August 29, 2023
To Our Unitholders
Shiroyama Trust Tower 18F
4-3-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo
United Urban Investment Corporation
Toshiaki Emon, Executive Officer
Notice Concerning Resolution of the 12th General Meeting of Unitholders
United Urban Investment Corporation hereby announced that the following proposals were resolved at the 12th General Meeting of Unitholders held today. Details are as follows.
Details
Resolutions
Proposal 1: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation This proposal was approved as originally proposed.
Proposal 2: Election of One Executive Officer
This proposal was approved as originally proposed, and Kenmin Asatani was appointed as Executive Officer.
Proposal 3: Election of One Substitute Executive Officer
This proposal was approved as originally proposed, and Junichi Batai was appointed as Substitute Executive Officer.
Proposal 4: Election of Two Supervisory Officers
This proposal was approved as originally proposed, and Kenichiro Okamura and Kumiko Sekine were appointed as Supervisory Officers.
Proposal 5: Election of One Substitute Supervisory Officer
This proposal was approved as originally proposed, and Fumi Shimizu was appointed as Substitute Supervisory Officer.
