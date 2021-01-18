United Utilities : Southport homes get set for anti-flood scheme

A multi-million pound project is underway to alleviate sewer flooding impacting homes in the Churchtown area of Verulam Road and Merlewood Avenue.

Water company United Utilities will spend the next 12 months above and below ground increasing the capacity of the sewer network in the area.

The work will take place along Bankfield Lane between Verulam Road and Merlewood Avenue, and in a section of land off Blundell Lane.

Programme manager Mark Walker said United Utilities wanted to improve the lives for many homeowners whose properties were at risk of flooding during periods of heavy rainfall along Verulam Road and Merlewood Avenue.

'It's been a horrible problem for them and we want to sort it out,' he said. 'There is quite a lot of work to do. We need to lay new sections of sewer pipe and increase the capacity of the network by constructing a deep underground storage tank that can store storm water until the rain subsides, it is then released back out to the sewer and onto the sewage works for treatment'.

'We will be working hard to keep people informed as our work progresses. Unfortunately there's no way of doing engineering work of this scale without causing some temporary disruption. But we have a responsibility to the community to do everything possible to get the work done as safely and quickly as we can,' said Mark.

Southport MP Damien Moore said: 'I am delighted to see that United Utilities has committed to upgrading the capacity of the sewer network in Churchtown over the next few months.

'This is a substantial project that will bring huge benefits to people living particularly on Verulam Road and Merlewood Avenue but also to others living in the Churchtown area whose lives are frequently adversely impacted by periods of heavy rainfall.

'I would like to thank the many local residents who have contacted me on this issue and hope that this action by United Utilities will greatly improve their quality of life.'