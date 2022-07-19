United Urban Investment : SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE FISCAL PERIOD ENDED May 31, 2022 (December 1, 2021 – May 31, 2022)

For Translation Purposes Only July 19, 2022 SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE FISCAL PERIOD ENDED May 31, 2022 (December 1, 2021 - May 31, 2022) Name of issuer: United Urban Investment Corporation (United Urban) Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities code: 8960 URL: https://www.united-reit.co.jp/en/ Representative: Toshiaki Emon, Executive Officer Asset Management Company: Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. Representative: Norimasa Gaun, President and Chief Executive Officer Inquiries: Shuichi Kamizono, Chief Financial Officer TEL: +81-3-5402-3680 Scheduled date of filing of Securities Report: August 25, 2022 Scheduled date for commencing dividend payments: August 15, 2022 Supplementary Materials on Financial Results: Scheduled Financial Results Conference: Scheduled (for analysts and institutional investors (Japanese language only)) (Amounts are rounded down to the nearest millions of yen, unless otherwise indicated) 1. Performance for the Fiscal Period Ended May 31, 2022 (December 1, 2021 - May 31, 2022) (1) Business Results (Percentage figures show the increase/decrease rate compared to the previous period) Operating Revenues Operating Income Ordinary Income Net Income Fiscal period ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % 24,184 6.0 10,553 27.8 9,628 31.4 9,628 31.4 May 31, 2022 Fiscal period ended 22,806 (5.8) 8,256 (23.4) 7,326 (25.6) 7,326 (25.6) November 30, 2021 Net Income per Unit Return on Equity Return on Assets Ordinary Income to Operating Revenues Fiscal period ended Yen % % % 3,087 2.7 1.4 39.8 May 31, 2022 Fiscal period ended 2,349 2.0 1.0 32.1 November 30, 2021 (2) Distributions Cash Total Cash Distributions in Total Distributions Distribution Distributions Distributions Payout Ratio Ratio to per Unit Excess of Earnings in Excess of (excluding excess (excluding excess per Unit Earnings Unitholders' of earnings) Equity of earnings) Fiscal period ended Yen Millions of yen Yen Millions of yen % % 3,112 9,704 － － 100.8 2.7 May 31, 2022 Fiscal period ended 3,100 9,666 － － 131.9 2.7 November 30, 2021 Notes: 1. "Payout Ratio" is rounded down to the nearest one decimal place. 2. For the fiscal period ended November 30, 2021, because a reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustments (¥77 million) and a reversal of reserve retained for distribution (¥2,263 million) were added to the net income, there was a difference between cash distribution per unit and net income per unit. For the fiscal period ended May 31, 2022, because a reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustments (¥77 million) was added to the net income, there was a difference between cash distribution per unit and net income per unit. Financial Position Total Assets Total Unitholders' Equity Ratio Net Asset per Unit Equity (Net Asset) Fiscal period ended Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen 715,568 363,291 50.8 116,501 May 31, 2022 Fiscal period ended 707,548 363,257 51.3 116,490 November 30, 2021 1

