
A. ¥9,480 million
(50% quasi co-ownership (equivalent to 25% co-ownership))
B. ¥9,480 million
(Same as above)
4.
Book Value
: ¥ 14,311 million (as of September 30, 2020)
5.
Difference between Book Value
:
¥ 4,649 million
and Scheduled Sale price
(Breakdown)
A.
+¥2,324 million
(50% quasi co-ownership (equivalent to 25% co-ownership))
B.
+¥2,324 million
(Same as above)
6.
Appraisal Value
:
¥ 17,900 million (Note)
7.
Scheduled Date of Agreement
:
November 5, 2020
(conclusion of real estate trust beneficiary right transfer agreement)
8.
Scheduled Date of Sale
: A. November 30, 2020
(50% quasi co-ownership (equivalent to 25% co-ownership))
B. December 1, 2020
(Same as above)
9.
Buyer
:
Domestic company (undisclosed)
(Note)
As of May 31, 2020. The appraisal agency is Japan Real Estate Institute. Please refer to "9. Summaries of Appraisal Report" for details.
(2) Outline of Asset to be Sold
Property Name
Nishi-Shimbashi1-chome Building (50% co-ownership)
Type of the Asset
Trust beneficial interest in real estate
Trustee
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation
Trust Agreement Period
From March 28, 2006 to September 30, 2026
Lot number
(Note 1)
1-50-1・3・18・30,1-51-3Nishi-sinbashi,
Location
Minatoku, Tokyo
Residential address
1-24-14Nishi-sinbashi, Minatoku, Tokyo
Use of property (Note 1)
Office, Parking, Store
Site Area (Note 1)
Land
3,464.39m2(Note 2)
Building
22,952.71m2(Note 3)
Structure and Scale (Note 1)
SRC・RC B2/12F
Completion Date (Note 1)
February 1986
Type of Ownership
Land
Proprietary Ownership (co-ownership)
Building
Proprietary Ownership (co-ownership)
Total Number of Tenants
2
Details
Total Rental Revenues
¥ 541 million
(annual)
of
Security Deposit
¥ 133 million
Tenant
Total Leasable Floor Space
15,809.61 m2
(Note 4)
Total Leased Floor Space
8,982.31 m2
Occupancy Ratio
56.8%
Other Special Notation
-
(Notes)
Each piece of information in the "Location (Lot number)" , "Use of property" , "Area" , "Structure and Scale" and "Completion Date" is described as it appears on the real estate register.
"Area (Land)" shows area of the whole site. United Urban holds a 50% co-ownership in the land.
"Area (Building)" shows area of the whole building. United Urban holds a 50% co-ownership in the building.
Figures described in the "Details of Tenant" are as of September 30, 2020. Since "Total Rental Revenues (annual)" is calculated by the contracted effective monthly rent (inclusive of common area maintenance fees) as of September 30, 2020 multiplied by 12. It may not necessarily be the same as the actual total annual amount of rental revenues.
Overview of The Buyer.
The buyer of the Asset to be Sold is a domestic company. Details of the buyer are not disclosed as the consent for disclosure has not been obtained. As of today, the buyer falls under neither the category of the "related parties, etc." (the "Related Party") under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations of Japan (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended) nor the category of the sponsor/stakeholder ("Sponsor/Stakeholder") under the self-imposed rules (rules for conflicts of interest) of JRA. In addition, United Urban and JRA have no significant capital ties, personal relationships and transactions with the buyer, and the buyer does not fall under a related party of United Urban and JRA.
Outline of Intermediary
Outline of Broker
Company Name
TRK K. K.
Address
FERIA Building 5-10-20 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Representative
Shiro Otsubo, Director
Principal Business
Real estate sales, leasing, brokerage, management, etc.
Capital
¥10 million (As of October 5, 2020)
Date of Foundation
October 1989
Relationship with United Urban or JRA
Capital Ties
There are no significant capital ties.
Personal Relationship
There are no significant personal relationships.
Business Relationship
There are no significant business relationships.
Standing to Related Party
TRK K. K. falls under neither the category of the Related Party nor the
category of Sponsor/Stakeholder.
(2) Amount and Details of Commission
The amount of commission is not disclosed, due to unavoidable circumstances where the consent for the disclosure has not been obtained from the broker. The amount of commission for the broker is less than the upper limit (3% of the scheduled sale price plus 60,000 yen (excluding consumption taxes) stipulated in the Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Act).
Transactions with Interested Party and Sponsor/ShareholderNot applicable.
Method of Payment and Transfer Schedule
(1) Method of Payment
The payment to the buyer will be paid in a lump-sum upon the delivery of the Asset to be Sold.
(2) Transfer Schedule
Decision of transfer
November 5, 2020
Conclusion of real estate trust beneficiary right transfer agreement
November 5, 2020
Transfer of trust beneficial interest (50% quasi co-ownership (equivalent
November 30, 2020 (scheduled)
to 25% co-ownership)) and payment (First time)
Transfer of trust beneficial interest (50% quasi co-ownership (equivalent
December 1, 2020 (scheduled)
to 25% co-ownership)) and payment (Second time)
8. Outlook of Operation
The Sale is expected to turn a gain on sale of ¥1,843 million for the thirty-fourth fiscal period ending November 30, 2020 and ¥1,846 million for the thirty-fifth fiscal period ending May 31, 2021. The gain on sale results in differences of 30% or more in the ordinary income, 30% or more in the net income and 5% or more in the cash distribution per unit for the thirty-fourth fiscal period compared to the forecast announced in "SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE FISCAL PERIOD ENDED MAY 31, 2020 (December 1, 2019 - May 31, 2020)" on July 17, 2020.
While the gain on sale is also expected in the thirty-fifth fiscal period, there are no corrections to the cash distribution per unit this time as we took into account the fact that it is highly probable that some existing properties will be affected by the COVID-19.
As of today, the forecast does not assume any addition of retained earnings in the thirty-fourth fiscal period and thirty-fifth fiscal period.
For details of the revised forecast, please refer to "Notice Concerning Revision to Forecasts of Financial Results for the Thirty-Fourth Fiscal Period Ending November 30, 2020" dated today.
