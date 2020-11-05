United Urban Investment : Supplementary material of press releases dated on November 5, 2020 "Property Replacement"

⚫Dispose an asset anticipated for a downward pressure on profits due to building age.
⚫Recycle proceeds from the disposition to invest in three quality assets in excellent location by carefully managing the timing of disposition and acquisition.
⚫Avoid a loss of operating revenues attributable to the disposition.
Scheduled
¥18.9 bn
Disposition
Price
Scheduled
¥15.1 bn
Estimated NOI Yield*1
3.9%
Acquisition
Estimated NOI Yield
3.5%
Price
after Depreciation*1
Estimated NOI Yield*1
3.5%
Estimated NOI Yield
3.1%
after Depreciation*1
Scheduled Disposition Date:
Office
Nov. 30 & Dec. 1, 2020
Toranomon Hills Mori Tower
Office
(One floor of 10th)
Scheduled Acquisition Date: Dec. 1, 2020
⚫Sit in a prime location in Tokyo CBD.
UUR Court Ibaraki
⚫Tranomon area is under development
Residential
Higashi-Chujo
to attract global business based on National Strategic Special Zone.
Toranomon PF Building
Office
Nishi-Shimbashi1-chome Building
(Former Hitach High-tech Building)
Minato-ku, Tokyo
Completion 1986
Occupancy
33rd FP
0.0%
(end of May 2020)
34th FP
*2
(end of Nov. 2020)
56.8%
35th FP
*2
(end of May 2021)
67.2%
Gain on Sale*3
¥3.68 bn
Scheduled
Unrealized
¥3.60 bn
Capital Gain*4
¥10.0 bn
Minato-ku, Tokyo
Occupancy 100%*2 Completion 2014
Have a direct access to Toranomon Hills Station; 7 stations of 11 subway/train lines are available.
Super-highcomplex with about 1,000 tsubo of floor plate without pillars and 2.8m of ceiling height.
Highest S rating for CASBEE.
¥3.4 bn
Minato-ku, Tokyo
Occupancy 100%*2 Completion 1986
(Renovation: 2012-2020)
3-minutewalk from Toranomon Hills Station.
Replaced EV and A/C and renovated exterior walls, toilets and office kitchen.
Installed LED lightings in office area in 2020.
Unrealized ¥1.55 bn
Capital Gain*4
¥1.6 bn
Ibaraki, Osaka
Occupancy 96%*2 Completion 2009
3 stations of 3 train lines (Hankyu Railway, JR Kyoto Line, Osaka Monorail) are available.
Direct access from Ibaraki-shi Station to CBD of Osaka and Kyoto with no train transfer.
Main room type is 2LDK; size per unit varies from 62m2 to 71m2.
Neighborhood has parks, schools for elementary, Jr. high and high school students and other public facilities in addition to a couple of grocery stores; offers a comfortable living environment for family households.
*1 Please refer to page 4 for definition. *2 As of the scheduled date of acquisition (December 1, 2020) and the scheduled date of disposition (November 30, 2020). *3 Estimated amount as of November 5, 2020.
2
*4 Based on the assumed book value as of the scheduled date of acquisition/disposition.
Results of Property Replacement
Gain on sale to be booked in two fiscal periods; boosting up the planned DPU forecast for the 34th FP and having good prospect
on the planned DPU forecast for the 35th FP.
(Announced on July 17, 2020)
Reduce the operating expenses for the 34th FP compared to the planned forecast and recover the operating revenues for the 35th FP ahead of the schedule.
Improve the quality of portfolio in building age, competitive edge and income stability.
Accomplishments
Estimated Gain
on Sale*1
¥3.68 billion
Operating Expenses2
34th-FP¥90 million
Operating Revenues*3
35th FP
＋¥170 million
Building Age*4
Disposition Acquisition
34 years vs13years*5
Planned
Construction Cost*6
- 62%
Dividend per Unit (DPU)
34th FP (November 2020)
¥3,030
¥2,300
+ ¥730
¥2,439
+ ¥139
⚫ Profit increase on disposition
• Repair cost decrease upon
disposition
• Early income recovery by new
leases
⚫ Repair cost decrease due to
postponement of planned repair
works
Gain on
Sale + ¥591
Planned DPU Forecast
Planned DPU Forecast
as of July 17, 2020
as of November 5, 2020
35th FP (May 2021)
Assuming the
impact of the
¥3,100 COVID-19
Gain on Sale ＋¥592
Planned DPU Forecast
as of July 17, 2020
No revision to the planned DPU forecast
*1 Estimated amount as of November 5, 2020.
