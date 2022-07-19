Log in
    8960   JP3045540006

UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8960)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-19 am EDT
140200.00 JPY   +1.82%
United Urban Investment : SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE FISCAL PERIOD ENDED May 31, 2022 (December 1, 2021 – May 31, 2022)

07/19/2022 | 03:14am EDT
For Translation Purposes Only

July 19, 2022

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE FISCAL PERIOD ENDED

May 31, 2022 (December 1, 2021 - May 31, 2022)

Name of issuer:

United Urban Investment Corporation (United Urban)

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities code:

8960

URL:

https://www.united-reit.co.jp/en/

Representative:

Toshiaki Emon, Executive Officer

Asset Management Company:

Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Norimasa Gaun, President and Chief Executive Officer

Inquiries:

Shuichi Kamizono, Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-5402-3680

Scheduled date of filing of Securities Report:

August 25, 2022

Scheduled date for commencing dividend payments:

August 15, 2022

Supplementary Materials on Financial Results:

Scheduled

Financial Results Conference:

Scheduled (for analysts and institutional investors (Japanese language only))

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest millions of yen, unless otherwise indicated)

1. Performance for the Fiscal Period Ended May 31, 2022 (December 1, 2021 - May 31, 2022)

(1) Business Results

(Percentage figures show the increase/decrease rate compared to the previous period)

Operating Revenues

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Net Income

Fiscal period ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

24,184

6.0

10,553

27.8

9,628

31.4

9,628

31.4

May 31, 2022

Fiscal period ended

22,806

(5.8)

8,256

(23.4)

7,326

(25.6)

7,326

(25.6)

November 30, 2021

Net Income per Unit

Return on Equity

Return on Assets

Ordinary Income to

Operating Revenues

Fiscal period ended

Yen

%

%

%

3,087

2.7

1.4

39.8

May 31, 2022

Fiscal period ended

2,349

2.0

1.0

32.1

November 30, 2021

(2) Distributions

Cash

Total Cash

Distributions in

Total Distributions

Distribution

Distributions

Distributions

Payout Ratio

Ratio to

per Unit

Excess of Earnings

in Excess of

(excluding excess

(excluding excess

per Unit

Earnings

Unitholders'

of earnings)

Equity

of earnings)

Fiscal period ended

Yen

Millions of yen

Yen

Millions of yen

%

%

3,112

9,704

100.8

2.7

May 31, 2022

Fiscal period ended

3,100

9,666

131.9

2.7

November 30, 2021

Notes: 1. "Payout Ratio" is rounded down to the nearest one decimal place.

  1. 2. For the fiscal period ended November 30, 2021, because a reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustments (¥77 million) and a reversal of reserve retained for distribution (¥2,263 million) were added to the net income, there was a difference between cash distribution per unit and net income per unit. For the fiscal period ended May 31, 2022, because a reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustments (¥77 million) was added to the net income, there was a difference between cash distribution per unit and net income per unit.

  2. Financial Position

Total Assets

Total Unitholders'

Equity Ratio

Net Asset per Unit

Equity (Net Asset)

Fiscal period ended

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

715,568

363,291

50.8

116,501

May 31, 2022

Fiscal period ended

707,548

363,257

51.3

116,490

November 30, 2021

1

(4) Conditions of Cash Flows

Cash Flows from

Cash Flows from

Cash Flows from

Cash and Cash

Equivalents at the End

Operating Activities

Investing Activities

Financing Activities

of the Period

Fiscal period ended

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

13,365

(3,434)

(3,396)

63,103

May 31, 2022

Fiscal period ended

12,847

(4,494)

(5,351)

56,568

November 30, 2021

2. Forecasts of Results for the Fiscal Period Ending November 30, 2022 (June 1, 2022 - November 30, 2022) and the Fiscal Period Ending May 31, 2023 (December 1, 2022 - May 31, 2023)

(Percentage figures show the increase/decrease rate compared to the previous period)

Operating

Distributions

Distributions

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Net Income

per Unit

in Excess of

Revenues

(excluding excess

Earnings per

of earnings)

Unit

Fiscal period ending

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Yen

24,069

(0.5)

10,147

(3.8)

9,139

(5.1)

9,139

(5.1)

3,100

November 30, 2022

Fiscal period ending

23,883

(0.8)

10,113

(0.3)

9,106

(0.4)

9,105

(0.4)

3,100

May 31, 2023

[Reference] Estimated net income per unit (full business year):

Fiscal period ending November 30, 2022 ¥2,930

Fiscal period ending May 31, 2023 ¥2,919

Note: The resource for cash distributions for the fiscal period ending November 30, 2022 is the result of adding a reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustments (¥77 million) and a reversal of reserve retained for distribution (¥450 million) to the net income. And the resource for cash distributions for the fiscal period ending May 31, 2023 is the result of adding a reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustments (¥77 million) and a reversal of reserve retained for distribution (¥484 million) to the net income. Therefore, it differs from "net income" of each fiscal period.

Other

  1. Change in Accounting Policies, Change in Accounting Estimate, and Restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies in accordance with a revision of the accounting rules: Not Applicable
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1, above: Not Applicable
    3. Changes in accounting estimate: Not Applicable
    4. Restatement: Not Applicable
  3. Total Number of Investment Units Issued and Outstanding
    1. Total number of investment units issued at the end of the fiscal period (including treasury investment units) As of May 31, 2022: 3,118,337 units
      As of November 30, 2021: 3,118,337 units
    2. Treasury investment units at the end of the fiscal period

As of May 31, 2022: None

As of November 30, 2021: None

Note: For the number of investment units used as the basis for the calculation of net income per unit, please refer to "Notes to Per Unit Information" on page 29.

