United Utilities : Appointment of Liam Butterworth as CEO of new listed entity

UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC (the Company)

20 April 2023

Independent Non-Executive Director

United Utilities Group PLC announces, in accordance with LR 9.6.14, that Liam Butterworth an independent non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as CEO of Dowlais Group plc, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange with effect from 20 April 2023.

LEI 2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59

Classification - Directorate declaration

United Utilities Group's ordinary shares trade on the London Stock Exchange and its ADRs, each equal to two ordinary shares, trade over the counter under the Trading Symbol "UUGRY".