United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning the Change of Director, Auditor and Important Employee at the Asset Management Company (scheduled)
08/30/2022 | 03:14am EDT
For Translation Purposes Only
August 30, 2022
For Immediate Release
United Urban Investment Corporation
Toshiaki Emon
Executive Officer
(Securities Code: 8960)
Asset Management Company:
Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.
Norimasa Gaun
President and CEO
Inquiries:
Shuichi Kamizono
Chief Financial Officer
TEL: +81-3-5402-3680
Notice Concerning the Change of Director, Auditor
and Important Employee at the Asset Management Company (scheduled)
United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces that the board of directors at Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. ("JRA"), the asset management company to which United Urban entrusts asset management services, ratified the new appointment of auditor upon the resignation of current auditor and a change of important employee as of September 15, 2022 at the extraordinary general meeting of JRA's shareholders and the board of directors at JRA today. Similarly, the JRA's board of directors ratified a change of director to non-executive director and a resignation of director as of October 1, 2022, as set forth below.
1. Change in Auditor (as of September 15, 2022 (scheduled)) Detail of the Change
Newly appointed Auditor (Note)
Retiring Auditor
Auditor (Non-executive)
Hiromu Shiota
Auditor (Non-executive)
Hirohiko Nishide
(Note) The career summary of the newly appointed auditor is given in the attachment.
2. Change in Important Employee (as of September 15, 2022 (scheduled)) Detail of the Change
Title
Newly appointed (Note)
Retiring
Chief Compliance Officer
Hirohiko Nishide
Atsuhiko Hosotani
(Note) The career summary of the newly appointed important employee (Chief Compliance Officer) is given in the attachment.
3. Change in Director (as of October 1, 2022 (scheduled)) Detail of the Change
Newly appointed Director (Note)
Retiring Director
Director
Takehide Sasaki
Director (Executive)
Takehide Sasaki
(Non-executive)
－
Director (Non-executive)
Hiroshi Tanikake
(Note) The career summary of the director is given in the attachment.
The required filing and procedures will be performed in accordance with provisions of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, provisions of the Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Act, and other applicable laws.
[Attachment]
Title
Name
Career Summary
Auditor
Hiromu
April 1994
Joined Marubeni Corporation
(Non-
Shiota
June 1994
Osaka Development & Planning Dept.
executive)
April 1995
Osaka Development & Construction Dept.- I
April 1999
Osaka Development & Construction Dept.
April 2000
Development & Construction Dept.- II
April 2003
Tokyo Housing Development Dept.- II
April 2006
Hokkaido Branch
April 2008
Housing Development Dept.- I
April 2011
Osaka Development & Construction Dept.
April 2013
Osaka Real Estate Management Section
April 2014
Real Estate Management Section
April 2016
Sapporo Real Estate Management Section
April 2017
Finance & Real Estate Investment Dept.
June 2018
Director, KOEI Co., Ltd.
April 2019
Seconded to Marubeni Real Estate Management Co., Ltd.
April 2022
Returned to Marubeni Corporation, Transportation & Industrial
Machinery Financial Business Group Management Dept.
(current position)
April 2022
Auditor, Marubeni Real Estate Management Co., Ltd.
United Urban Investment Corporation published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 07:13:05 UTC.