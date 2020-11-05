United Urban Investment : Supplementary material of press releases dated on November 5, 2020 "Property Replacement"

Note: Yield figures have been rounded to first dismal place. Price figures have been rounded down to the unit stated.

Gain on Sale

Disposition of Nishi-Shimbashi1-chome Building will be split in two part. Details are as follows.

Scheduled Disposition Date Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 2020 2020 Total 34th FP 35th FP Scheduled Disposition 18,961 9,480 9,480 Price (million yen)*1 Scheduled 14,300 7,150 7,150 Book Value (million yen)*2 Estimated 3,689 1,843 1,846 Gain on Sale (million yen)*3

Note: Figures have been rounded down to the unit stated.

*1 Exclusive of disposition costs and consumption taxes and other costs. *2 As of the scheduled disposition date.

*3 Estimated amount as of November 5, 2020.

Estimated NOI Yield

Estimated NOI Yield: calculated by (the Annualized Estimated NOI / the Scheduled Acquisition Price) and expressed as a percentage rounded to first decimal place.

NOI (Net Operating Income): the figure equal to an amount subtracting rental expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) from rental revenues.

Annualized Estimated NOI: the estimated NOI for one year from the acquisition by United Urban, which is calculated based on the terms and conditions of leasing after the acquisition by United Urban.

Estimated NOI Yield after Depreciation

Estimated NOI Yield after Depreciation: calculated by ((i) an amount deducting Estimated Depreciation and Amortization from Annualized Estimated NOI / (ii) the Scheduled Acquisition Price) and is described as a percentage rounded to first decimal place.

Estimated Depreciation and Amortization: the estimated depreciation and amortization for one year after the acquisition by United Urban, which is calculated under the straight-line method by applying the depreciation ratio to be derived for each depreciable asset of the asset to be acquired in accordance with the useful life thereof, based on the accounting policy of United Urban.