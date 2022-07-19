United Urban Investment : SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE FISCAL PERIOD ENDED May 31, 2022 (December 1, 2021 – May 31, 2022)

Norimasa Gaun, President and Chief Executive Officer
Inquiries:
Shuichi Kamizono, Chief Financial Officer
TEL: +81-3-5402-3680
Scheduled date of filing of Securities Report:
August 25, 2022
Scheduled date for commencing dividend payments:
August 15, 2022
Supplementary Materials on Financial Results:
Scheduled
Financial Results Conference:
Scheduled (for analysts and institutional investors (Japanese language only))
(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest millions of yen, unless otherwise indicated)
1. Performance for the Fiscal Period Ended May 31, 2022 (December 1, 2021 - May 31, 2022)
(1) Business Results
(Percentage figures show the increase/decrease rate compared to the previous period)
Operating Revenues
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Net Income
Fiscal period ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
24,184
6.0
10,553
27.8
9,628
31.4
9,628
31.4
May 31, 2022
Fiscal period ended
22,806
(5.8)
8,256
(23.4)
7,326
(25.6)
7,326
(25.6)
November 30, 2021
Net Income per Unit
Return on Equity
Return on Assets
Ordinary Income to
Operating Revenues
Fiscal period ended
Yen
%
%
%
3,087
2.7
1.4
39.8
May 31, 2022
Fiscal period ended
2,349
2.0
1.0
32.1
November 30, 2021
(2) Distributions
Cash
Total Cash
Distributions in
Total Distributions
Distribution
Distributions
Distributions
Payout Ratio
Ratio to
per Unit
Excess of Earnings
in Excess of
(excluding excess
(excluding excess
per Unit
Earnings
Unitholders'
of earnings)
Equity
of earnings)
Fiscal period ended
Yen
Millions of yen
Yen
Millions of yen
%
%
3,112
9,704
－
－
100.8
2.7
May 31, 2022
Fiscal period ended
3,100
9,666
－
－
131.9
2.7
November 30, 2021
Notes: 1. "Payout Ratio" is rounded down to the nearest one decimal place.
2. For the fiscal period ended November 30, 2021, because a reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustments (¥77 million) and a reversal of reserve retained for distribution (¥2,263 million) were added to the net income, there was a difference between cash distribution per unit and net income per unit. For the fiscal period ended May 31, 2022, because a reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustments (¥77 million) was added to the net income, there was a difference between cash distribution per unit and net income per unit.
Financial Position
Total Assets
Total Unitholders'
Equity Ratio
Net Asset per Unit
Equity (Net Asset)
Fiscal period ended
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
715,568
363,291
50.8
116,501
May 31, 2022
Fiscal period ended
707,548
363,257
51.3
116,490
November 30, 2021
1
(4) Conditions of Cash Flows
Cash Flows from
Cash Flows from
Cash Flows from
Cash and Cash
Equivalents at the End
Operating Activities
Investing Activities
Financing Activities
of the Period
Fiscal period ended
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
13,365
(3,434)
(3,396)
63,103
May 31, 2022
Fiscal period ended
12,847
(4,494)
(5,351)
56,568
November 30, 2021
2. Forecasts of Results for the Fiscal Period Ending November 30, 2022 (June 1, 2022 - November 30, 2022) and the Fiscal Period Ending May 31, 2023 (December 1, 2022 - May 31, 2023)
(Percentage figures show the increase/decrease rate compared to the previous period)
Operating
Distributions
Distributions
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Net Income
per Unit
in Excess of
Revenues
(excluding excess
Earnings per
of earnings)
Unit
Fiscal period ending
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Yen
24,069
(0.5)
10,147
(3.8)
9,139
(5.1)
9,139
(5.1)
3,100
－
November 30, 2022
Fiscal period ending
23,883
(0.8)
10,113
(0.3)
9,106
(0.4)
9,105
(0.4)
3,100
－
May 31, 2023
[Reference] Estimated net income per unit (full business year):
Fiscal period ending November 30, 2022 ¥2,930
Fiscal period ending May 31, 2023 ¥2,919
Note: The resource for cash distributions for the fiscal period ending November 30, 2022 is the result of adding a reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustments (¥77 million) and a reversal of reserve retained for distribution (¥450 million) to the net income. And the resource for cash distributions for the fiscal period ending May 31, 2023 is the result of adding a reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustments (¥77 million) and a reversal of reserve retained for distribution (¥484 million) to the net income. Therefore, it differs from "net income" of each fiscal period.
