  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  United Utilities Group PLC
  News
  Summary
    UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC

UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC

(UU.)
  Report
Junction of A6 and Bramhall Lane, Stockport: Three consecutive weekends of work starts May 14

05/13/2021 | 11:22am EDT
Engineers upgrading one of Stockport's large water mains will be working through the next three weekends in order to work across a busy junction.

The work at the junction with Bramhall Lane will not affect through traffic on the A6, or traffic joining the A6. But traffic approaching the junction from Bramhall Lane or Higher Hillgate will not be able to go straight across. Instead this traffic will be diverted.

The temporary restrictions will start this Friday May 14 after rush hour and will be lifted before 6am on Monday May 17. They will be repeated for the following two weekends.

United Utilities project manager John Harrison said engineers would work late, through the night if necessary, to ensure the junction re-opened as normal by Monday rush hour.

'Improving the huge water pipe under the A6 will safeguard water supplies for thousands of people in south Manchester for decades to come. In the long term, it will mean fewer water bursts which will be good news for drivers and local people,' he said.

'Being such a major route, reducing the impact on A6 traffic is one of our top priorities. We are working closely with Stockport Council and Transport for Greater Manchester and using a technique which keeps digging to a minimum and working extended hours where we can.'

The £4.8m project includes installing a tough new lining into more than 4.5km of large diameter cast iron pipe under the A6 and some adjoining streets.

Work started on April 6 at the junction of the A6 Wellington Road South with Longshut Lane West, in Shaw Heath and will move southwards in phases, finishing in October.

For more information on progress and traffic management please visit https://www.unitedutilities.com/a6stockport

Disclaimer

United Utilities Group plc published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 15:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
