United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Sale of Property and Start of Lease (Fuchu Building)

01/31/2022 | 04:39am EST
For Translation Purposes Only

January 31, 2022

For Immediate Release

United Urban Investment Corporation

Toshiaki Emon

Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 8960)

Asset Management Company:

Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Norimasa Gaun

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Takehide Sasaki

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-5402-3680

Notice Concerning Sale of Property and Start of Lease (Fuchu Building)

United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces that Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. ("JRA"), the asset management company to which United Urban entrusts asset management services, has decided to sale the property and start the lease (for the land of the property) today as set forth below.

1. Overview of the Sale

United Urban is going to sell the trust beneficial interest of a 50% co-ownership interest of the following real estate (the "Asset to be Sold") .

(millions of yen

(rounded

down to the unit stated))

Property

Type of

Property

Scheduled Sale

Difference between

Date of

Book Value

Book Value and

Use

Location

Price

Sale

Number

Name

(as of Dec. 31, 2021)

Scheduled Sale Price

(Note 1)

(Note 2)

(Scheduled)

(Note 3)

Total:

3,530

Total:

3,650

Total:

+119

Fuchu

Fuchu,

Building: Mar. 31, 2022

E2

Others

Building:

1,591

Building:

1,650

Building:

+58

Building

Tokyo

Land: Jan. 31, 2024

Land:

1,938

Land: 2,000

Land:

+61

(Notes)

  1. Type of Use is shown as per United Urban's determination.
  2. "Scheduled Sale Price" is exclusive of miscellaneous expenses for the sale, consumption taxes, etc. Same as below.
  3. "Difference between Book Value and Scheduled Sale Price" shows an indicative amount calculated by using the book value as of December 31, 2021 and it is different from the actual gains or losses. For details, please refer to "10. Outlook of Operation" below.

2. Reasons of the Sale and the Lease

United Urban has been working to improve the quality and profitability of its portfolio through property replacement by considering cash flow stability and prospects of each property.

United Urban acquired the Asset to be Sold in May 2013. It is located in Fuchu City, Tokyo and the building is an infrastructure facility. The entire building was let by a major telecommunications carrier as a communication equipment station building, however the tenant moved out on December 23, 2019 in accordance with the notice of termination of the leasing agreement (Note 1). Setting to backfill with new tenants as a basic policy, United Urban targeted candidates and continued lease negotiations with them. In light of the fact that the negotiations have been prolonged, United Urban has been also promoting sales activities at the same time.

United Urban has received a favorable intention to purchase the Asset to be Sold. Considering the long-term

impact on its business results, selling the Asset to be sold is thought to best suffice the long-term interest of United Urban and JRA made the decision as such.

The building and land will be separately transferred. United Urban has entered into a leasehold right setting agreement (Note 2) with the buyer today, with the lease period from the scheduled transfer date of the building to the scheduled land transfer date (from March 31, 2022 to January 31, 2024).

The proceeds from the sale are planned to be allocated for future acquisitions and repayment of interest of bearing debt.

(Notes)

  1. Please refer to "Notice Concerning Tenant Change at the Property (KDDI Fuchu Building)" announced on October 10, 2018.
  2. For the outline of the leasehold right setting agreement, please refer to "8. Overview of the Lease" below.
  3. Details of the Sale

(1) Summary of the Sale

1.

Name of Asset

:

Fuchu Building (50% co-ownership)(Note 1)

2.

Type of Asset

: Trust beneficial interest in real estate

3.

Scheduled Sale Price

:

Total

: ¥ 3,650 million

(Breakdown)

Building: ¥1,650 million

Land

: ¥2,000 million

4.

Book Value

:

Total

: ¥ 3,530 million (as of December 31, 2021)

(Breakdown)

Building: ¥1,591 million

Land

: ¥1,938 million

5.

Difference between Book Value

:

Total

: + ¥119 million

and Scheduled Sale price

(Breakdown)

Building: + ¥58 million

Land

: + ¥61 million

6.

Appraisal Value

:

¥ 3,580 million (Note 2)

7.

Date of Agreement

:

January 31, 2022

(conclusion of real estate etc. transfer agreement)

8.

Scheduled Date of Sale

:

Building

: March 31, 2022

Land

: January 31, 2024

9.

