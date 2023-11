November 16, 2023 at 02:30 am EST

(Reuters) - UK's United Utilities Group on Thursday reported higher first-half revenue driven by higher consumption.

The water supplier posted a revenue of 982 million pounds ($1.22 billion) for the six months ended Sept. 30, up 6.8% from 919.3 million pounds last year.

($1 = 0.8073 pounds)

