United Urban Investment : Thirty-fifth Fiscal Period Semiannual Report
08/31/2021 | 03:52am EDT
Semiannual Report
Thirty-fifth Fiscal Period
From December 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021
P r o f i l e
United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") was incorporated on November 4, 2003, under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations of Japan. On December 22, 2003, United Urban was listed on the real estate investment trust ("J-REIT") section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Securities Code: 8960), and United Urban has been growing steadily since listing. In addition, through the merger with Nippon Commercial Investment Corporation ("NCI") in December 2010, United Urban considerably expanded the size of assets.
In order to obtain stable earnings over the medium to long term, United Urban intends to form an optimal portfolio that is diversified both in terms of the types of use and areas of location, which is thought to cope with economic and real estate market fluctuations. And United Urban will conduct asset management aiming to both improve revenues and mitigate risk through property management and enhancement of property values based on a bottom-up approach.
Growth of Assets (Note 1)
(Billions of yen)
Retail Properties
Ofﬁce Buildings
Hotels
Residential Properties
Others
600
520.0
520.1
500
471.2
474.9
493.1
416.7 422.6429.0
400387.2
300
Listed on TSE
(Dec. 2003)
220.0
200
100
64.7
0
1st FP
14th FP
15th FP
16th FP
17th FP
18th FP
19th FP
20th FP
21st FP
22nd FP
23rd FP
(May/2004)
(Nov/2010)
(May/2011)
(Nov/2011)
(May/2012)
(Nov/2012)
(May/2013)
(Nov/2013)
(May/2014)
(Nov/2014)
(May/2015)
No. of
14
50
86
90
91
94
97
97
103
108
108
Properties
Notes: 1. The total acquisition prices of properties owned by United Urban at the end of each fiscal period are shown above, and figures are rounded to the units stated.
Unless otherwise indicated, in principle, all figures in this report are rounded down to the nearest unit.
In this document, J-REIT refers to a real-estate investment trust listed on a Japanese stock exchange.
C o n t e n t s
Key Figures
Financial Highlights
To Our Unitholders
Distinctive Features of United Urban
Acquisitions and Sale of Properties
The shareholder of Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. ("JRA"), the asset management company that United Urban entrusts with asset management services, is the general trading company Marubeni Corporation ("Marubeni"). United Urban takes full advantage of the functions and the wide-ranging information network and support provided by Marubeni and its affiliated companies to execute property acquisition and sales, tenant leasing, and to reduce costs, etc. Furthermore, United Urban aims to develop and manage a stable portfolio of properties over the medium to long term.
643.8
661.5
656.4
671.4
621.6
610.9
608.6
613.9
626.1
575.5
590.4
548.7
24th FP
25th FP
26th FP
27th FP
28th FP
29th FP
30th FP
31st FP
32nd FP
33rd FP
34th FP
35th FP
(Nov/2015)
(May/2016)
(Nov/2016)
(May/2017)
(Nov/2017)
(May/2018)
(Nov/2018)
(May/2019)
(Nov/2019)
(May/2020)
(Nov/2020)
(May/2021)
117
118
119
123
116
116
119
120
122
129
130
133
9
Investment Unit Information
26
Profile of Asset Management Company
10
Financial Status
27
Performance Report
12
ESG Initiatives
61
Financial Section
Portfolio Properties
Corporate Profile
United Urban Investment Corporation 1
Key Figures (As of May 31, 2021)
Cash Distribution per Unit for the 35th Fiscal Period
