1

Growth Strategy of United Urban Investment Corporation

Maximize Our Unitholders' Value

Please also see p.33-34 of Appendix

  • Aim for a long-term stable growth by making maximum use of the strengths of the diversified REIT with flexible responses to changes in market conditions.
  • Increase unitholders' value and distribute profits through synergies between external growth (asset replacement) and internal growth.

Fundamental Policy

  • Enhance unitholders' value and actively distribute profits to unitholders
  • Continue to raise dividend (DPU: dividend per unit) and net asset value (NAV)
  • Increase profits by keeping internal growth and external growth (asset replacement) in balance
  • Flexible decisions on use of funds in accordance with the real estate and financial market conditions
    (Property acquisitions, prepayment of borrowings, investment units' buyback)

External Growth (Asset Replacement)

  • Top up DPU with profits from dispositions through asset replacement
  • Strategic asset replacement for sustainable improvement of the portfolio's profitability and quality
  • With the strengths of the diversified REIT, expand AUM and secure stability through diversified investments in the best asset type at the best timing
  • Build up a growth base for the future through initiatives including development projects to lower building age and raise profitability of the portfolio

Internal Growth (Asset Management)

  • Secure stable actual annual profits* of over ¥7,000 per unit with continued internal growth
  • Enhance profitability in the inflationary environment and raise rents by leveraging the rent gap
  • Increase rental revenues with boosting hotel performance backed by the expanding inbound demand
  • Keep operation management efficient; maintain high occupancy rates and implement strategic rent increases through hands-on management

Liaison with Financial Strategy

  • Execute financial strategies with focus on cash flow and financial cost control
  • Maintain a solid financial base and control financial costs; conduct flexible fund procurement in accordance with market conditions

*Actual profit = Profit available to distribute - Capital fain/loss - Reserve/Reversal of retained earnings

2

Executive Summary | '24/5 (41st) FP Business Results

Continue DPU Growth Momentum

  • Acquire two properties with ¥11.07 Bn.Realize ¥0.19 Bn capital gain through disposition of two properties at ¥4.15 Bn
  • Better quality of portfolio by improving profitability and lowering building age
  • Boost profit from rental business through increase in rent due to boosting performance at hotels, re-tenantingat retail properties and high occupancy rate of office buildings
  • Achieve annual DPU of ¥7,000 six month earlier than expected

'23/11 (40th) FP: ¥3,371 + '24/5 (41st) FP: ¥3,629

Retail properties Office buildings Others

  • Asset replacement

NOI Yields*1

Building age*2

Capital

gain/loss

Dividend per Unit

■Acquisition

¥11.07Bn

3.5%

10 years

¥3,629

Tranomon Hills Business Tower (¥8.43 Bn)

OSAKA BAY TOWER

(¥2.63 Bn)

(Additional acquisition)

From '23/11 (40th) FP*1

+¥258 (+7.7%)

■Disposition

¥4.15 Bn

2.1%

16 years

¥0.19 Bn

Plussing Wave Enoshima

(¥2.15 Bn)

(+¥194 Mn)

From Initial Forecast*2

+¥129 (+3.7%)

Fuchu Building (Land) *3

(¥2.00 Bn)

(-¥5 Mn)

*1 DPU for the '23/11 (40th) FP

: ¥3,371

Internal growth

*2 Initial forecast six months ago

: ¥3,500

Profit from rental activities

Adjusted NOI yield

Occupancy rate

¥14.5 Bn

5.36%

98.9%

+¥1.0Bn

+0.27%pt

-0.1%pt

From 40th FP

From 40th FP

From 40th FP

Notes for the right-hand side

*1 Acquired properties: Based on estimated NOI under a stabilized operation and acquisition price. Disposed properties: Based on actual NOI in the fiscal period before the disposition date and disposition price.

*2 Weighted average based on acquisition price (as of May 31, 2024).

*3 Information only about the land is stated as United Urban disposed the building on March 31, 2022. For details, please see the press release "Notice Concerning Sale of Property and Start of Lease (Fuchu Building)" dated January 31, 2022.