Buyer

:

Domestic TMK (Undisclosed)

(Notes)

    1. 50% co-ownership interest in the co-owner is also planned to be transferred in this transaction. The contract parties to the real estate etc. transfer agreement are United Urban, the co-owner and the buyer. After the acquisition, the building is planned to be demolished by the scheduled land transfer date and redeveloped by the buyer.
    2. As of November 30, 2021. The appraisal agency is Japan Real Estate Institute. Please refer to "11. Summaries of Appraisal Report" for details.
  2. Outline of Asset to be Sold

Property Name

Fuchu Building (50% co-ownership)

Type of the Property

Trust beneficial interest in real estate

Trustee

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

Trust Agreement term

Land

From March 25, 2008 to May 16, 2023 (Note 1)

Building

From March 25, 2008 to May 16, 2023

Location

Lot number (Note 2)

1-394344 Nikkocho, Fuchu, Tokyo

Displayed Address

1-43 Nikkocho, Fuchu, Tokyo

Use of property (Note 2)

Machine room

Area (Note 2)

Land

5,479.15m2

(Note 3)

Building

14,165.71m2

(Note 4)

Structure and Scale (Note 2)

S 6F

Completion Date (Note 2)

December 1999

Type of Ownership (Note 2) (Note 5)

Land

Proprietary Ownership (co-ownership)

Building

Proprietary Ownership (co-ownership)

Total Number of Tenants

0

Details

Total Rental Revenues

-

(annual)

of

Security Deposit

-

Tenant

Total Leasable Floor Space

14,490.92 m2

(Note 6)

Total Leased Floor Space

-

Occupancy Ratio

-

Other Special Notation

-

(Notes)

    1. The expiration date of the trust agreement term will be changed to May 16, 2033 on March 31, 2022, which is the scheduled transfer date of the building.
    2. Each piece of information in the "Location (Lot number)" , "Use of property" , "Area" , "Structure and Scale" , "Completion Date" and "Type of Ownership" is described as it appears on the real estate register.
    3. The area of the entire land of the Property has been indicated. The ownership ratio of the land that United Urban is to hold in the form of co-ownership is 50%.
    4. The area of the entire building of the Property has been indicated. The ownership ratio of the building that United Urban is to hold in the form of co-ownership is 50%.
    5. The building of the Asset to be Sold was registered as a compartmentalized ownership property, therefore the site right of the compartmentalized ownership property was registered for the land. Assuming the building and the land to be transferred separately, the registrations of each compartmentalized ownership property have been merged.
    6. Figures described in the "Details of Tenant" are as of January 31, 2022.
  2. Overview of The Buyer.
    The buyer of the Asset to be Sold is a domestic TMK. Details of the buyer are not disclosed as the consent for disclosure has not been obtained. As of today, the buyer falls under neither the category of the "related parties, etc." (the "Related Party") under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations of Japan (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended) nor the category of the sponsor/stakeholder ("Sponsor/Stakeholder") under the self-imposed rules (rules for conflicts of interest) of JRA. In addition, United Urban and JRA have no significant capital ties, personal relationships and transactions with the buyer, and the buyer does not fall under a related party of United Urban and JRA.
  3. Outline of Intermediary
    1. Broker A
    1. Outline of Broker

The broker is a domestic company. Details of the broker are not disclosed as the relevant consent has not been obtained. As of today, the broker falls under neither the category of the Interested Party under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations of Japan (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended) nor the category of the Sponsor/Stakeholder under the self-imposed rules (rules for conflicts of interest) of JRA. However, the broker falls under the asset custodian, the transfer agent and the special account administrator of United Urban, and the trustee of many properties of United Urban. In addition, United Urban has borrowed from the broker.

(ii) Amount and Details of Commission

The amount of commission is not disclosed, due to unavoidable circumstances where the consent for the disclosure has not been obtained from the broker. The amount of commission for the broker (total amount with the brokerage fee to the broker B below) is less than the upper limit (3% of the scheduled sale price plus 60,000 yen (excluding consumption taxes) stipulated in the Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Act).

  1. Broker B
  1. Outline of Broker

The broker is a domestic company. Details of the broker are not disclosed as the relevant consent has not been obtained. As of today, the broker falls under neither the category of the Interested Party under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations of Japan (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended) nor the category of the Sponsor/Stakeholder under the self-imposed rules (rules for conflicts of interest) of JRA. However, the broker is entrusted with property management operations for multiple properties owned by United Urban.

(Note 4)
(Note 2)

(ii) Amount and Details of Commission

The amount of commission is not disclosed, due to unavoidable circumstances where the consent for the disclosure has not been obtained from the broker. The amount of commission for the broker (total amount with the brokerage fee to the above broker A) is less than the upper limit (3% of the scheduled sale price plus 60,000 yen (excluding consumption taxes) stipulated in the Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Act).

  1. Transactions with Interested Party and Sponsor/Shareholder Not applicable.
  2. Matters on Forward Commitments
  1. Asset to be Sold with Forward Commitments (Note)

The sale of the Asset to be Sold might fall into Forward Commitment.

