UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8960)
United Urban Investment : "Portfolio Roster" page has been updated.

11/30/2020 | 02:33am EST
（As of November 30, 2020）

(Note 1) The 'Acquisition Date' of properties owned by the former Nippon Commercial Investment Corporation (NCI) is described as December 1, 2010, the effective date of the merger.
(Note 2) Acquisition price has been rounded to the nearest million yen. The 'Acquisition Price' of properties owned by the former NCI is the acceptance price at the time of the merger (December 1, 2010).
(Note 3) maricom-ISOGO / SYSTEM PLAZA YOKOHAMA (Site) includes the retail portion and the office portion.
(Note 4) Shin-Osaka Central Tower and SS30 include the office portion and the hotel portion.
(Note 5) For Shinjuku Washington Hotel Honkan, Hamamatsucho 262 Building, and Logistics Higashi-Ohgishima, the additional acquisitions were executed, respectively. Each acquisition price in the above table is total amount of the existing possession and the additional acquisition. In addition, the acquisition date is the date of the first acquisition.
(Note 6) SS30 comprises three buildings: an office building, a fitness club building, and a hotel building. The completed date of an office building and a hotel building disappears on the real estate register, so it is described the completed date of a fitness club building.
(Note 7) The LOOP-X・M comprises two buildings: LOOP-X (office building) and LOOP-M (residential building).
(Note 8) United Urban acquired the adjacent site to the b roppongi on January 13, 2017 and constructed the Annex on this site and the less utilized land of this property. United Urban additionally acquired the building of the Annex on December 17, 2018. The acquisition price in the above table is total amount of the existing possession, the adjacent site and the additional acquisition, and the acquisition date is the date of the first acquisition.
(Note 9) Loisir Hotel & Spa Tower Naha consists of two buildings: the Main Building and the Annex. Information in the 'Completed' is applicable to the Main Building, and the completion date of the Annex is June 2009.
(Note 10) RIHGA Royal Hotel Kokura・ARUARU City comprises three buildings (a hotel building and two retail buildings). Information in the 'Completed' is applicable to the hotel building and the retail building I, and the completion date of the retail building II is August 1992.
(Note 11) Chatle Otemachi S・N consists of two buildings: S Building and N Building.
(Note 12) MT Ariake Center Building I&II comprises two buildings; MT Ariake Center Building I (the 'Building I') and MT Ariake Center Building II (the 'Building II'). In addition, information in the 'Completed' is applicable to the Building I, and the completion date of Building II is June 1992.
(Note 13) United Urban sold its 50% quasi co-ownership (equivalent to 25% co-ownership) of the trust beneficial interest for the 'Nishi-Shimbashi 1-chome Building' on November 30, 2020. In addition, the remaining 50% quasi co-ownership will be sold on December 1, 2020.

Disclaimer

United Urban Investment Corporation published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 07:32:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 48 236 M 464 M 464 M
Net income 2020 20 177 M 194 M 194 M
Net Debt 2020 266 B 2 560 M 2 560 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 368 B 3 538 M 3 541 M
EV / Sales 2019 15,3x
EV / Sales 2020 12,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Ikuo Yoshida Executive Officer
Kenichiro Okamura Supervisory Officer
Kumiko Sekine Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION-38.95%3 538
SAFEHOLD INC.65.68%3 616
FIBRA DANHOS-17.82%1 674
