United Utilities : £280 million of support for United Utilities customers

Alongside its full year results announced today, United Utilities unveiled a £280 million package of support measures that is helping over 200,000 households across the North West until 2025. The company's shareholders are providing £142 million of support in addition to the £139 million of financial aid provided via a social tariff. The news comes as United Utilities said it would be keeping the average household water bill flat for this year.

Louise Beardmore Customer Service Director said "We continue to play our part in helping anyone who is struggling to pay their water bill, providing our customers with a range of support from reduced tariffs, payment matching schemes as well as funding an independent charitable trust. Despite the high levels of inflation we are keeping the average water bill flat this year so we can play our part and help every household across our region. Helping customers quickly is important and we have dedicated teams on hand to help anyone who may be struggling. Our investment in Open Banking technology means that we can make it easier for customers to access support in minutes rather than weeks".

Emma Clancy Chief Executive of The Consumer Council for Water said "United Utilities has a long standing record of helping customers who are struggling to pay their bill and offers an extensive range of support schemes and assistance. I would encourage anyone who is struggling to reach out to them".

Customers can find out more about the help and support available at unitedutilities.com/my-account/your-bill/difficulty-paying-your-bill/

or by calling the dedicated team on 0800 072 6765.