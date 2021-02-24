United Urban Investment : Thirty-fourth Fiscal Period Semiannual Report

Log in
Profile

United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") was incorporated on November 4, 2003, under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations of Japan. On December 22, 2003, United Urban was listed on the real estate investment trust ("J-REIT") section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Securities Code: 8960), and United Urban has been growing steadily since listing. In addition, through the merger with Nippon Commercial Investment Corporation ("NCI") in December 2010, United Urban considerably expanded the size of assets.

In order to obtain stable earnings over the medium to long term, United Urban intends to form an optimal portfolio that is diversified both in terms of the types of use and areas of location, which is thought to cope with economic and real estate market fluctuations. And United Urban will conduct asset management aiming to both improve revenues and mitigate risk through property management and enhancement of property values based on a bottom-up approach.

Growth of Assets (Note 1)

(Billions of yen)

600

500

400

300

200

100

0

9th FP

1st FP

2nd FP

3rd FP

4th FP

5th FP

6th FP

7th FP

8th FP

10th FP 11th FP 12th FP 13th FP 14th FP 15th FP 16th FP

(May/2004)

(Nov/2004)

(May/2005)

(Nov/2005)

(May/2006)

(Nov/2006)

(May/2007)

(Nov/2007)

(May/2008)

(Nov/2008)

(May/2009)

(Nov/2009)

(May/2010)

(Nov/2010)

(May/2011)

(Nov/2011)

No. of Properties

14

18

23

23

32

33

34

36

41

48

49

49

50

50

86

90

Notes: 1. The total acquisition prices of properties owned by United Urban at the end of each fiscal period are shown above, and figures are rounded to the units stated.

  • 2. Unless otherwise indicated, in principle, all figures in this report are rounded down to the nearest unit.

  • 3. In this document, J-REIT refers to a real-estate investment trust listed on a Japanese stock exchange.

  • 2 Key Figures

  • 3 Financial Highlights

    Contents

  • 4 To Our Unitholders

  • 5 Distinctive Features of United Urban

  • 6 Acquisitions and Sale of Properties

The shareholder of Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. ("JRA"), the asset management company that United Urban entrusts with asset management services, is the general trading company Marubeni Corporation ("Marubeni"). United Urban takes full advantage of the functions and the wide-ranging information network and support provided by Marubeni and its affiliated companies to execute property acquisition and sales, tenant leasing, and to reduce costs, etc. Furthermore, United Urban aims to develop and manage a stable portfolio of properties over the medium to long term.

471.2

422.6 429.0

474.9

17th FP 18th FP 19th FP 20th FP 21st FP 22nd FP 23rd FP 24th FP 25th FP 26th FP 27th FP 28th FP 29th FP 30th FP 31st FP 32nd FP 33rd FP 34th FP

(May/2012) (Nov/2012) (May/2013) (Nov/2013) (May/2014) (Nov/2014) (May/2015) (Nov/2015) (May/2016)

91

94

97

97

103

108

108

117

118

(Nov/2016)

(May/2017)

(Nov/2017)

(May/2018)

(Nov/2018)

(May/2019)

(Nov/2019)

(May/2020)

(Nov/2020)

119

123

116

116

119

120

122

129

130

K ey F igures (As of November 30, 2020)

Cash Distribution per Unit for the 34th Fiscal Period

¥3,119

Number of Properties

130

Loan-to-Value Ratio (LTV) (Note)

34.8%

Note: LTV = Interest-bearing liabilities (including corporate bonds) / (Total assets +

Appraisal values at the end of the period - Book value at the end of the period)

2

United Urban Investment Corporation

Financials
Sales 2020 47 510 M 450 M 450 M
Net income 2020 19 283 M 183 M 183 M
Net Debt 2020 255 B 2 416 M 2 416 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,5x
Yield 2020 5,77%
Capitalization 462 B 4 390 M 4 374 M
EV / Sales 2019 15,3x
EV / Sales 2020 12,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,6%
