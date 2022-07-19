United Urban Investment : "Total Unitholders' Equity and Major Unitholders" page has been updated.

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 - - - Net income 2022 - - - Net Debt 2022 - - - P/E ratio 2022 - Yield 2022 2,26% Capitalization 429 B 3 108 M 3 108 M Capi. / Sales 2022 - Capi. / Sales 2023 - Nbr of Employees - Free-Float 85,7% Chart UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Mean consensus - Number of Analysts 0 Last Close Price 137 700,00 Average target price Spread / Average Target - Managers and Directors Kenichiro Okamura Supervisory Officer Kumiko Sekine Supervisory Officer Toshiaki Emon Executive Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION 1.85% 3 108 GECINA -25.75% 6 678 THE GPT GROUP -17.71% 5 812 MIRVAC GROUP -29.55% 5 500 ICADE -28.02% 3 437 DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC. -40.82% 3 054