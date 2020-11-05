Log in
United Urban Investment : Supplementary material of press releases dated on November 5, 2020 "Property Replacement"

11/05/2020 | 02:42am EST

Property Replacement

Supplementary material of press releases dated November 5, 2020*

  • Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (Toranomon Hills Mori Tower and one other property)
  • Notice Concerning Sale of Property (Nishi-Shimbashi1-chome Building)
  • Notice Concerning Revision to Forecasts of Financial Results for the Thirty-Fourth Fiscal Period Ending November 30, 2020

November 5, 2020

Asset Management Company

Japan REIT Advisors, Co., Ltd.

https://www.united-reit.co.jp/ Securities Code: 8960

Registration No. 336 by Kanto Local Bureau Member of The Investment Trust Association, Japan

Finance Dept. TEL: +81-3-5402-3680 FAX: +81-3-5402-3199

Overview of Property Replacement

Dispose an asset anticipated for a downward pressure on profits due to building age.

Recycle proceeds from the disposition to invest in three quality assets in excellent location by carefully managing the timing of disposition and acquisition.

Avoid a loss of operating revenues attributable to the disposition.

Scheduled

¥18.9 bn

Disposition

Price

Scheduled

¥15.1 bn

Estimated NOI Yield*1

3.9%

Acquisition

Estimated NOI Yield

3.5%

Price

after Depreciation*1

Estimated NOI Yield*1

3.5%

Estimated NOI Yield

3.1%

after Depreciation*1

Scheduled Disposition Date:

Office

Nov. 30 & Dec. 1, 2020

Toranomon Hills Mori Tower

Office

(One floor of 10th)

Scheduled Acquisition Date: Dec. 1, 2020

Sit in a prime location in Tokyo CBD.

UUR Court Ibaraki

Tranomon area is under development

Residential

Higashi-Chujo

to attract global business based on National Strategic Special Zone.

Toranomon PF Building

Office

Nishi-Shimbashi1-chome Building

(Former Hitach High-tech Building)

Minato-ku, Tokyo

Completion 1986

Occupancy

33rd FP

0.0%

(end of May 2020)

34th FP

*2

(end of Nov. 2020)

56.8%

35th FP

*2

(end of May 2021)

67.2%

Gain on Sale*3

¥3.68 bn

Scheduled

Unrealized

¥3.60 bn

Capital Gain*4

¥10.0 bn

Minato-ku, Tokyo

Occupancy 100%*2 Completion 2014

  • Have a direct access to Toranomon Hills Station; 7 stations of 11 subway/train lines are available.
  • Super-highcomplex with about 1,000 tsubo of floor plate without pillars and 2.8m of ceiling height.
  • Highest S rating for CASBEE.

¥3.4 bn

Minato-ku, Tokyo

Occupancy 100%*2 Completion 1986

(Renovation: 2012-2020)

  • 3-minutewalk from Toranomon Hills Station.
  • Replaced EV and A/C and renovated exterior walls, toilets and office kitchen.
  • Installed LED lightings in office area in 2020.

Unrealized ¥1.55 bn

Capital Gain*4

¥1.6 bn

Ibaraki, Osaka

Occupancy 96%*2 Completion 2009

  • 3 stations of 3 train lines (Hankyu Railway, JR Kyoto Line, Osaka Monorail) are available.
  • Direct access from Ibaraki-shi Station to CBD of Osaka and Kyoto with no train transfer.
  • Main room type is 2LDK; size per unit varies from 62m2 to 71m2.
  • Neighborhood has parks, schools for elementary, Jr. high and high school students and other public facilities in addition to a couple of grocery stores; offers a comfortable living environment for family households.

*1 Please refer to page 4 for definition. *2 As of the scheduled date of acquisition (December 1, 2020) and the scheduled date of disposition (November 30, 2020). *3 Estimated amount as of November 5, 2020.

2

*4 Based on the assumed book value as of the scheduled date of acquisition/disposition.

Results of Property Replacement

  • Gain on sale to be booked in two fiscal periods; boosting up the planned DPU forecast for the 34th FP and having good prospect

on the planned DPU forecast for the 35th FP.

(Announced on July 17, 2020)

  • Reduce the operating expenses for the 34th FP compared to the planned forecast and recover the operating revenues for the 35th FP ahead of the schedule.
  • Improve the quality of portfolio in building age, competitive edge and income stability.

Accomplishments

Estimated Gain

on Sale*1

¥3.68 billion

Operating Expenses2

34th-FP¥90 million

Operating Revenues*3

35th FP

¥170 million

Building Age*4

Disposition Acquisition

34 years vs 13 years*5

Planned

Construction Cost*6

- 62%

Dividend per Unit (DPU)

34th FP (November 2020)

¥3,030

¥2,300

+ ¥730

¥2,439

+ ¥139

Profit increase on disposition

• Repair cost decrease upon

disposition

• Early income recovery by new

leases

Repair cost decrease due to

postponement of planned repair

works

Gain on

Sale + ¥591

Planned DPU Forecast

Planned DPU Forecast

as of July 17, 2020

as of November 5, 2020

35th FP (May 2021)

Assuming the

impact of the

¥3,100 COVID-19

Gain on Sale ¥592

Planned DPU Forecast

as of July 17, 2020

No revision to the planned DPU forecast

*1 Estimated amount as of November 5, 2020.

