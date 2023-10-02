The group said it was trading in line with its expectations for the year ending March 2024 and kept its outlook unchanged.
(Reuters) - British water company United Utilities submitted a total expenditure plan of 13.7 billion pound ($16.69 billion) across the 2025-30 regulatory period on Monday, adding it had "options and flexibility" around financing the plan.
The group said it was trading in line with its expectations for the year ending March 2024 and kept its outlook unchanged.
