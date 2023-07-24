UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - POLL RESULT
At the annual general meeting held on 21 July 2023 at The Food Hall Building, Lingley Mere Business Park, Lingley Green Avenue, Great Sankey, Warrington, WA5 3LP all the resolutions set out in the notice of meeting were duly passed and the result of the poll is set out below. At the record date for the meeting the total number of voting rights in the company stood at 681,888,418 and the total ordinary shares in issue were 681,888,418.
Resolutions 1 to 15 and 20 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 16 to 19 were passed as special resolutions.
In accordance with Listing Rules 9.6.1 and 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed at the meeting, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, located at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Resolution
Votes
%
Votes
%
% of Issued
Votes
For
against
Share capital
withheld
voted
1.
Annual report and financial statements
516,534,507
99.98
120,664
0.02
75.77%
268,702
2.
Declaration of dividend
514,939,402
99.62
1,950,651
0.38
75.80%
33,107
3.
Approve the directors' remuneration
report
506,921,228
98.74
6,479,091
1.26
75.29%
3,523,554
4.
Reappointment of Sir David Higgins
499,930,557
96.75
16,814,790
3.25
75.78%
178,526
5.
Reappointment of Louise Beardmore
516,429,704
99.93
337,307
0.07
75.78%
157,105
6.
Reappointment of Phil Aspin
515,962,978
99.85
796,495
0.15
75.78%
164,400
7.
Reappointment of Liam Butterworth
508,774,267
98.46
7,976,588
1.54
75.78%
172,853
8.
Reappointment of Kath Cates
508,843,737
98.47
7,911,855
1.53
75.78%
166,469
9.
Reappointment of Alison Goligher
508,860,218
98.47
7,893,187
1.53
75.78%
170,468
10.
Election of Michael Lewis
516,556,580
99.96
189,718
0.04
75.78%
177,575
11.
Reappointment of Paulette Rowe
491,039,124
98.42
7,888,142
1.58
73.17%
17,996,454
12.
Reappointment of Doug Webb
506,492,610
98.02
10,253,807
1.98
75.78%
177,456
13.
Reappointment of auditor
509,746,434
98.63
7,061,648
1.37
75.79%
115,761
14.
Remuneration of auditor
513,440,130
99.35
3,375,484
0.65
75.79%
105,534
15.
Authorising the directors to allot shares
502,318,779
97.19
14,520,170
2.81
75.80%
84,924
16.
General power to disapply statutory pre-
emption rights
501,998,169
97.15
14,729,536
2.85
75.78%
193,856
17.
Specific power to disapply pre-emption
rights in connection with an acquisition or
specified capital investment
476,513,537
92.80
36,970,675
7.20
75.30%
3,439,598
18.
Authorising the Company to make market
purchases of its own shares
514,231,301
99.56
2,252,994
0.44
75.74%
439,578
19.
Notice of general meeting
496,570,906
96.08
20,261,735
3.92
75.79%
91,232
20.
Authorising political donations and political
expenditure
498,019,645
96.39
18,676,546
3.61
75.77%
225,944
LEI - 2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59
Classification - Result of AGM
Jane Gilmore, Deputy Secretary 07717 702375
