United Urban Investment : Notice on the amendments to the Asset Management Company's Business Rules

09/16/2021 | 03:22am EDT
For Translation Purposes Only

September 16, 2021

For Immediate Release

United Urban Investment Corporation

Toshiaki Emon

Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 8960)

Asset Management Company:

Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Norimasa Gaun

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Takehide Sasaki

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-5402-3680

Notice on the amendments to the Asset Management Company's Business Rules

United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces that Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. ("JRA"), the asset management company to which United Urban entrusts asset management services, decided today to make partial changes to its Business Rules (the "Amendments").

1. Reason for the amendments to Business Rules

As announced in the press release, "Notice Concerning Acquisition and Agreements Concerning Development Project (Miyanomori Nijo Development Project)" dated July 15, 2021, JRA plans to invest in the elderly housing. Along with this, JRA will amend the internal regulations including the Business Rules to establish a relevant organizational structure in line with "Guidelines for Utilization of Healthcare REIT for

Elderly Housing, etc. (Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, June 27, 2014)".

2. Summary of the amendments to Business Rules

The following items will be newly established.

  • Article 16-3 Precautions when conducting transactions with healthcare facilities
    • Ensuring a sense of security for users -
  • Article 16-4 Organizational structure for conducting transactions of healthcare facilities, etc.

3. Change date and Scheduled notification date

(1) Change date

: September 16, 2021

  1. Scheduled notification date : Based on the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, etc., JRA will carry out required procedures such as notification without delay after the change.

4. Outlook of Operating Condition

There is no impact of the Amendments that cause to the latest business forecast. United Urban does not make any changes to the outlook for the thirty-sixth fiscal period (period ending November 30, 2021) and the thirty- seventh fiscal period (period ending May 31, 2022).

1 / 1

Disclaimer

United Urban Investment Corporation published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 07:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 31 306 M 286 M 286 M
Net income 2022 18 201 M 167 M 167 M
Net cash 2022 181 B 1 652 M 1 652 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,4x
Yield 2022 4,05%
Capitalization 481 B 4 398 M 4 402 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,60x
EV / Sales 2023 6,40x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
United Urban Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 154 300,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenichiro Okamura Supervisory Officer
Kumiko Sekine Supervisory Officer
Toshiaki Emon Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION20.92%4 398
GECINA-2.77%10 819
MIRVAC GROUP17.05%8 792
GPT GROUP11.56%6 969
ICADE12.24%6 296
SAFEHOLD INC.10.79%4 283