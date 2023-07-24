UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - POLL RESULT

At the annual general meeting held on 21 July 2023 at The Food Hall Building, Lingley Mere Business Park, Lingley Green Avenue, Great Sankey, Warrington, WA5 3LP all the resolutions set out in the notice of meeting were duly passed and the result of the poll is set out below. At the record date for the meeting the total number of voting rights in the company stood at 681,888,418 and the total ordinary shares in issue were 681,888,418.

Resolutions 1 to 15 and 20 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 16 to 19 were passed as special resolutions.

In accordance with Listing Rules 9.6.1 and 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed at the meeting, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, located at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Resolution Votes % Votes % % of Issued Votes For against Share capital withheld voted 1. Annual report and financial statements 516,534,507 99.98 120,664 0.02 75.77% 268,702 2. Declaration of dividend 514,939,402 99.62 1,950,651 0.38 75.80% 33,107 3. Approve the directors' remuneration report 506,921,228 98.74 6,479,091 1.26 75.29% 3,523,554 4. Reappointment of Sir David Higgins 499,930,557 96.75 16,814,790 3.25 75.78% 178,526 5. Reappointment of Louise Beardmore 516,429,704 99.93 337,307 0.07 75.78% 157,105 6. Reappointment of Phil Aspin 515,962,978 99.85 796,495 0.15 75.78% 164,400 7. Reappointment of Liam Butterworth 508,774,267 98.46 7,976,588 1.54 75.78% 172,853 8. Reappointment of Kath Cates 508,843,737 98.47 7,911,855 1.53 75.78% 166,469 9. Reappointment of Alison Goligher 508,860,218 98.47 7,893,187 1.53 75.78% 170,468 10. Election of Michael Lewis 516,556,580 99.96 189,718 0.04 75.78% 177,575 11. Reappointment of Paulette Rowe 491,039,124 98.42 7,888,142 1.58 73.17% 17,996,454 12. Reappointment of Doug Webb 506,492,610 98.02 10,253,807 1.98 75.78% 177,456 13. Reappointment of auditor 509,746,434 98.63 7,061,648 1.37 75.79% 115,761 14. Remuneration of auditor 513,440,130 99.35 3,375,484 0.65 75.79% 105,534 15. Authorising the directors to allot shares 502,318,779 97.19 14,520,170 2.81 75.80% 84,924 16. General power to disapply statutory pre- emption rights 501,998,169 97.15 14,729,536 2.85 75.78% 193,856 17. Specific power to disapply pre-emption rights in connection with an acquisition or specified capital investment 476,513,537 92.80 36,970,675 7.20 75.30% 3,439,598 18. Authorising the Company to make market purchases of its own shares 514,231,301 99.56 2,252,994 0.44 75.74% 439,578 19. Notice of general meeting 496,570,906 96.08 20,261,735 3.92 75.79% 91,232 20. Authorising political donations and political expenditure 498,019,645 96.39 18,676,546 3.61 75.77% 225,944

LEI - 2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59

Classification - Result of AGM

Jane Gilmore, Deputy Secretary 07717 702375