(4) Conditions of Cash Flows Cash Flows from Cash Flows from Cash Flows from Cash and Cash Equivalents at the End Operating Activities Investing Activities Financing Activities of the Period Fiscal period ended Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen 13,365 (3,434) (3,396) 63,103 May 31, 2022 Fiscal period ended 12,847 (4,494) (5,351) 56,568 November 30, 2021 2. Forecasts of Results for the Fiscal Period Ending November 30, 2022 (June 1, 2022 - November 30, 2022) and the Fiscal Period Ending May 31, 2023 (December 1, 2022 - May 31, 2023) (Percentage figures show the increase/decrease rate compared to the previous period) Operating Distributions Distributions Operating Income Ordinary Income Net Income per Unit in Excess of Revenues (excluding excess Earnings per of earnings) Unit Fiscal period ending Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Yen 24,069 (0.5) 10,147 (3.8) 9,139 (5.1) 9,139 (5.1) 3,100 － November 30, 2022 Fiscal period ending 23,883 (0.8) 10,113 (0.3) 9,106 (0.4) 9,105 (0.4) 3,100 － May 31, 2023 [Reference] Estimated net income per unit (full business year): Fiscal period ending November 30, 2022 ¥2,930 Fiscal period ending May 31, 2023 ¥2,919 Note: The resource for cash distributions for the fiscal period ending November 30, 2022 is the result of adding a reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustments (¥77 million) and a reversal of reserve retained for distribution (¥450 million) to the net income. And the resource for cash distributions for the fiscal period ending May 31, 2023 is the result of adding a reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustments (¥77 million) and a reversal of reserve retained for distribution (¥484 million) to the net income. Therefore, it differs from "net income" of each fiscal period. ＊Other Change in Accounting Policies, Change in Accounting Estimate, and Restatement Changes in accounting policies in accordance with a revision of the accounting rules: Not Applicable Changes in accounting policies other than 1, above: Not Applicable Changes in accounting estimate: Not Applicable Restatement: Not Applicable Total Number of Investment Units Issued and Outstanding Total number of investment units issued at the end of the fiscal period (including treasury investment units) As of May 31, 2022: 3,118,337 units

As of November 30, 2021: 3,118,337 units Treasury investment units at the end of the fiscal period As of May 31, 2022: None As of November 30, 2021: None Note: For the number of investment units used as the basis for the calculation of net income per unit, please refer to "Notes to Per Unit Information" on page 29. (3) Rounding of Fractions of Amounts and Ratios Unless otherwise specifically indicated, amounts in this report have been rounded down to the units stated and the ratios have been rounded to the nearest one decimal place. • This report ("Brief Report on the Closing of Accounts" (Kessan-Tanshin)) is not subject to audits by a certified public accountant or an audit corporation. • Special Instruction Forward-looking statements contained in this material are our current expectations produced as of the date hereof, based on certain assumptions. Accordingly, the actual operating revenues, operating income, ordinary income, net income, cash distributions per unit and distributions in excess of earnings per unit may differ from forecasts because of future acquisitions and sales of properties, real estate market trends and changes in other situations concerning United Urban. In addition, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of payment of any cash distributions by United Urban. For details of the assumptions made, please refer to the "Assumptions for the Forecast of Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ending November 30, 2022 (38th fiscal period: from June 1, 2022 to November 30, 2022) and the Fiscal Period Ending May 31, 2023 (39th fiscal period: from December 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023)" on page 10. 2

DISCLAIMER This is an English-language translation of original Japanese document "the Brief Report on the Closing of Accounts" (Kessan-Tanshin) for the fiscal period ended May 31, 2022. This translation is provided for information purpose only and is not intended to constitute a statutory document for an offer to sell, or seeking an offer to buy, any securities of United Urban. United Urban makes no assurance or warranty with respect to the completeness or accuracy of this English translation; the Japanese versions of the Kessan- Tanshin should always be referred to as the originals of this document. 3

Table of Contents 1. Management Status …………………………………………………... 5 Management Status ……………………………………………………………………….. 5 2. Financial Statement ………………………………………………………………………………. 13 (1) Balance Sheet ……………………………………………………………………………….... 13 (2) Statement of Income and Retained Earnings ……………………………………………….... 15 (3) Statements of Unitholders' Equity ……………………………………………………………. 16 (4) Statements of Cash Distribution ……………………………………………………………. 18 (5) Statements of Cash Flows …………………………………………...……………………..... 19 (6) Notes to Assumption of Going Concern ……………………………………………………. 20 (7) Notes to Important Accounting Policies ……………………………………………………. 20 (8) Notes to Financial Statements ……………………………………………………………… 21 (9) Change in Total Number of Investment Units Issued and Outstanding ……………………… 30 3. Reference Information …………………………………………………………………………… 31 (1) Information on the Price of Assets under Management, etc. ………………………………… 31 (2) Capital Expenditures …………………………………………………………………………. 42 4