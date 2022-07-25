United Utilities : Annual General Meeting - 2022 poll results

UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - POLL RESULT

At the annual general meeting held on 22 July 2022 at The Edwardian Manchester Radisson Hotel, all the resolutions set out in the notice of meeting were duly passed and the result of the poll is set out below. At the record date for the meeting the total number of voting rights in the company stood at 681,888,418 and the total ordinary shares in issue were 681,888,418.

Resolutions 1 to 17, 21 and 23 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 18 to 20 and 22 were passed as special resolutions.

In accordance with Listing Rules 9.6.1 and 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed at the meeting, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, located at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Resolution Votes % Votes % % of Votes For against Issued withheld Share capital voted 1. Annual report and financial statements 503,434,320 99.97 146,141 0.03 73.85 217,771 2. Declaration of dividend 482,953,694 95.87 20,807,357 4.13 73.88 37,115 3. Approve the directors' remuneration report 465,131,664 93.94 30,016,180 6.06 72.61 8,649,736 4. Approve the directors' remuneration policy 498,652,274 99.02 4,941,551 0.98 73.85 203,755 5. Reappointment of Sir David Higgins 494,292,553 98.14 9,372,622 1.86 73.86 131,827 6. Reappointment of Steve Mogford 503,302,975 99.93 362,440 0.07 73.86 131,587 7. Reappointment of Phil Aspin 503,247,335 99.92 407,306 0.08 73.86 142,361 8. Election of Louise Beardmore 503,380,201 99.95 256,517 0.05 73.86 160,284 9. Election of Liam Butterworth 503,454,592 99.97 174,294 0.03 73.86 168,116 10.Reappointment of Kath Cates 494,515,964 98.19 9,115,906 1.81 73.86 165,132 11.Reappointment of Alison Goligher 494,542,716 98.19 9,092,087 1.81 73.86 162,199 12.Reappointment of Paulette Rowe 494,534,521 98.19 9,095,320 1.81 73.86 167,161 13.Reappointment of Doug Webb 494,586,150 98.20 9,047,655 1.80 73.86 163,197 14. Reappointment of auditor 499,105,529 99.09 4,561,499 0.91 73.86 130,749 15. Remuneration of auditor 501,817,162 99.63 1,870,093 0.37 73.87 110,520 16.Climate related financial disclosures 401,393,979 80.62 96,487,375 19.38 73.02 5,916,421 17.Authorising the directors to allot shares 488,490,321 97.01 15,079,337 2.99 73.85 228,117 18. Disapplying statutory pre-emption rights 494,658,401 98.84 5,801,188 1.16 73.39 3,338,186 19. Authorising specific power to disapply statutory pre-emption rights 486,027,273 97.11 14,458,722 2.89 73.40 3,311,780 20. Authorising the Company to make market purchases of its own shares 501,265,608 99.57 2,149,713 0.43 73.83 382,456 21. United Utilities Group PLC Long Term Plan 2022 499,868,794 99.28 3,636,753 0.72 73.84 292,228 22.Notice of general meeting 481,623,277 95.63 21,996,547 4.37 73.86 177,951 23. Authorising political donations and political expenditure 489,689,839 98.26 8,690,794 1.74 73.09 5,417,192

LEI - 2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59

Classification - Result of AGM

Jane Gilmore, Deputy Secretary 07717 702375