*2 Decrease of repair costs for forming compartments and restoration due to tenants' replacement at the property to be disposed; it is originally scheduled for the 34th FP in the planned forecast announced on July 17, 2020.

*3 Increase of the rental revenues for the 35th FP as of the date of disposition/acquisition (December 1, 2020) associated with the property replacement between one property to be disposed and three properties to be acquired. *4 As of December 1, 2020.

*5 Weighted average based on the scheduled acquisition price for each property.

*6 Based on the difference of the five-year planned construction costs between the property to be disposed (assuming its continued ownership) and the properties to be acquired (after acquisition).

3

Property Replacement Summary

Property Overview on Acquisition/Disposition

Disposition

Acquisition

Toranomon Hills

Nishi-Shimbashi

Total

Mori Tower

Toranomon

UUR Court

Property Name

1-chome Building

(One floor of 10th)

Ibaraki

(3 properties)

PF Building

(50% co-ownership)

Compartmentalized

Higashi-Chujo

ownership & right of

sight (co-ownership)

Disposition/

Nov. 30, 2020

Dec. 1, 2020

Dec. 1, 2020

Dec. 1, 2020

Acquisition Date

Dec. 1, 2020

Type of Use

Office

Office

Office

Residential

Building

Building

Building

Property

Location

Minato-ku,

Minato-ku,

Minato-ku,

Ibaraki,

Tokyo

Tokyo

Tokyo

Osaka

(Scheduled)

14,800

15,100

10,000

3,435

1,665

Acquisition Price

(million yen)

Appraisal Value

17,900

16,900

11,100

4,080

1,720

(million yen)

As of May. 31, 2020

As of Oct. 1, 2020

As of Oct. 1, 2020

As of Oct. 1, 2020

As of Sep 15, 2020

Annualized

655*1

592

325

190

76

Estimated NOI

(million yen)

Annualized

Estimated NOI

589*1

523

277

180

65

after Depreciation

(million yen)

3.5

*1

3.9

*2

3.3

5.4

4.6

Estimated NOI Yield

%

%

%

%

%

Estimated NOI Yield

3.1%*1

3.5%*2

2.8%

5.2%

3.9%

After Depreciation

Building Age*3

34 years

13 years*2

6 years

34 years

11 years

Note: Yield figures have been rounded to first dismal place. Price figures have been rounded down to the unit stated.

Gain on Sale

Disposition of Nishi-Shimbashi1-chome Building will be split in two part. Details are as follows.

Scheduled Disposition Date

Nov. 30,

Dec. 1,

2020

2020

Total

34th FP

35th FP

Scheduled

Disposition

18,961

9,480

9,480

Price

(million yen)*1

Scheduled

14,300

7,150

7,150

Book Value

(million yen)*2

Estimated

3,689

1,843

1,846

Gain on Sale

(million yen)*3

Note: Figures have been rounded down to the unit stated.

*1 Exclusive of disposition costs and consumption taxes and other costs. *2 As of the scheduled disposition date.

*3 Estimated amount as of November 5, 2020.

Estimated NOI Yield

Estimated NOI Yield: calculated by (the Annualized Estimated NOI / the Scheduled Acquisition Price) and expressed as a percentage rounded to first decimal place.

NOI (Net Operating Income): the figure equal to an amount subtracting rental expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) from rental revenues.

Annualized Estimated NOI: the estimated NOI for one year from the acquisition by United Urban, which is calculated based on the terms and conditions of leasing after the acquisition by United Urban.

Estimated NOI Yield after Depreciation

Estimated NOI Yield after Depreciation: calculated by ((i) an amount deducting Estimated Depreciation and Amortization from Annualized Estimated NOI / (ii) the Scheduled Acquisition Price) and is described as a percentage rounded to first decimal place.

Estimated Depreciation and Amortization: the estimated depreciation and amortization for one year after the acquisition by United Urban, which is calculated under the straight-line method by applying the depreciation ratio to be derived for each depreciable asset of the asset to be acquired in accordance with the useful life thereof, based on the accounting policy of United Urban.

*1

Actual figures under normal operation in the 31st FP ended May 2019 and the 32nd FP ended November 2019. Yield figures are based on the scheduled disposition price.

*2

Weighted average based on the scheduled acquisition price for each property.

4

*3

As of the scheduled acquisition/disposition date (December 1, 2020).

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

United Urban Investment Corporation published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2020 07:41:01 UTC