＊Other
Change in Accounting Policies, Change in Accounting Estimate, and Restatement
Changes in accounting policies in accordance with a revision of the accounting rules: Not Applicable
Changes in accounting policies other than 1, above: Not Applicable
Changes in accounting estimate: Not Applicable
Restatement: Not Applicable
Total Number of Investment Units Issued and Outstanding
Total number of investment units issued at the end of the fiscal period (including treasury investment units) As of May 31, 2022: 3,118,337 units
As of November 30, 2021: 3,118,337 units
Treasury investment units at the end of the fiscal period
As of May 31, 2022: None
As of November 30, 2021: None
Note: For the number of investment units used as the basis for the calculation of net income per unit, please refer to "Notes to Per Unit Information" on page 29.
(3) Rounding of Fractions of Amounts and Ratios
Unless otherwise specifically indicated, amounts in this report have been rounded down to the units stated and the ratios have been rounded to the nearest one decimal place.
•
This report ("Brief Report on the Closing of Accounts" (Kessan-Tanshin)) is not subject to audits by a
certified public accountant or an audit corporation.
•
Special Instruction
Forward-looking statements contained in this material are our current expectations produced as of the
date hereof, based on certain assumptions. Accordingly, the actual operating revenues, operating
income, ordinary income, net income, cash distributions per unit and distributions in excess of earnings
per unit may differ from forecasts because of future acquisitions and sales of properties, real estate
market trends and changes in other situations concerning United Urban. In addition, forward-looking
statements are not guarantees of payment of any cash distributions by United Urban. For details of the
assumptions made, please refer to the "Assumptions for the Forecast of Financial Results for the Fiscal
Period Ending November 30, 2022 (38th fiscal period: from June 1, 2022 to November 30, 2022) and
the Fiscal Period Ending May 31, 2023 (39th fiscal period: from December 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023)"
on page 10.
2
DISCLAIMER
This is an English-language translation of original Japanese document "the Brief Report on the Closing of Accounts" (Kessan-Tanshin) for the fiscal period ended May 31, 2022. This translation is provided for information purpose only and is not intended to constitute a statutory document for an offer to sell, or seeking an offer to buy, any securities of United Urban. United Urban makes no assurance or warranty with respect to the completeness or accuracy of this English translation; the Japanese versions of the Kessan- Tanshin should always be referred to as the originals of this document.
1. Management Status
Management Status
1. Overview during the period
a. Investment environment and operation
Investment environment
The Japanese economy in this period was affected by the repeated infection spread of the COVID-19 from January to March 2022. And, due to the FRB (Federal Reserve Bank) tightening and the deteriorating world situation caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the prices of energy and raw materials have been escalating in Japan and many countries around the globe. While a close attention is needed to the accelerating inflation, a sign of recovery has started to be seen particularly in consumer spending thanks to the increasing flow of people owing to the decrease in the number of the COVID-19 cases and the resumption of tourism boosting measures in local governments nationwide and others. Currently, those industries that had been largely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic are in the process of revival.
While it has been even more clear that some major countries around the globe including the United States take a move to fiscal tightening, the Bank of Japan keeps its easing policy. Consequently, in the real estate investment market, an investment appetite of both domestic and foreign investors continues to be strong. Certain asset types (type of use, industries/business segments), including hotels, that had been experiencing a severe business environment due to sluggish sales during the COVID-19 pandemic have started to see changes in views of investors.
The real estate leasing market remained strong across almost all asset types in this period.
In retail facilities, a recovery has been confirmed not only among retailers but also service tenants because of the increasing number of people's outings.
For hotels, although the performance tends to be affected depending on the COVID-19 situation, it is observed that the guest room occupancy rates have been picking up due to the containment of infection spread from this spring.
Vacancy rates in office buildings are on the moderate rise in major cities nationwide due to poor business performance of companies, new workplace strategies taken and others. Declining rent trends are witnessed in the business districts in Tokyo and Osaka.
Demand of residential properties remains robust even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the occupancy ratios and rents have been kept stable across the country.
In logistics market, new supply continues to be monitored in the adjacent areas of major cities nationwide including the Tokyo Metropolitan Area. However, the situation remains unchanged as each market has more demand than supply overall.
(ii) New acquisition and sale of property
During the period, United Urban acquired the following two properties (Note 1).
Property
Property Name
Type
Location
Acquisition Price
Acquisition Date
(Millions of yen)
No.
(Note 2)
(Note 3)
C5
Hotel JAL City Naha
-
Naha, Okinawa
16
March 30, 2022
(additional acquisition of the site)
B49
IIDABASHI PLANO (Note 1) (Note 4)
Office
Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
5,380
March 31, 2022
B49
IIDABASHI PLANO
Office
Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
570
May 12, 2022
(additional acquisition) (Note 1) (Note 5)
Total
5,966
On the other hand, United Urban sold the following two properties.
5
