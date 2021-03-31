Log in
UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8960)
United Urban Investment : "Portfolio Data" page has been updated.

03/31/2021
（As of February 28, 2021）

Tenant Name Property Name Leased Floor Space
(m²)
1 RIHGA Royal Hotel Kokura Co., Ltd. RIHGA Royal Hotel Kokura・ARUARU City 58,297.75
2 Ito-Yokado Co., Ltd. Ito-Yokado Owariasahi 54,606.34
3 SBS Logicom Co., Ltd. Kawagoe Logistics Center
Yoshikawa Logistics Center 		51,157.46
4 YAMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Kaden Sumairu-kan YAMADA Sakai Honten
maricom-ISOGO / SYSTEM PLAZA YOKOHAMA (Site)
Yamada Denki Tecc Land Aoba (Site)
Kaden Sumairu-kan YAMADA Matsudo Honten 		49,897.43
5 Fujita Kanko Inc. Shinjuku Washington Hotel -Honkan 49,352.65
6 UNY Co., Ltd. Narumi Shopping Center (Site) 46,362.44
7 Loisir Hotels Okinawa Co., Ltd. Loisir Hotel & Spa Tower Naha 45,731.16
8 Yodobashi Camera Co., Ltd. Yodobashi Camera Multimedia Kichijoji 37,932.95
9 Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation Kawasaki Toshiba Building 36,142.30
10 L'hotel de Koshien Co., Ltd. Hotel Hewitt Koshien 33,704.06
(Note) In view of master-lease agreement with no rental guarantees, 'leased floor space' are calculated based on the floor space of end-tenants who are actually leasing and using the property. This is not calculated based on the floor space set forth in the master-lease agreement concluded between the master lessee and the investment corporation or the trustee.

Disclaimer

United Urban Investment Corporation published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 07:05:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 47 510 M 429 M 429 M
Net income 2020 19 283 M 174 M 174 M
Net Debt 2020 255 B 2 300 M 2 300 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,1x
Yield 2020 5,58%
Capitalization 466 B 4 222 M 4 200 M
EV / Sales 2019 17,6x
EV / Sales 2020 13,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ikuo Yoshida Executive Officer
Kenichiro Okamura Supervisory Officer
Kumiko Sekine Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION16.69%4 222
GECINA-6.73%10 140
MIRVAC GROUP-7.95%7 214
GPT GROUP1.11%6 608
ICADE0.95%5 432
SAFEHOLD INC.-4.11%3 701