(3) Rounding of Fractions of Amounts and Ratios

Unless otherwise specifically indicated, amounts in this report have been rounded down to the units stated and the ratios have been rounded to the nearest one decimal place.

This report ("Brief Report on the Closing of Accounts" (Kessan-Tanshin)) is not subject to audits by a

certified public accountant or an audit corporation.

Special Instruction

Forward-looking statements contained in this material are our current expectations produced as of the

date hereof, based on certain assumptions. Accordingly, the actual operating revenues, operating

income, ordinary income, net income, cash distributions per unit and distributions in excess of earnings

per unit may differ from forecasts because of future acquisitions and sales of properties, real estate

market trends and changes in other situations concerning United Urban. In addition, forward-looking

statements are not guarantees of payment of any cash distributions by United Urban. For details of the

assumptions made, please refer to the "Assumptions for the Forecast of Financial Results for the Fiscal

Period Ending November 30, 2022 (38th fiscal period: from June 1, 2022 to November 30, 2022) and

the Fiscal Period Ending May 31, 2023 (39th fiscal period: from December 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023)"

on page 10.

2

DISCLAIMER

This is an English-language translation of original Japanese document "the Brief Report on the Closing of Accounts" (Kessan-Tanshin) for the fiscal period ended May 31, 2022. This translation is provided for information purpose only and is not intended to constitute a statutory document for an offer to sell, or seeking an offer to buy, any securities of United Urban. United Urban makes no assurance or warranty with respect to the completeness or accuracy of this English translation; the Japanese versions of the Kessan- Tanshin should always be referred to as the originals of this document.

3

Table of Contents

1. Management Status

…………………………………………………...

5

Management Status

………………………………………………………………………..

5

2. Financial Statement

……………………………………………………………………………….

13

(1) Balance Sheet ………………………………………………………………………………....

13

(2) Statement of Income and Retained Earnings

………………………………………………....

15

(3) Statements of Unitholders' Equity

…………………………………………………………….

16

(4) Statements of Cash Distribution

…………………………………………………………….

18

(5) Statements of Cash Flows …………………………………………...…………………….....

19

(6) Notes to Assumption of Going Concern

…………………………………………………….

20

(7) Notes to Important Accounting Policies

…………………………………………………….

20

(8) Notes to Financial Statements

………………………………………………………………

21

(9) Change in Total Number of Investment Units Issued and Outstanding ………………………

30

3. Reference Information

……………………………………………………………………………

31

(1) Information on the Price of Assets under Management, etc. …………………………………

31

(2) Capital Expenditures

………………………………………………………………………….

42

4

1. Management Status

Management Status

1. Overview during the period

a. Investment environment and operation

  1. Investment environment

The Japanese economy in this period was affected by the repeated infection spread of the COVID-19 from January to March 2022. And, due to the FRB (Federal Reserve Bank) tightening and the deteriorating world situation caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the prices of energy and raw materials have been escalating in Japan and many countries around the globe. While a close attention is needed to the accelerating inflation, a sign of recovery has started to be seen particularly in consumer spending thanks to the increasing flow of people owing to the decrease in the number of the COVID-19 cases and the resumption of tourism boosting measures in local governments nationwide and others. Currently, those industries that had been largely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic are in the process of revival.

While it has been even more clear that some major countries around the globe including the United States take a move to fiscal tightening, the Bank of Japan keeps its easing policy. Consequently, in the real estate investment market, an investment appetite of both domestic and foreign investors continues to be strong. Certain asset types (type of use, industries/business segments), including hotels, that had been experiencing a severe business environment due to sluggish sales during the COVID-19 pandemic have started to see changes in views of investors.

The real estate leasing market remained strong across almost all asset types in this period.

In retail facilities, a recovery has been confirmed not only among retailers but also service tenants because of the increasing number of people's outings.

For hotels, although the performance tends to be affected depending on the COVID-19 situation, it is observed that the guest room occupancy rates have been picking up due to the containment of infection spread from this spring.

Vacancy rates in office buildings are on the moderate rise in major cities nationwide due to poor business performance of companies, new workplace strategies taken and others. Declining rent trends are witnessed in the business districts in Tokyo and Osaka.

Demand of residential properties remains robust even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the occupancy ratios and rents have been kept stable across the country.

In logistics market, new supply continues to be monitored in the adjacent areas of major cities nationwide including the Tokyo Metropolitan Area. However, the situation remains unchanged as each market has more demand than supply overall.

(ii) New acquisition and sale of property

During the period, United Urban acquired the following two properties (Note 1).

Property

Property Name

Type

Location

Acquisition Price

Acquisition Date

(Millions of yen)

No.

(Note 2)

(Note 3)

C5

Hotel JAL City Naha

-

Naha, Okinawa

16

March 30, 2022

(additional acquisition of the site)

B49

IIDABASHI PLANO (Note 1) (Note 4)

Office

Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

5,380

March 31, 2022

B49

IIDABASHI PLANO

Office

Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

570

May 12, 2022

(additional acquisition) (Note 1) (Note 5)

Total

5,966

On the other hand, United Urban sold the following two properties.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

United Urban Investment Corporation published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 07:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
