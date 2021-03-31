Log in
United Urban Investment Corporation    8960   JP3045540006

UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8960)
United Urban Investment : "Borrowings" page has been updated.

03/31/2021 | 03:08am EDT
（As of March 31, 2021）

(Note 1) Borrowings are classified by term. In principle, short-term borrowings are borrowings with a repayment date of less than one year from the drawdown date, medium-term borrowings are those with a repayment date of between one and five years from the drawdown date, and long-term borrowings are those with a repayment date in excess of five years.
(Note 2) Balances are rounded down to the nearest million yen.
(Note 3) The interest rate applied from March 22, 2021 to April 20, 2021.
(Note 4) It is a borrowing with floating interest rate applying the Japanese Bankers Association (JBA) one month JPY TIBOR, three month JPY TIBOR, or the one month Euroyen LIBOR as a basic interest rate. However, the interest rate for this borrowing is, in effect, fixed due to the execution of an interest rate swap agreement. The adjusted interest rate in consideration of swap transactions is stated.

Disclaimer

United Urban Investment Corporation published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 07:05:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 47 510 M 429 M 429 M
Net income 2020 19 283 M 174 M 174 M
Net Debt 2020 255 B 2 300 M 2 300 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,1x
Yield 2020 5,58%
Capitalization 466 B 4 222 M 4 200 M
EV / Sales 2019 17,6x
EV / Sales 2020 13,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 149 300,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ikuo Yoshida Executive Officer
Kenichiro Okamura Supervisory Officer
Kumiko Sekine Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION16.69%4 222
GECINA-6.73%10 140
MIRVAC GROUP-7.95%7 214
GPT GROUP1.11%6 608
ICADE0.95%5 432
SAFEHOLD INC.-4.11%3 701
