For Translation Purposes Only

August 29, 2023

To Our Unitholders

Shiroyama Trust Tower 18F

4-3-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo

United Urban Investment Corporation

Toshiaki Emon, Executive Officer

Notice Concerning Resolution of the 12th General Meeting of Unitholders

United Urban Investment Corporation hereby announced that the following proposals were resolved at the 12th General Meeting of Unitholders held today. Details are as follows.

Details

Resolutions

Proposal 1: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation This proposal was approved as originally proposed.

Proposal 2: Election of One Executive Officer

This proposal was approved as originally proposed, and Kenmin Asatani was appointed as Executive Officer.

Proposal 3: Election of One Substitute Executive Officer

This proposal was approved as originally proposed, and Junichi Batai was appointed as Substitute Executive Officer.

Proposal 4: Election of Two Supervisory Officers

This proposal was approved as originally proposed, and Kenichiro Okamura and Kumiko Sekine were appointed as Supervisory Officers.

Proposal 5: Election of One Substitute Supervisory Officer

This proposal was approved as originally proposed, and Fumi Shimizu was appointed as Substitute Supervisory Officer.