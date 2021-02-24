United Urban Investment : Thirty-fourth Fiscal Period Semiannual Report

Profile

United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") was incorporated on November 4, 2003, under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations of Japan. On December 22, 2003, United Urban was listed on the real estate investment trust ("J-REIT") section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Securities Code: 8960), and United Urban has been growing steadily since listing. In addition, through the merger with Nippon Commercial Investment Corporation ("NCI") in December 2010, United Urban considerably expanded the size of assets.

In order to obtain stable earnings over the medium to long term, United Urban intends to form an optimal portfolio that is diversified both in terms of the types of use and areas of location, which is thought to cope with economic and real estate market fluctuations. And United Urban will conduct asset management aiming to both improve revenues and mitigate risk through property management and enhancement of property values based on a bottom-up approach.

Notes: 1. The total acquisition prices of properties owned by United Urban at the end of each fiscal period are shown above, and figures are rounded to the units stated.

2. Unless otherwise indicated, in principle, all figures in this report are rounded down to the nearest unit.

3. In this document, J-REIT refers to a real-estate investment trust listed on a Japanese stock exchange.

The shareholder of Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. ("JRA"), the asset management company that United Urban entrusts with asset management services, is the general trading company Marubeni Corporation ("Marubeni"). United Urban takes full advantage of the functions and the wide-ranging information network and support provided by Marubeni and its affiliated companies to execute property acquisition and sales, tenant leasing, and to reduce costs, etc. Furthermore, United Urban aims to develop and manage a stable portfolio of properties over the medium to long term.

K ey F igures (As of November 30, 2020)

Cash Distribution per Unit for the 34th Fiscal Period ¥3,119

Number of Properties 130

Loan-to-Value Ratio (LTV) (Note) 34.8% Note: LTV = Interest-bearing liabilities (including corporate bonds) / (Total assets + Appraisal values at the end of the period - Book value at the end of the period)

