11 July 2024
United Utilities Group Plc
Draft Determination
United Utilities Water (UUW) notes publication of the Draft Determination for the April 2025 to March 2030 period.
The Draft Determination is an important step in the regulatory framework that aims to enable the delivery of critical investment required to improve river health, strengthen our network and deliver better services for customers, communities and for the environment.
We will now review the Draft Determination and will respond to Ofwat by 28 August 2024. We look forward to continued constructive dialogue as we approach the Final Determination in December 2024.
