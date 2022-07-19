United Urban Investment : "To Our Unitholders" page has been updated.

Log in
UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8960)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-19 am EDT
We would like to express our sincere gratitude for your support and patronage of United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban").

Under our diversified investment policy, in the 37th fiscal period ended May 31, 2022, United Urban acquired the compartmentalized ownership of multiple floors of IIDABASHI PLANO, an office building in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo. The total acquisition price was 5.95 billion yen (initial price: 5.38 billion yen plus additional price: 0.57 billion yen). At the same time, after comprehensively evaluating the real estate investment market and the potential of existing properties, we sold the building portion of the Fuchu Building, an infrastructure facility in Fuchu, Tokyo (sale price: 1.6 billion yen) and Rokubancho K Building, an office building in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo (sale price: 3.3 billion yen). As a result, we improved the quality and the profitability of our property portfolio.

For the 37th fiscal period, although some of our properties continued to be affected by COVID-19, both revenues and earnings increased, compared with the previous fiscal period. These increases were due to an earnings recovery from existing properties as well as revenues from newly acquired properties in the previous and this fiscal period, a gain on the sale of property, and a reduction in the impairment losses in the previous fiscal period. United Urban posted operating revenues of 24,184 million yen (an increase of 1,377 million yen from the previous fiscal period) and net income of 9,628 million yen (an increase of 2,301 million yen from the previous fiscal period). As a result, the cash distribution per unit for the 37th fiscal period became 3,112 yen (an increase of 12 yen compared with the initial forecast released in January 2022). United Urban announced that a minimum distribution per unit of 3,100 yen has been kept until the 38th fiscal period, based on our Distribution Policy under COVID-19 in the 34th fiscal period. However, the result of the 37th fiscal period could exceed the established level due to several initiatives designed to raise profits. Though concerns over a resurgence of COVID-19 infections in Japan has begun to slow down owing to widespread vaccinations and continuing infection countermeasures, there are concerns about the economy slowing down, including price hikes for energy and raw materials due to the worsening of the international situation. Consequently, the forecasts for the 38th and 39th fiscal period are based on certain assumptions.

United Urban and the asset management company also focus on initiatives for ESG (environment, social, and governance) issues in order to realize a sustainable society by investing in and managing real estate. In the 37th fiscal period, we decided to support the recommendations of TCFD (Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures) (Note 1). Moreover, Unite Urban has been added as one of the constituents in the MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index (Note 2) in recognition of our continuous efforts to help resolve nonfinancial issues.

While it is essential to pay close attention to the political and economic situation around the country, the industries that were most affected by COVID-19 are in the process of being revived, following the relaxation of restrictions on some behaviors. Under these circumstances, United Urban will seek to increase added value by keeping an eye on the post-pandemic situation as well as a focus on medium- to long-term stable operations.

Your continuing support and kind attention are highly appreciated.

(Note 1)
TCFD was established by the Financial Stability Board (FSB: an international body comprising finance ministries and central banks that monitor the global financial system) at the request of the G20 nations in December 2015. The goal of the TCFD is to examine how climate-related information should be disclosed and how financial institutions should respond.
(Note 2)
This index includes high performing companies for ESG selected from the companies in the MSCI Japan IMI Index. The ESG Select Leaders Index is reviewed in May and November every year based on ESG ratings, market capitalization and other factors by MSCI Inc. The index has been used as one of the benchmarks for investment by Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF).

July 2022

Disclaimer

United Urban Investment Corporation published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 07:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
