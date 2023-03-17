Outgoing United Utilities CEO sells GBP370,000 in shares

United Utilities Group PLC - Warrington, England-based water works - Chief Executive Officer Steven Mogford sells 35,000 shares at GBP10.54, worth GBP368,943, on Wednesday. Mogford is stepping down as CEO on March 31, replaced by Louise Beadmore, who previously was customer service & people director.
Current stock price: 1,044.00 pence, down 2.0% in London on Friday
12-month change: down 3.0%
By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor
