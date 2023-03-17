Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  United Utilities Group PLC
  News
  7. Summary
    UU.   GB00B39J2M42

UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC

(UU.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:04:24 2023-03-17 am EDT
1039.75 GBX   -2.37%
06:48aOutgoing United Utilities CEO sells GBP370,000 in shares
AN
03/16United Utilities CEO Retires; Successor Named
MT
03/16United Utilities : Volunteers plant 600 trees and shrubs around Thirlmere
PU
Outgoing United Utilities CEO sells GBP370,000 in shares

03/17/2023 | 06:48am EDT
United Utilities Group PLC - Warrington, England-based water works - Chief Executive Officer Steven Mogford sells 35,000 shares at GBP10.54, worth GBP368,943, on Wednesday. Mogford is stepping down as CEO on March 31, replaced by Louise Beadmore, who previously was customer service & people director.

Current stock price: 1,044.00 pence, down 2.0% in London on Friday

12-month change: down 3.0%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

