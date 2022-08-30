Log in
    8960   JP3045540006

UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8960)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-30 am EDT
150100.00 JPY   +0.54%
UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning the Change of Director, Auditor and Important Employee at the Asset Management Company (scheduled)
PU
07/26UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Change of Property Name
PU
07/25UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT : (Amendment/Amendment to Financial Results) Notice Concerning Partial Amendment to "SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE FISCAL PERIOD ENDED May 31, 2022 (December 1, 2021 – May 31, 2022)"
PU
United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning the Change of Director, Auditor and Important Employee at the Asset Management Company (scheduled)

08/30/2022 | 03:14am EDT
For Translation Purposes Only

August 30, 2022

For Immediate Release

United Urban Investment Corporation

Toshiaki Emon

Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 8960)

Asset Management Company:

Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Norimasa Gaun

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Shuichi Kamizono

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-5402-3680

Notice Concerning the Change of Director, Auditor

and Important Employee at the Asset Management Company (scheduled)

United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces that the board of directors at Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. ("JRA"), the asset management company to which United Urban entrusts asset management services, ratified the new appointment of auditor upon the resignation of current auditor and a change of important employee as of September 15, 2022 at the extraordinary general meeting of JRA's shareholders and the board of directors at JRA today. Similarly, the JRA's board of directors ratified a change of director to non-executive director and a resignation of director as of October 1, 2022, as set forth below.

1. Change in Auditor (as of September 15, 2022 (scheduled)) Detail of the Change

Newly appointed Auditor (Note)

Retiring Auditor

Auditor (Non-executive)

Hiromu Shiota

Auditor (Non-executive)

Hirohiko Nishide

(Note) The career summary of the newly appointed auditor is given in the attachment.

2. Change in Important Employee (as of September 15, 2022 (scheduled)) Detail of the Change

Title

Newly appointed (Note)

Retiring

Chief Compliance Officer

Hirohiko Nishide

Atsuhiko Hosotani

(Note) The career summary of the newly appointed important employee (Chief Compliance Officer) is given in the attachment.

3. Change in Director (as of October 1, 2022 (scheduled)) Detail of the Change

Newly appointed Director (Note)

Retiring Director

Director

Takehide Sasaki

Director (Executive)

Takehide Sasaki

(Non-executive)

Director (Non-executive)

Hiroshi Tanikake

(Note) The career summary of the director is given in the attachment.

The required filing and procedures will be performed in accordance with provisions of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, provisions of the Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Act, and other applicable laws.

1 / 3

[Attachment]

Title

Name

Career Summary

Auditor

Hiromu

April 1994

Joined Marubeni Corporation

(Non-

Shiota

June 1994

Osaka Development & Planning Dept.

executive)

April 1995

Osaka Development & Construction Dept.- I

April 1999

Osaka Development & Construction Dept.

April 2000

Development & Construction Dept.- II

April 2003

Tokyo Housing Development Dept.- II

April 2006

Hokkaido Branch

April 2008

Housing Development Dept.- I

April 2011

Osaka Development & Construction Dept.

April 2013

Osaka Real Estate Management Section

April 2014

Real Estate Management Section

April 2016

Sapporo Real Estate Management Section

April 2017

Finance & Real Estate Investment Dept.

June 2018

Director, KOEI Co., Ltd.

April 2019

Seconded to Marubeni Real Estate Management Co., Ltd.

April 2022

Returned to Marubeni Corporation, Transportation & Industrial

Machinery Financial Business Group Management Dept.

(current position)

April 2022

Auditor, Marubeni Real Estate Management Co., Ltd.

(current position)

April 2022

Auditor, Marubeni Arch-LOG Co., Ltd. (current position)

April 2022

Auditor, Marubeni Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.

(current position)

Chief

Hirohiko

April 1987

Joined Marubeni Corporation

Compliance

Nishide

May 1987

Seconded to Marubeni America Corporation

Officer

May 1989

Returned to Marubeni Corporation, Industrial Plant Dept.

April 2001

Seconded to MARUBENI EUROPOWER LIMITED

April 2002

Seconded to Marubeni Power Systems Corporation

March 2004

Environment Infrastructure Dept.

April 2007

Plant, Ship & Infrastructure Projects Administration Dept.

April 2014

Returned to Marubeni Corporation, Audit Dept.

Concurrently, Transportation Machinery Administration Dept.

April 2016

Seconded to Marubeni Machine Tools Co., Ltd.

December 2016

Returned to Marubeni Corporation, Planning & Strategy Dept.

Transportation & Industrial Machinery Group

April 2019

Transportation & Industrial Machinery Financial Business Group

Management Dept. (current position)

April 2019

Auditor, iSigma Capital Corporation (current position)

April 2019

Auditor, iSigma Partners Corporation (current position)

April 2019

Auditor, Japan Infrastructure Fund Advisors Ltd.

(current position)

April 2022

Auditor, Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. (current position)

April 2022

Auditor, Marubeni Asset Management Co., Ltd.

(current position)

2 / 3

Title

Name

Career Summary

Director

Takehide

April 1990

Joined Marubeni Corporation, Osaka Finance Dept.

(Non-

Sasaki

April 1995

Finance Dept.

executive)

October 1999

Solution Business Dept.

April 2001

Finance & Insurance Business Dept.

October 2002 Seconded to Marubeni Hong Kong & South China Ltd.

October 2003

Seconded to Marubeni (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

July 2006

Seconded to GCI Asset Management, Inc.,

Director and Chief Manger of Administration Team

April 2008

Returned to Marubeni Corporation, Chief Manager of Market

Business Team, Foreign Exchange & Financial Products Dept.

April 2009

Seconded to iSigma Capital Corporation,

Director and Chief Manger of Administration Group

April 2011

Returned to Marubeni Corporation, Assistant to General Manager of

Finance & Insurance Sales Dept.

April 2012

Seconded to Alithion Capital Management Pte. Ltd., Director

January 2014

Seconded to Marubeni Asset Management Co., Ltd.,

General Manager of Finance Dept.

April 2018

Director, General Manager of Management Dept. and General

Manager of Finance Dept. of Marubeni Asset Management Co., Ltd.

April 2019

Seconded to Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.,

Assistant to Chief Financial Officer and General Manager of Finance

Dept.

July 2019

Director and Chief Financial Officer of Japan REIT Advisors Co.,

Ltd.

April 2022

Director of Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. (current position)

3 / 3

Disclaimer

United Urban Investment Corporation published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 07:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
