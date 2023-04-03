Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. United Utilities Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UU.   GB00B39J2M42

UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC

(UU.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:01:58 2023-04-03 am EDT
1049.00 GBX   -1.04%
06:52aUK watchdog Ofwat consults on bringing forward water improvement works
AN
04/01UK water companies could face unlimited fines for polluting  Coffey
AN
03/31United Utilities : Volunteers join forces to harvest the rain
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UK watchdog Ofwat consults on bringing forward water improvement works

04/03/2023 | 06:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - UK regulator Ofwat is consulting on proposals to accelerate GBP1.6 billion of water company investment in projects to improve infrastructure.

The water regulator wants to approve 31 schemes in England that will be brought forward from the latter part of the decade to begin in 2023 or 2024.

Seven water companies have proposed 10 schemes at a collective GBP1.1 billion to improve 250 storm overflows and reduce the frequency of sewage spills by around 10,000 a year.

Most of that investment – GBP800 million – will come from United Utilities Group PLC, which aims to reduce 8,400 spills annually, including those into Lake Windermere.

Around GBP400 million has been earmarked for improving the water supply's resilience to drought, such as installing smart meters to reduce demand and Severn Trent increasing the capacity of the Draycote Reservoir in Warwickshire.

Anglian Water, South West Water and United Utilities have also proposed schemes to reduce nutrient pollution with GBP160 million, though these are dependent on the Levelling Up & Regeneration Bill receiving royal assent.

All work will start in the next two years, between 2023 and 2025.

Water minister Rebecca Pow said: "These new schemes will help accelerate the delivery of the urgent improvements we need to protect our environment.

"It includes GBP1.1 billion of new investment to stop sewage discharges at sites across the country and will deliver a reduction of 10,000 discharges per year in places like Lake Windermere, the River Wharfe, Falmouth and Sidmouth.

"The investment set out here will also provide an important boost for regional jobs, businesses and local communities.

"It builds on the key commitments in our five-year strategy – our environmental improvement plan – as well as our upcoming Plan for Water to tackle pollution, reduce water consumption and protect our waters."

All English water companies except SES Water submitted proposals though not all met Ofwat's assessment criteria, such as Thames Water, which failed to meet the criteria for any of its proposals.

Ofwat said it had identified a further 37 schemes totalling GBP1.5 billion that could progress in 2024 if companies can address its concerns.

It is running a consultation and said it will welcome any comments until midday on April 24.

The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs said it had asked English water companies to accelerate investments between now and 2025.

The Plan for Water will be published on Tuesday, the department said, which will set out how it intends to achieve cleaner and more plentiful water for future generations.

Ofwat Chief Executive David Black said: "Substantial investment is needed to address the challenges to our water system of storm overflows, river and bathing water quality and drought resilience.

"We are pleased that we've been able to work with companies and identify significant investments which companies can start well before the next price control period.

"This will bring substantial benefits for customers and the environment and bring them faster. We want to see companies making more rapid progress in delivering improvements, and will hold them to account if they fall short."

Emma Clancy, chief executive of the Consumer Council for Water, said: "The sector faces huge challenges and needs sustained investment to improve its performance.

"We saw during last year's drought that many people struggled to understand their water use and that's where the rollout of smart meters can provide households with the information they need."

"Pollution from storm overflows has already seriously damaged the way people view the sector but we need more than just immediate investment.

"There needs to be sustained action to put people and the environment first, including providing fairer and more consistent support for customers struggling to afford their water bill."

source: PA

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SEVERN TRENT PLC -0.83% 2857 Delayed Quote.8.60%
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC -1.05% 1050.5 Delayed Quote.6.92%
All news about UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC
06:52aUK watchdog Ofwat consults on bringing forward water improvement works
AN
04/01UK water companies could face unlimited fines for polluting  Coffey
AN
03/31United Utilities : Volunteers join forces to harvest the rain
PU
03/28FTSE 100 Closes Tuesday Slightly Up as Share Rally Runs Out of Steam
DJ
03/28Global markets live: Ocado, Walt Disney, Berkshire Hathaway, Amazon,..
MS
03/28Carnival's Soft FY23 Guidance Could be Conservative
DJ
03/28BOE's Inflation Outlook Seen Posing Risk to Pound
DJ
03/28European Midday Briefing: Stocks Gain Again as -2-
DJ
03/28FTSE 100 Rises as Banking Sector Concerns Ease
DJ
03/28United Utilities lowers revenue guidance and expects higher costs
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 843 M 2 281 M 2 281 M
Net income 2023 -38,7 M -47,9 M -47,9 M
Net Debt 2023 8 256 M 10 213 M 10 213 M
P/E ratio 2023 -245x
Yield 2023 4,30%
Capitalization 7 228 M 8 942 M 8 942 M
EV / Sales 2023 8,40x
EV / Sales 2024 7,93x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
United Utilities Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 1 060,00 GBX
Average target price 1 064,55 GBX
Spread / Average Target 0,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Louise Beardmore Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philip Anthony Aspin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Hartmann Higgins Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Chadwick Chief Operating Officer
Alison Jane Patricia Goligher Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC6.92%8 942
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-8.55%11 540
SEVERN TRENT PLC8.60%8 960
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-11.46%6 832
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY-3.95%3 286
CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP-4.02%3 236
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer