Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. United Utilities Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UU.   GB00B39J2M42

UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC

(UU.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:06 2022-10-25 am EDT
920.40 GBX   +0.90%
09:44aUnited Utilities : New £8.9m project to improve water quality in the River Douglas
PU
10/03Bristol Water, United Utilities Face Financial Penalties over Missed Annual Targets
MT
10/03Eleven UK water firms face fines for missing targets
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

United Utilities : New £8.9m project to improve water quality in the River Douglas

10/25/2022 | 09:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

United Utilities has started an £8.9m project to improve the water quality of the River Douglas around Adlington in Lancashire.

The North West water company will be constructing a 2,500 cubic metre detention tank to help reduce the number of the spills from storm overflows into the Douglas during periods of heavy rainfall.

The new storm tank will help improve the River Douglas and play its part in boosting the ecological status of that stretch of the river to 'good.'

Once in operation in May 2023, a new trade effluent pipeline will also connect from Adlington to the tank to help manage flows at the local treatment works.

Tamsyn Lee, Project Manager from United Utilities, said: "It's fantastic to see all the work on site progressing. This is a really important project that will make significant improvements to the water quality on this stretch of the River Douglas and is part of our wider commitment to improve 184km of waterways across the region over the next two years."

The project is being delivered in conjunction with United Utilities' construction delivery partner C2V.

As part of its Better Rivers; Better North West campaign, United Utilities has committed to reduce the number of spills from storm overflows by at least a third, between 2020 and 2025. This will be supported through a £230m investment programme at sites across the region, leading to 184km of improved waterways.

Disclaimer

United Utilities Group plc published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 13:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC
09:44aUnited Utilities : New £8.9m project to improve water quality in the River Douglas
PU
10/03Bristol Water, United Utilities Face Financial Penalties over Missed Annual Targets
MT
10/03Eleven UK water firms face fines for missing targets
RE
09/29United Utilities : Crummock Water, Chapelhouse reservoir and Overwater consultation events..
PU
09/29Goldman Sachs Trims United Utilities PT, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
09/28Utilities Up on Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
09/27ADRs End Mixed, United Utilities and Commerzbank Trade Actively
DJ
09/27FTSE 100 Closed Lower as UK Policy Continues to Spook Markets
DJ
09/27Any Pause in Gilt Selling May Be Short-lived
DJ
09/27Will the BoE unveil a surprise rate hike?
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 862 M 2 104 M 2 104 M
Net income 2023 11,2 M 12,7 M 12,7 M
Net Debt 2023 8 177 M 9 237 M 9 237 M
P/E ratio 2023 661x
Yield 2023 4,98%
Capitalization 6 220 M 7 026 M 7 026 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,73x
EV / Sales 2024 7,26x
Nbr of Employees 6 061
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
United Utilities Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 912,20 GBX
Average target price 1 056,39 GBX
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven Lewis Mogford Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Anthony Aspin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Hartmann Higgins Non-Executive Chairman
Alison Jane Patricia Goligher Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Paulette Georgina Rowe Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC-16.24%7 026
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-23.04%10 838
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP46.19%7 581
SEVERN TRENT PLC-17.85%6 884
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY-20.55%3 037
CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP-25.63%2 969