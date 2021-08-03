Log in
United Utilities : Six monthly block listing return

08/03/2021
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC

Date: 31 July 2021

LEI 2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59

Classification - Block listing six monthly return

Name of applicant:

UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC

Name of scheme:

Long Term Plan 2013

Period of return:

From:

01/02/2021

To:

31/07/2021

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s)

9,492,815

from previous return:

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s)

nil

has been increased since the date of the last

return (if any increase has been applied for):

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under

nil

scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet

9,492,815

issued/allotted at end of period:

Name of contact:

Jane Gilmore

Telephone number of contact:

07717 702375

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Disclaimer

United Utilities Group plc published this content on 03 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2021 15:42:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