*2 Decrease of repair costs for forming compartments and restoration due to tenants' replacement at the property to be disposed; it is originally scheduled for the 34th FP in the planned forecast announced on July 17, 2020.
*3 Increase of the rental revenues for the 35th FP as of the date of disposition/acquisition (December 1, 2020) associated with the property replacement between one property to be disposed and three properties to be acquired. *4 As of December 1, 2020.
*5 Weighted average based on the scheduled acquisition price for each property.
*6 Based on the difference of the five-year planned construction costs between the property to be disposed (assuming its continued ownership) and the properties to be acquired (after acquisition).
3
Property Replacement Summary
Property Overview on Acquisition/Disposition
Disposition
Acquisition
Toranomon Hills
Nishi-Shimbashi
Total
Mori Tower
Toranomon
UUR Court
Property Name
1-chome Building
(One floor of 10th)
Ibaraki
(3 properties)
PF Building
(50% co-ownership)
Compartmentalized
Higashi-Chujo
ownership & right of
sight (co-ownership)
Disposition/
Nov. 30, 2020
ー
Dec. 1, 2020
Dec. 1, 2020
Dec. 1, 2020
Acquisition Date
Dec. 1, 2020
Type of Use
Office
ー
Office
Office
Residential
Building
Building
Building
Property
Location
Minato-ku,
ー
Minato-ku,
Minato-ku,
Ibaraki,
Tokyo
Tokyo
Tokyo
Osaka
(Scheduled)
14,800
15,100
10,000
3,435
1,665
Acquisition Price
(million yen)
Appraisal Value
17,900
16,900
11,100
4,080
1,720
(million yen)
As of May. 31, 2020
As of Oct. 1, 2020
As of Oct. 1, 2020
As of Oct. 1, 2020
As of Sep 15, 2020
Annualized
655*1
592
325
190
76
Estimated NOI
(million yen)
Annualized
Estimated NOI
589*1
523
277
180
65
after Depreciation
(million yen)
3.5
*1
3.9
*2
3.3
5.4
4.6
Estimated NOI Yield
%
%
%
%
%
Estimated NOI Yield
3.1%*1
3.5%*2
2.8%
5.2%
3.9%
After Depreciation
Building Age*3
34 years
13 years*2
6 years
34 years
11 years
Note: Yield figures have been rounded to first dismal place. Price figures have been rounded down to the unit stated.
Gain on Sale
Disposition of Nishi-Shimbashi1-chome Building will be split in two part. Details are as follows.
Scheduled Disposition Date
Nov. 30,
Dec. 1,
2020
2020
Total
34th FP
35th FP
Scheduled
Disposition
18,961
9,480
9,480
Price
(million yen)*1
Scheduled
14,300
7,150
7,150
Book Value
(million yen)*2
Estimated
3,689
1,843
1,846
Gain on Sale
(million yen)*3
Note: Figures have been rounded down to the unit stated.
*1 Exclusive of disposition costs and consumption taxes and other costs. *2 As of the scheduled disposition date.
*3 Estimated amount as of November 5, 2020.
Estimated NOI Yield
Estimated NOI Yield: calculated by (the Annualized Estimated NOI / the Scheduled Acquisition Price) and expressed as a percentage rounded to first decimal place.
NOI (Net Operating Income): the figure equal to an amount subtracting rental expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) from rental revenues.
Annualized Estimated NOI: the estimated NOI for one year from the acquisition by United Urban, which is calculated based on the terms and conditions of leasing after the acquisition by United Urban.
Estimated NOI Yield after Depreciation
Estimated NOI Yield after Depreciation: calculated by ((i) an amount deducting Estimated Depreciation and Amortization from Annualized Estimated NOI / (ii) the Scheduled Acquisition Price) and is described as a percentage rounded to first decimal place.
Estimated Depreciation and Amortization: the estimated depreciation and amortization for one year after the acquisition by United Urban, which is calculated under the straight-line method by applying the depreciation ratio to be derived for each depreciable asset of the asset to be acquired in accordance with the useful life thereof, based on the accounting policy of United Urban.
*1
Actual figures under normal operation in the 31st FP ended May 2019 and the 32nd FP ended November 2019. Yield figures are based on the scheduled disposition price.
*2
Weighted average based on the scheduled acquisition price for each property.
4
*3
As of the scheduled acquisition/disposition date (December 1, 2020).
