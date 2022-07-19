Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  United Urban Investment Corporation
  News
  Summary
    8960   JP3045540006

UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8960)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-19 am EDT
140200.00 JPY   +1.82%
03:14aUNITED URBAN INVESTMENT : 37th Fiscal Period Presentation Material (six months ended May 2022)
PU
03:14aUNITED URBAN INVESTMENT : "To Our Unitholders" page has been updated.
PU
03:14aUNITED URBAN INVESTMENT : "Total Unitholders' Equity and Major Unitholders" page has been updated.
PU
United Urban Investment : "Total Unitholders' Equity and Major Unitholders" page has been updated.

07/19/2022 | 03:14am EDT
Total Unitholders' Equity 319,973,305,251 yen
Total Number of Investment Units Authorized 10,000,000 units
Total Number of Investment Units Issued and Outstanding 3,118,337 units

The changes in unitholders' capital and total number of investment units issued and outstanding are shown below.

Disclaimer

United Urban Investment Corporation published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 07:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 2,26%
Capitalization 429 B 3 108 M 3 108 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,7%
Technical analysis trends UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 137 700,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Kenichiro Okamura Supervisory Officer
Kumiko Sekine Supervisory Officer
Toshiaki Emon Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION1.85%3 108
GECINA-25.75%6 678
THE GPT GROUP-17.71%5 812
MIRVAC GROUP-29.55%5 500
ICADE-28.02%3 437
DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.-40.82%3 054