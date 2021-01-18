Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  United Utilities Group PLC    UU.   GB00B39J2M42

UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC

(UU.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

United Utilities : Southport homes get set for anti-flood scheme

01/18/2021 | 02:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A multi-million pound project is underway to alleviate sewer flooding impacting homes in the Churchtown area of Verulam Road and Merlewood Avenue.

Water company United Utilities will spend the next 12 months above and below ground increasing the capacity of the sewer network in the area.

The work will take place along Bankfield Lane between Verulam Road and Merlewood Avenue, and in a section of land off Blundell Lane.

Programme manager Mark Walker said United Utilities wanted to improve the lives for many homeowners whose properties were at risk of flooding during periods of heavy rainfall along Verulam Road and Merlewood Avenue.

'It's been a horrible problem for them and we want to sort it out,' he said. 'There is quite a lot of work to do. We need to lay new sections of sewer pipe and increase the capacity of the network by constructing a deep underground storage tank that can store storm water until the rain subsides, it is then released back out to the sewer and onto the sewage works for treatment'.

'We will be working hard to keep people informed as our work progresses. Unfortunately there's no way of doing engineering work of this scale without causing some temporary disruption. But we have a responsibility to the community to do everything possible to get the work done as safely and quickly as we can,' said Mark.

Southport MP Damien Moore said: 'I am delighted to see that United Utilities has committed to upgrading the capacity of the sewer network in Churchtown over the next few months.

'This is a substantial project that will bring huge benefits to people living particularly on Verulam Road and Merlewood Avenue but also to others living in the Churchtown area whose lives are frequently adversely impacted by periods of heavy rainfall.

'I would like to thank the many local residents who have contacted me on this issue and hope that this action by United Utilities will greatly improve their quality of life.'

Disclaimer

United Utilities Group plc published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 19:57:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC
02:57pUNITED UTILITIES : Southport homes get set for anti-flood scheme
PU
02:57pUNITED UTILITIES : Water retailers, companies and customers to benefit from new ..
PU
01/15UNITED UTILITIES : New measures brought in at Dove Stone to deter irresponsible ..
PU
01/15UNITED UTILITIES : More people now eligible for water bill assistance
PU
01/14UNITED UTILITIES : Ongoing pandemic doesn't stop water company taking on record ..
PU
01/13UNITED UTILITIES : £14m Carlisle water mains re-hab reaches final phase
PU
01/13UNITED UTILITIES : Director/ PDMR shareholding – SIP monthly purchase Janu..
PU
01/12UNITED UTILITIES : names the eight new tech firms in its Innovation Lab 3
PU
01/12UNITED UTILITIES : Key corporate dates 2021
PU
01/08UNITED UTILITIES : NW business owners urged to keep an eye out for frozen pipes
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 776 M 2 413 M 2 413 M
Net income 2021 327 M 444 M 444 M
Net Debt 2021 7 507 M 10 199 M 10 199 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,1x
Yield 2021 4,60%
Capitalization 6 388 M 8 683 M 8 678 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,82x
EV / Sales 2022 7,74x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 71,2%
Chart UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
United Utilities Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 974,38 GBX
Last Close Price 936,80 GBX
Spread / Highest target 18,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steven Lewis Mogford Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Hartmann Higgins Chairman
Philip Anthony Aspin Chief Financial Officer
Brian Michael May Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark Sydney Clare Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC4.67%8 683
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT15.59%15 822
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-2.41%11 319
SEVERN TRENT PLC2.36%7 608
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-4.23%5 542
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY2.34%3 002
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