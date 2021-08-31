United Urban Investment : Thirty-fifth Fiscal Period Semiannual Report

P r o f i l e

United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") was incorporated on November 4, 2003, under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations of Japan. On December 22, 2003, United Urban was listed on the real estate investment trust ("J-REIT") section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Securities Code: 8960), and United Urban has been growing steadily since listing. In addition, through the merger with Nippon Commercial Investment Corporation ("NCI") in December 2010, United Urban considerably expanded the size of assets.

In order to obtain stable earnings over the medium to long term, United Urban intends to form an optimal portfolio that is diversified both in terms of the types of use and areas of location, which is thought to cope with economic and real estate market fluctuations. And United Urban will conduct asset management aiming to both improve revenues and mitigate risk through property management and enhancement of property values based on a bottom-up approach.

Growth of Assets (Note 1)

(Billions of yen) Retail Properties Ofﬁce Buildings Hotels Residential Properties Others 600 520.0 520.1 500 471.2 474.9 493.1

416.7 422.6 429.0

400387.2

300

Listed on TSE

(Dec. 2003) 220.0 200 100 64.7 0 1st FP 14th FP 15th FP 16th FP 17th FP 18th FP 19th FP 20th FP 21st FP 22nd FP 23rd FP (May/2004) (Nov/2010) (May/2011) (Nov/2011) (May/2012) (Nov/2012) (May/2013) (Nov/2013) (May/2014) (Nov/2014) (May/2015) No. of 14 50 86 90 91 94 97 97 103 108 108 Properties

Notes: 1. The total acquisition prices of properties owned by United Urban at the end of each fiscal period are shown above, and figures are rounded to the units stated.