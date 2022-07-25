Log in
    UU.   GB00B39J2M42

UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC

(UU.)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-07-25 am EDT
1067.00 GBX   -0.97%
United Utilities : Annual General Meeting - 2022 poll results

07/25/2022 | 12:05pm EDT
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - POLL RESULT

At the annual general meeting held on 22 July 2022 at The Edwardian Manchester Radisson Hotel, all the resolutions set out in the notice of meeting were duly passed and the result of the poll is set out below. At the record date for the meeting the total number of voting rights in the company stood at 681,888,418 and the total ordinary shares in issue were 681,888,418.

Resolutions 1 to 17, 21 and 23 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 18 to 20 and 22 were passed as special resolutions.

In accordance with Listing Rules 9.6.1 and 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed at the meeting, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, located at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Resolution

Votes

%

Votes

%

% of

Votes

For

against

Issued

withheld

Share

capital

voted

1. Annual report and financial statements

503,434,320

99.97

146,141

0.03

73.85

217,771

2. Declaration of dividend

482,953,694

95.87

20,807,357

4.13

73.88

37,115

3. Approve the directors' remuneration

report

465,131,664

93.94

30,016,180

6.06

72.61

8,649,736

4. Approve the directors' remuneration

policy

498,652,274

99.02

4,941,551

0.98

73.85

203,755

5. Reappointment of Sir David Higgins

494,292,553

98.14

9,372,622

1.86

73.86

131,827

6. Reappointment of Steve Mogford

503,302,975

99.93

362,440

0.07

73.86

131,587

7. Reappointment of Phil Aspin

503,247,335

99.92

407,306

0.08

73.86

142,361

8. Election of Louise Beardmore

503,380,201

99.95

256,517

0.05

73.86

160,284

9. Election of Liam Butterworth

503,454,592

99.97

174,294

0.03

73.86

168,116

10.Reappointment of Kath Cates

494,515,964

98.19

9,115,906

1.81

73.86

165,132

11.Reappointment of Alison Goligher

494,542,716

98.19

9,092,087

1.81

73.86

162,199

12.Reappointment of Paulette Rowe

494,534,521

98.19

9,095,320

1.81

73.86

167,161

13.Reappointment of Doug Webb

494,586,150

98.20

9,047,655

1.80

73.86

163,197

14. Reappointment of auditor

499,105,529

99.09

4,561,499

0.91

73.86

130,749

15. Remuneration of auditor

501,817,162

99.63

1,870,093

0.37

73.87

110,520

16.Climate related financial disclosures

401,393,979

80.62

96,487,375

19.38

73.02

5,916,421

17.Authorising the directors to allot shares

488,490,321

97.01

15,079,337

2.99

73.85

228,117

18. Disapplying statutory pre-emption rights

494,658,401

98.84

5,801,188

1.16

73.39

3,338,186

19. Authorising specific power to disapply

statutory pre-emption rights

486,027,273

97.11

14,458,722

2.89

73.40

3,311,780

20. Authorising the Company to make

market purchases of its own shares

501,265,608

99.57

2,149,713

0.43

73.83

382,456

21. United Utilities Group PLC Long Term

Plan 2022

499,868,794

99.28

3,636,753

0.72

73.84

292,228

22.Notice of general meeting

481,623,277

95.63

21,996,547

4.37

73.86

177,951

23. Authorising political donations and

political expenditure

489,689,839

98.26

8,690,794

1.74

73.09

5,417,192

LEI - 2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59

Classification - Result of AGM

Jane Gilmore, Deputy Secretary 07717 702375

Disclaimer

United Utilities Group plc published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 16:04:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
