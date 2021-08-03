United Utilities : Six monthly block listing return

UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC
Date: 31 July 2021
LEI 2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59
Classification - Block listing six monthly return
Name of applicant:
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC
Name of scheme:
Long Term Plan 2013
Period of return:
From:
01/02/2021
To:
31/07/2021
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s)
9,492,815
from previous return:
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s)
nil
has been increased since the date of the last
return (if any increase has been applied for):
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under
nil
scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet
9,492,815
issued/allotted at end of period:
|
Name of contact:
Jane Gilmore
Telephone number of contact:
07717 702375
(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)