3

Executive Summary | Business Forecast

Top up Annual DPU with Internal Growth and Asset Replacement

  • Continue actual profit of ¥3,500 or more through internal growth
  • Annual DPU from the 42nd FP and onward is likely to reach ¥7,510 (+7.3% y-o-y
  • In addition to the actual profit, top up DPU by realizing capital gain through asset replacement
  • Dividend per Unit (DPU)

1) Distribution from retained earning 2) Cash distribution

(Capital gain/loss) 3) Distribution excluding

  1. and 2) from DPU
  • Actual profit*1

3,371

101

+¥258

(+7.7%)

+¥201

(+5.5%)

3,629

61

3,500

3,800

101

3,830

101 *3

(446)

Income from disposition of Kawasaki Toshiba Building

-¥150

(-3.9%)

3,680

101 *3

3,270

3,568

3,500

From 40th

+¥298

3,699

3,729

3,579

From 41st

From 42nd

+¥161

-¥150

40FP

41FP

41FP

42FP

42FP

43FP

('23/11)

('24/5)

('24/5)

('24/11)

*2

('24/11)

('25/5)

Result

Initial forecast

Result

Amended forecast

Forecast

Forecast

Annual DPU

7,000

7,510

+¥510

(7.3%

*1 Actual profit includes ¥25 of reserve for temporary different adjustment based on "Ordinance on Accountings of Investment Corporations" and "Regulations Concerning Real Estate Investment Trusts and Real Estate Investment Corporations" stipulated by the Investment Trusts Association, Japan.

*2

For details, please see "Notice Concerning Revision of Dividend for the 42nd Fiscal Period Ending November 2024" dated March 27, 2024.

4

*3

Capital gain from the disposition of Kawasaki Toshiba Building is to be added to DPU in '25/5 (43rd) FP and the '25/11 (44th) FP after reserving a part of the gain in '24/11 (42nd) FP.

Executive Summary | DPU Composition: '24/5 (41st) FP

Please also see p.43 of Appendix

Continue DPU Growth with Progress of Internal Growth

  • Rental increase in existing properties (hotel, retail properties and office buildings) drives DPU growth
  • Newly acquired properties in the 41st FP contribute to top up DPU
  • DPU increases to ¥3,629, +7.7% from the 40th FP; 3.7% higher than ¥3,500 (the base set in previous FP)

DPU: Dividend per unit

Actual profit

Cash

Increase

Decrease

Distribution

(¥ per unit)

(Capital gain/loss)

Booked value

40th FP

+101

41st FP

+61

101

Disposition

'23/11FP GRAND-ROUGE Sakae

-0

'24/5FP

Fuchu Building (Land)

-5

Plussing Wave Enoshima

+2

Acquisition

3,270

'23/11FP

Higashi Matsudo Shopping Center

-1

Hakata Gion Development Site

-0

Toranomon Hills Business Tower

+28

'24/5FP

OSAKA BAY TOWER

+5

(Additional Acquisition)

Sales admin

-12

Non-operating profit & loss

-2

(Interest payment, etc.)

61

Rental revenues & CAM fees

+252

Tax and public dues

-9

Repairs and maintenance

-1

Temporary revenues

+29

3,568

Utilities

-4

Others

+16

Retail properties

+41

Office buildings

+39

Hotels

+146

Note: Total figures shown may be different from the arithmetic total figures due to rounding off.

5

Executive Summary | DPU Composition: '24/11 (42nd) FP & '25/5 (43rd) FP

Please also see p.44 of Appendix

Equal Distribution of Capital Gain upon Kawasaki Toshiba Building in 3 FPs

  • 42nd FP: ¥3,830 (+5.5% from the 41st FP) owing to income due to a tenant's move-out at Kawasaki Toshiba Building and capital gain

(Cancellation fee and restoration income)

  • 43rd FP: Maintain actual profit over ¥3,500 backed by the increase in variable rents of hotels and retail properties even after the disposition of Kawasaki Toshiba Building

DPU: Dividend per unit

Actual profit

Cash

Distribution from

Increase

Decrease

Distribution

retained earnings

(¥ per unit)

(Capital gain/loss)

44FP

('25/11

101

+303

Capital gain

+101

+101

+101

+265

Profit from

rental business

202

Retained earnings

101

Decrease of capital gain

-101

-446

Sales admin

+3

Non-operating

-53

profit & loss

(Interest payment, etc.)

