UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - POLL RESULT

At the annual general meeting held on 21 July 2023 at The Food Hall Building, Lingley Mere Business Park, Lingley Green Avenue, Great Sankey, Warrington, WA5 3LP all the resolutions set out in the notice of meeting were duly passed and the result of the poll is set out below. At the record date for the meeting the total number of voting rights in the company stood at 681,888,418 and the total ordinary shares in issue were 681,888,418.

Resolutions 1 to 15 and 20 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 16 to 19 were passed as special resolutions.

In accordance with Listing Rules 9.6.1 and 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed at the meeting, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, located at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Resolution

Votes

%

Votes

%

% of Issued

Votes

For

against

Share capital

withheld

voted

1.

Annual report and financial statements

516,534,507

99.98

120,664

0.02

75.77%

268,702

2.

Declaration of dividend

514,939,402

99.62

1,950,651

0.38

75.80%

33,107

3.

Approve the directors' remuneration

report

506,921,228

98.74

6,479,091

1.26

75.29%

3,523,554

4.

Reappointment of Sir David Higgins

499,930,557

96.75

16,814,790

3.25

75.78%

178,526

5.

Reappointment of Louise Beardmore

516,429,704

99.93

337,307

0.07

75.78%

157,105

6.

Reappointment of Phil Aspin

515,962,978

99.85

796,495

0.15

75.78%

164,400

7.

Reappointment of Liam Butterworth

508,774,267

98.46

7,976,588

1.54

75.78%

172,853

8.

Reappointment of Kath Cates

508,843,737

98.47

7,911,855

1.53

75.78%

166,469

9.

Reappointment of Alison Goligher

508,860,218

98.47

7,893,187

1.53

75.78%

170,468

10.

Election of Michael Lewis

516,556,580

99.96

189,718

0.04

75.78%

177,575

11.

Reappointment of Paulette Rowe

491,039,124

98.42

7,888,142

1.58

73.17%

17,996,454

12.

Reappointment of Doug Webb

506,492,610

98.02

10,253,807

1.98

75.78%

177,456

13.

Reappointment of auditor

509,746,434

98.63

7,061,648

1.37

75.79%

115,761

14.

Remuneration of auditor

513,440,130

99.35

3,375,484

0.65

75.79%

105,534

15.

Authorising the directors to allot shares

502,318,779

97.19

14,520,170

2.81

75.80%

84,924

16.

General power to disapply statutory pre-

emption rights

501,998,169

97.15

14,729,536

2.85

75.78%

193,856

17.

Specific power to disapply pre-emption

rights in connection with an acquisition or

specified capital investment

476,513,537

92.80

36,970,675

7.20

75.30%

3,439,598

18.

Authorising the Company to make market

purchases of its own shares

514,231,301

99.56

2,252,994

0.44

75.74%

439,578

19.

Notice of general meeting

496,570,906

96.08

20,261,735

3.92

75.79%

91,232

20.

Authorising political donations and political

expenditure

498,019,645

96.39

18,676,546

3.61

75.77%

225,944

LEI - 2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59

Classification - Result of AGM

Jane Gilmore, Deputy Secretary 07717 702375

