Executive Summary | '24/5 (41st) FP Business Results

Continue DPU Growth Momentum

Acquire two properties with ¥11.07 Bn. Realize ¥0.19 Bn capital gain through disposition of two properties at ¥4.15 Bn

through disposition of two properties at ¥4.15 Bn Better quality of portfolio by improving profitability and lowering building age

by improving profitability and lowering building age Boost profit from rental business through increase in rent due to boosting performance at hotels, re-tenanting at retail properties and high occupancy rate of office buildings

boosting performance re-tenanting high occupancy rate Achieve annual DPU of ¥7,000 six month earlier than expected

'23/11 (40th) FP: ¥3,371 + '24/5 (41st) FP: ¥3,629

■ Retail properties ■ Office buildings ■ Others

Asset replacement

NOI Yields*1 Building age*2 Capital gain/loss

◼Dividend per Unit ■Acquisition ¥11.07Bn 3.5% 10 years － ¥3,629 ■ Tranomon Hills Business Tower (¥8.43 Bn) ■ ■ OSAKA BAY TOWER (¥2.63 Bn) (Additional acquisition) From '23/11 (40th) FP*1 +¥258 (+7.7%) ■Disposition ¥4.15 Bn 2.1% 16 years ¥0.19 Bn ■ Plussing Wave Enoshima (¥2.15 Bn) (+¥194 Mn) From Initial Forecast*2 +¥129 (+3.7%) ■ Fuchu Building (Land) *3 (¥2.00 Bn) (-¥5 Mn) *1 DPU for the '23/11 (40th) FP : ¥3,371 ◼Internal growth *2 Initial forecast six months ago : ¥3,500 Profit from rental activities Adjusted NOI yield Occupancy rate ¥14.5 Bn 5.36% 98.9% +¥1.0Bn +0.27%pt -0.1%pt From 40th FP From 40th FP From 40th FP

Notes for the right-hand side

*1 Acquired properties: Based on estimated NOI under a stabilized operation and acquisition price. Disposed properties: Based on actual NOI in the fiscal period before the disposition date and disposition price.

*2 Weighted average based on acquisition price (as of May 31, 2024).

*3 Information only about the land is stated as United Urban disposed the building on March 31, 2022. For details, please see the press release "Notice Concerning Sale of Property and Start of Lease (Fuchu Building)" dated January 31, 2022.