101

Fuchu Building (Land)

Plussing Wave Enoshima

Sales admin

-11

Non-operating

-48

profit & loss

(Interest payment, etc.)

Profit from

rental business

Rental revenues & CAM fees

-58

3,729

Tax and public dues

-57

3,568

Repairs and maintenance

+20

Retail properties

-38

Temporary income

-42

Office buildings

+13

Utilities

-19

Hotels

-34

Others

-9

Rental revenues & CAM fees

+263

Tax and public dues

+26

3,579

Repairs and maintenance

-69

Depreciation

Retail properties

+47

+33

Office buildings

-6

Utilities

-10

Hotels

+195

Others

+20

Note: Total figures shown may be different from the arithmetic total figures due to rounding off.

6

Disposition of Kawasaki Toshiba Building '24/11 (42nd) FP

Resolve Concerns about Potential Negative Impact through Disposition

  • Receive ¥0.6 Bn as cancellation fees and ¥0.87 Bn as restoration income (¥1.47 Bn in total)
  • Dispose Kawasaki Toshiba Building at ¥19 Bn, over an appraisal value*1
  • Capital gain of ¥0.94 Bn is equally distributed in 3 FPs*2; Continue a top-up on DPU and stable distribution
  • Allocate proceeds from the disposition to an acquisition for a further growth of DPU and to a prepayment for existing borrowings

Disposition priceCapital gain

¥19 Bn

¥

0.94

Bn

Disposition date: Jun 28, 2024

To be booked in 42nd FP (November 2024)

Proceeds from the sale, exclusive of distribution (capital gain) and

disposition costs (total of ¥1.3 Bn

¥17.7 Bn

Allocate to

Osaka Bay Tower

acquisition fund

(Additional acquisition)

¥14.7 Bn

Acquisition price

As assumed that it could take a certain period to

recover the loss of profit from rental business due to

Allocate to

disposition,

Distribute equally in 3 FPs

prepayment fund

¥3.0 Bn

+¥303/unit

¥21.0 Bn

Acquisition date

September 2, 2024.

The quasi co-ownership ratio is to be 100%

including existing holding share.

Recover portfolio's profitability that could

decrease upon the disposition by acquiring new

Borrowing:

¥3.0 Bn

Payment date

Variable interest rate

July 2024

Payment deadline:

4 months

November 2024

ahead of schedule

  • Cut interest rate payment upon an increase of interest rate
  • Control LTV

Reserve as retained earnings and add to DPU for each FP

¥101

¥101

¥101

+

+

+

Actual Profit

properties where an increase of profitability is

expected.

42FP 43FP 44FP

'24/11） （'25/5） （'25/11

*1

¥18.5 Bn as of the end of '24/5 (41st) FP.

7

*2

Fore details, please see "

Notice Concerning Revision of Dividend for the 42nd Fiscal Period Ending November 2024'' dated

March 27, 2024.

Asset Replacement '24/5 (41st) FP & '24/11 (42nd) FP

Recover Rental Profit Loss upon Disposition of Kawasaki with ¥35.1 Bn Acquisition

  • Utilize the proceeds from dispositions and the cash on hand to acquire properties in the pipeline that are expected to increase profit
  • Raise profitability and lower building age of the portfolio by asset replacement
  • Distribute profits by topping up DPU with realized gain on disposition
<>

Low profitability under continued holding

Lower profitability due to a departure of a large/single tenant

Continued low yield under difficulties of re- tenanting

Cost increase under continued holding Renovation work

Utilities/Cleaning Leasing

Profit from rental

business*1

¥592 Mn/6 mo

(-¥352 Mn/6 mo)

Disposition

Disposition price

¥23.1 Bn

Building age*2

32 years

NOI yield*3

6.8%

(-1.1%

Acquisition

Acquisition price

¥35.1 Bn

Building age*2

21 years

NOI yield*3

4.1%

Profit from rental

business*1

¥594 Mn/6 mo

409

OSAKA BAY TOWER

90% of quasi

co-ownership

Note: Numbers in parenthesis represent estimates under an assumption that a full re-tenanting is to be executed in a certain period after a single tenant leaves, followed by a renovation work is done in Kawasaki Toshiba Building.