(Note)

In the "Comprehensive Guidelines for Supervision of Financial Instruments Business Operators, etc." of Financial Services Agency, "forward commitment" is defined as "a postdated sales contract under which payment and delivery shall be made at least one month after the conclusion of the contract, or any other contract similar thereto".

(2) Impact on United Urban's Financial Standing in Case of Nonexecution

In the real estate etc. transfer agreement (the "Agreement"), if the conditions (stipulated as obligations) that each party (the seller (United Urban and the co-owner) and the buyer) must abide by on the scheduled building transfer date and the scheduled land transfer date are not satisfied, the other party(s) can cancel the Agreement. The party who canceled the Agreement can charge the other party(s) who is responsible for the nonsatisfaction of the conditions the following amount as penalty.

(a-1) Before the start of physical demolition work of the building, the amount equivalent to 20% of the sales price (scheduled sale price of land and building including co-ownership interest) (Note 1)

(a-2) After the start of physical demolition work of the building, the amount equivalent to the building sales price (scheduled sale price of the building including the co-owner's equity)

In addition to the above cancellation provisions, if the other party(s) has a serious breach of the Agreement, each party may notify the other party(s) of its execution or correction within a reasonable period of time, and may cancel the Agreement, if it is still not performed or corrected within the set notification period. And the party(s) who cancels the Agreement can charge the other party(s) who is responsible for the failure of execution or correction the following amount as a penalty.

(b-1) Before the start of physical demolition work of the building, the amount equivalent to 20% of the sales price (scheduled sale price of land and building including co-ownership interest) (Note 3)

(b-2) After the start of physical demolition work of the building, the amount equivalent to the building sales price (scheduled sale price of the building including the co-owner's equity)

After the transfer of the building, if the conditions on the transfer of land (stipulated as obligations of each party) are not satisfied on the scheduled land transfer date, or if there are other serious breaches associated with the obligation of the Agreement, the other party(s) is entitled to cancel the entire agreement, including the building.

In view of the current situation of the financial market and financial standings of United Urban, United Urban considers that material adverse effect on its financial standing and the payment of cash distributions and other conditions are not likely to be caused in connection with the sale of the Asset to be Sold.

(Note)

1~4. If the seller (United Urban and the co-owner) is the party to be canceled, the penalty that each seller can charge to the responsible buyer is half of the stated amount. If the buyer is the party who cancels and only one of the sellers is responsible, the penalty that the buyer can charge to the responsible seller is as stated. If the buyer is the party who cancels and each seller is responsible, the penalty that the buyer can charge to each seller is half of the stated amount.

8. Overview of the Lease

(1)

Name of the Tenant

:

Undisclosed (Note 1)

(2)

Leased Area

:

5,749.15m2

(Leased Area as a Percentage of the Property's Total Leasable Area: 100%)

(Leased Area as a Percentage of United Urban's Total Leasable Area: 0.35% (Note 2))

(3)

Rental Revenues

:

Undisclosed (Note 1)

(Annual)

(4)

Security Deposit

:

Undisclosed (Note 1)

(5)

Agreement Date

:

January 31, 2022

(6)

Contract Term

:

From March 31, 2022 to January 31, 2024

(Notes)

  1. Not disclosed, due to unavoidable circumstances where consent for the disclosure has not been obtained from the tenant.
  2. The total leasable area of the properties owned by United Urban is 1,565,352.35m2 as of December 31, 2021. After March 31, 2022, when the leasehold right setting agreement actually starts, the total leasable area will change due to the transfer of the building, so the ratio of the leased area will also change.

9. Method of Payment and Transfer Schedule

(1) Method of Payment

United Urban plans to receive ¥381 million (Total of 10% equivalent (¥181.5 million) of the scheduled building sales price plus consumption tax and local consumption tax and 10% equivalent of the scheduled land sales price (¥200 million)) as a deposit within 10 business days from the conclusion of the Agreement, and receive the balance after deducting the deposit at the time of transfer of the trust beneficial interest of each building and land.

(2) Transfer Schedule

Decision of transfer

Conclusion of real estate etc. transfer agreement

January 31, 2022

Conclusion of leasehold right setting agreement

Transfer of trust beneficial interest and payment (first time: building)

March 31, 2022 (scheduled)

Transfer of trust beneficial interest and payment (second time: land)

January 31, 2024 (scheduled)

10. Outlook of Operation

The impact of gains or losses on the sale of real estate, etc. generated from the transfer on the latest business forecast is minor. United Urban does not make any changes to the business forecasts for the thirty-seventh fiscal period (period ending May 31, 2022) and the thirty-eighth fiscal period (period ending November 30, 2022) which was released on January 18, 2022.

