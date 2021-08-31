Log in
    8960   JP3045540006

UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8960)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

United Urban Investment : Thirty-fifth Fiscal Period Semiannual Report

08/31/2021
Semiannual Report

Thirty-fifth Fiscal Period

From December 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021

P r o f i l e

United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") was incorporated on November 4, 2003, under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations of Japan. On December 22, 2003, United Urban was listed on the real estate investment trust ("J-REIT") section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Securities Code: 8960), and United Urban has been growing steadily since listing. In addition, through the merger with Nippon Commercial Investment Corporation ("NCI") in December 2010, United Urban considerably expanded the size of assets.

In order to obtain stable earnings over the medium to long term, United Urban intends to form an optimal portfolio that is diversified both in terms of the types of use and areas of location, which is thought to cope with economic and real estate market fluctuations. And United Urban will conduct asset management aiming to both improve revenues and mitigate risk through property management and enhancement of property values based on a bottom-up approach.

Growth of Assets (Note 1)

(Billions of yen)

Retail Properties

Ofﬁce Buildings

Hotels

Residential Properties

Others

600

520.0

520.1

500

471.2

474.9

493.1

416.7 422.6 429.0

400387.2

300

Listed on TSE

(Dec. 2003)

220.0

200

100

64.7

0

1st FP

14th FP

15th FP

16th FP

17th FP

18th FP

19th FP

20th FP

21st FP

22nd FP

23rd FP

(May/2004)

(Nov/2010)

(May/2011)

(Nov/2011)

(May/2012)

(Nov/2012)

(May/2013)

(Nov/2013)

(May/2014)

(Nov/2014)

(May/2015)

No. of

14

50

86

90

91

94

97

97

103

108

108

Properties

Notes: 1. The total acquisition prices of properties owned by United Urban at the end of each fiscal period are shown above, and figures are rounded to the units stated.

  1. Unless otherwise indicated, in principle, all figures in this report are rounded down to the nearest unit.
  2. In this document, J-REIT refers to a real-estate investment trust listed on a Japanese stock exchange.

C o n t e n t s

  1. Key Figures
  2. Financial Highlights
  3. To Our Unitholders
  4. Distinctive Features of United Urban
  5. Acquisitions and Sale of Properties

The shareholder of Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. ("JRA"), the asset management company that United Urban entrusts with asset management services, is the general trading company Marubeni Corporation ("Marubeni"). United Urban takes full advantage of the functions and the wide-ranging information network and support provided by Marubeni and its affiliated companies to execute property acquisition and sales, tenant leasing, and to reduce costs, etc. Furthermore, United Urban aims to develop and manage a stable portfolio of properties over the medium to long term.

643.8

661.5

656.4

671.4

621.6

610.9

608.6

613.9

626.1

575.5

590.4

548.7

24th FP

25th FP

26th FP

27th FP

28th FP

29th FP

30th FP

31st FP

32nd FP

33rd FP

34th FP

35th FP

(Nov/2015)

(May/2016)

(Nov/2016)

(May/2017)

(Nov/2017)

(May/2018)

(Nov/2018)

(May/2019)

(Nov/2019)

(May/2020)

(Nov/2020)

(May/2021)

117

118

119

123

116

116

119

120

122

129

130

133

9

Investment Unit Information

26

Profile of Asset Management Company

10

Financial Status

27

Performance Report

12

ESG Initiatives

61

Financial Section

  1. Portfolio Properties
  1. Corporate Profile

United Urban Investment Corporation 1

Key Figures (As of May 31, 2021)

Cash Distribution per Unit for the 35th Fiscal Period

¥3,182

Total Acquisition Price

¥671billion

Occupancy Ratio

Number of Properties

97.3% 133

Loan-to-Value Ratio (LTV) (Note)

Ratings (As of July 20, 2021)

Long-term issuer rating

35.0% JCR AA

Rating outlook: Stable

Note: LTV = Interest-bearing liabilities (including corporate bonds) / (Total assets +

Appraisal values at the end of the period - Book value at the end of the period)

2 United Urban Investment Corporation

Financial Highlights

(Millions of yen, except per unit information)

31st Fiscal Period

32nd Fiscal Period

33rd Fiscal Period

34th Fiscal Period

35th Fiscal Period

December 1, 2018-

June 1, 2019-

December 1, 2019-

June 1, 2020-

December 1, 2020-

May 31, 2019

November 30, 2019

May 31, 2020

November 30, 2020

May 31, 2021

Operating revenues

¥

27,261

¥

24,671

¥

23,565

¥

23,945

¥

24,198

Operating income

13,569

11,565

10,622

10,644

10,784

Ordinary income

12,413

10,544

9,633

9,650

9,847

Net income

12,413

10,543

9,633

9,650

9,847

Total cash distribution

11,184

10,711

10,820

9,726

9,922

Cash distribution per unit (Yen)

3,661

3,435

3,470

3,119

3,182

Total assets

680,901

678,208

694,089

701,982

704,135

Total net assets

357,789

367,970

366,863

365,666

365,797

Net assets per unit (Yen)

117,112

118,002

117,647

117,263

117,305

Cash distribution per unit

(Yen)

4,000

3,530

3,661

3,358

3,473

3,435

3,470

3,250

3,119

3,182

3,100

3,100

2,953

3,000

3,010

3,000

2,000

1,000

0

24th FP

25th FP

26th FP

27th FP

28th FP

29th FP

30th FP

31st FP

32nd FP

33rd FP

34th FP

35th FP

36th FP (forecast)

37th FP (forecast)

(Nov/2015)

(May/2016)

(Nov/2016)

(May/2017)

(Nov/2017)

(May/2018)

(Nov/2018)

(May/2019)

(Nov/2019)

(May/2020)

(Nov/2020)

(May/2021)

(Nov/2021)

(May/2022)

Operating revenues / Net income

(Millions of yen)

Operating revenues

Net income

30,000

25,000

20,000

15,000

10,000

5,000

0

32nd Period

33rd Period

34th Period

35th Period

31st Period

Total assets / Total net assets / Net assets per unit

(Millions of yen)

Total assets

Total net assets

Net assets per unit

(Yen)

700,000

120,000

600,000

500,000

115,000

400,000

110,000

300,000

200,000

105,000

100,000

0

32nd Period

33rd Period

34th Period

0

31st Period

35th Period

United Urban Investment Corporation 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