Kawasaki Toshiba Building

Fuchu Building (Land)4

Plussing Wave Enoshima

560

(-384)

23

9

Adjusted NOI yield*3

5.0%

(-3.0%

Capital gain/loss

¥1.13 Bn

Adjusted NOI yield*3

3.4%

Toranomon Hills

125

Business Tower

Randor Hotel

57

Hiroshima Prestige

3

IIDABASHI PLANO

Acquisition Pipeline (Property group under consideration)5, 6

Total investment

No. of

Building age

Type of use

Location

Amount

Properties

Retail properties

Hotels

Others

Approx.

9

Approx.

Tokyo Metropolitan Area,

¥60 Bn

12 years

(3 properties)

(2 properties)

(4 properties)

Osaka Area, Nagoya Area and Others

*1 Disposed properties: Actual figures in the fiscal period before the disposition date, i.e. '23/11 (40th) FP for Fuchu Building (Land) and Plussing Wave Enoshima, '24/5 (41st) FP for Kawasaki Toshiba Building. Acquired properties: estimates under a stabilized operation.

*2 Weighted average based on acquisition price (as of May 31, 2024).

*3 Acquired properties: Based on estimated NOI under a stabilized operation and acquisition price. Disposed properties: Based on actual NOI in the fiscal period before the disposition date and disposition price.

*4 Information only about the land is stated as United Urban disposed the building on March 31, 2022. For details, please see the press release "Notice Concerning Sale of Property and Start of Lease (Fuchu Building)" dated January 31, 2022. *5 Properties for which specific discussions have been held between the owners of each property and MRA for acquisition as of July 19, 2024 (both figures are assumed). There can be no assurance that United Urban will be able to acquire.

*6 Includes the building portion of land for Hakata Gion Development Site (land portion acquired on July 31, 2023).

8

Summary of Disposition

Decide Disposition Due to Lowering Profitability Caused by Continued Holding

  • Disposition price of each property exceeds appraisal value respectively. Capital gain totals ¥1.1 Bn
  • Allocate the proceeds from the dispositions to properties that are expected to improve profitability and quality of the portfolio

No. of disposed properties

Total disposition price

Total appraisal value*1

Building age*2

Capital gain/loss

3

¥23.1 Bn

¥22.0 Bn

32 years

¥1.1 Bn

'24/5 (41st) FP

'24/11 (42nd) FP

E2

A33

B7

Fuchu Building (Land*3

Plussing Wave Enoshima

Kawasaki Toshiba Building

Type of use

Others

Retail Properties

Office Buildings

Location

Fuchu, Tokyo

Fujisawa, Kanagawa

Kawasaki, Kanagawa

Sale price

¥2,000 Mn

¥2,150 Mn

¥19,000 Mn

Appraisal value*1

¥1,910 Mn

¥1,600 Mn

¥18,500 Mn

Capital gain/loss

-¥5 Mn

¥194 Mn

¥941 Mn

Adjusted NOI yield*4

2.3%

1.9%

-1.9%

Date of sale

January 31, 2024

March 29, 2024

June 28, 2024

*1 As of the end of fiscal period before the disposition date.

*2 Weighted average based on disposition price of 3 properties (as of May 31, 2024).

*3 Information only about the land is stated as United Urban disposed the building on March 31, 2022. For details, please see the press release "Notice Concerning Sale of Property and Start of Lease (Fuchu Building)" dated January 31, 2022.

*4 For Fuchu Building (Land) and Plussing Wave Enoshima, it is the actual figure as of the fiscal period before the disposition date, i.e. '23/11 (40th) FP. For Kawasaki Toshiba Building, it is the estimated figure under an assumption that we would refill the vacancy due to the departure of a tenant after renovation work for multi-tenancy. For details of the tenant departure, please see "Notice Concerning Sale of Trust Beneficiary Interest of Domestic Real Estate Property (Kawasaki Toshiba Building)" dated March 27, 2024.

9

