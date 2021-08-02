United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Tenant Change at the Property (Rokubancho K Building)

Log in
Notice Concerning Tenant Change at the Property (Rokubancho K Building)

08/02/2021
For Translation Purposes Only

August 2, 2021

For Immediate Release

United Urban Investment Corporation

Ikuo Yoshida

Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 8960)

Asset Management Company:

Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Norimasa Gaun

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Takehide Sasaki

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-5402-3680

Notice Concerning Tenant Change at the Property (Rokubancho K Building)

United Urban Investment Corporation (United Urban) hereby announces that it received a cancellation notice of the lease agreement from a tenant at Rokubancho K Building in its portfolio as set forth below.

1. Overview of the Tenant Change

(1)

Name of the Tenant

: Kokusai Kogyo Co., Ltd.

(2)

Leased Area

:

4,031.14m2

(3)

Cancelled Area

:

4,031.14m2

(Cancelled Area as a Percentage of the Property's Total Leasable Area: 100%)

(Cancelled Area as a Percentage of United Urban's Total Leasable Area: 0.26% (Note))

(4)

Scheduled Cancellation Date

:

January 31, 2022

(Note) Cancelled area as a percentage of 1,557,340.89m2, the total leasable area of the properties owned by United Urban as of June 30, 2021.

2. Outlook of Operating Condition

The scheduled cancellation date is in the thirty-seventh fiscal period ending May 31, 2022. However, the effect of the cancellation is not significant on United Urban's business forecast, therefore United Urban does not make any changes to the forecast for the thirty-sixth fiscal period ending November 30, 2021 and the thirty-seventh fiscal period ending May 31, 2022 announced on July 20, 2021.

Disclaimer

United Urban Investment Corporation published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 07:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
