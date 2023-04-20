Advanced search
    UU.   GB00B39J2M42

UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC

(UU.)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:23:04 2023-04-20 am EDT
1070.50 GBX   -0.05%
04:44aUnited Utilities : Appointment of Liam Butterworth as CEO of new listed entity
PU
04/06United Utilities : Cheshire cover crop trial reduces fertiliser use to achieve yield and protect raw water quality
PU
04/05Risk-off mood prevails but FTSE 100 outperforms
AN
United Utilities : Appointment of Liam Butterworth as CEO of new listed entity

04/20/2023 | 04:44am EDT
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC (the Company)

20 April 2023

Independent Non-Executive Director

United Utilities Group PLC announces, in accordance with LR 9.6.14, that Liam Butterworth an independent non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as CEO of Dowlais Group plc, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange with effect from 20 April 2023.

-0-

United Utilities contacts:

Simon Gardiner, Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1925 237071

Chris Laybutt, IR and Clean Energy Strategy Director

+44 (0) 7769 556858

LEI 2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59

Classification - Directorate declaration

United Utilities Group's ordinary shares trade on the London Stock Exchange and its ADRs, each equal to two ordinary shares, trade over the counter under the Trading Symbol "UUGRY".

Disclaimer

United Utilities Group plc published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 08:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
