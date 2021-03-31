United Urban Investment : "Portfolio Data" page has been updated.

（As of February 28, 2021）
|
Tenant Name
|
Property Name
|
Leased Floor Space
(m²)
|
1
|
RIHGA Royal Hotel Kokura Co., Ltd.
|
RIHGA Royal Hotel Kokura・ARUARU City
|
58,297.75
|
2
|
Ito-Yokado Co., Ltd.
|
Ito-Yokado Owariasahi
|
54,606.34
|
3
|
SBS Logicom Co., Ltd.
|
Kawagoe Logistics Center
Yoshikawa Logistics Center
|
51,157.46
|
4
|
YAMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
|
Kaden Sumairu-kan YAMADA Sakai Honten
maricom-ISOGO / SYSTEM PLAZA YOKOHAMA (Site)
Yamada Denki Tecc Land Aoba (Site)
Kaden Sumairu-kan YAMADA Matsudo Honten
|
49,897.43
|
5
|
Fujita Kanko Inc.
|
Shinjuku Washington Hotel -Honkan
|
49,352.65
|
6
|
UNY Co., Ltd.
|
Narumi Shopping Center (Site)
|
46,362.44
|
7
|
Loisir Hotels Okinawa Co., Ltd.
|
Loisir Hotel & Spa Tower Naha
|
45,731.16
|
8
|
Yodobashi Camera Co., Ltd.
|
Yodobashi Camera Multimedia Kichijoji
|
37,932.95
|
9
|
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
|
Kawasaki Toshiba Building
|
36,142.30
|
10
|
L'hotel de Koshien Co., Ltd.
|
Hotel Hewitt Koshien
|
33,704.06
|
(Note)
|
In view of master-lease agreement with no rental guarantees, 'leased floor space' are calculated based on the floor space of end-tenants who are actually leasing and using the property. This is not calculated based on the floor space set forth in the master-lease agreement concluded between the master lessee and the investment corporation or the trustee.
