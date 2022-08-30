United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning the Change of Director, Auditor and Important Employee at the Asset Management Company (scheduled)

For Translation Purposes Only

August 30, 2022

For Immediate Release

United Urban Investment Corporation

Toshiaki Emon

Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 8960)

Asset Management Company:

Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Norimasa Gaun

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Shuichi Kamizono

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-5402-3680

Notice Concerning the Change of Director, Auditor

and Important Employee at the Asset Management Company (scheduled)

United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces that the board of directors at Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. ("JRA"), the asset management company to which United Urban entrusts asset management services, ratified the new appointment of auditor upon the resignation of current auditor and a change of important employee as of September 15, 2022 at the extraordinary general meeting of JRA's shareholders and the board of directors at JRA today. Similarly, the JRA's board of directors ratified a change of director to non-executive director and a resignation of director as of October 1, 2022, as set forth below.

1. Change in Auditor (as of September 15, 2022 (scheduled)) Detail of the Change

Newly appointed Auditor (Note) Retiring Auditor Auditor (Non-executive) Hiromu Shiota Auditor (Non-executive) Hirohiko Nishide

(Note) The career summary of the newly appointed auditor is given in the attachment.

2. Change in Important Employee (as of September 15, 2022 (scheduled)) Detail of the Change

Title Newly appointed (Note) Retiring Chief Compliance Officer Hirohiko Nishide Atsuhiko Hosotani

(Note) The career summary of the newly appointed important employee (Chief Compliance Officer) is given in the attachment.

3. Change in Director (as of October 1, 2022 (scheduled)) Detail of the Change

Newly appointed Director (Note) Retiring Director Director Takehide Sasaki Director (Executive) Takehide Sasaki (Non-executive) － Director (Non-executive) Hiroshi Tanikake

(Note) The career summary of the director is given in the attachment.

The required filing and procedures will be performed in accordance with provisions of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, provisions of the Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Act, and other applicable laws.

