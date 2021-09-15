United Utilities : View our Environmental, Social and Governance announcement

United Utilities Group PLC

15 September 2021

UNITED UTILITIES ESG EVENT

United Utilities is today giving a presentation to investors and analysts demonstrating how we are delivering on our long-standing commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters.

No new material on current trading performance will be provided as part of this event.

Phil Aspin, Chief Financial Officer, said:

"Our strategy to deliver long-term sustainable improvements in the service we provide is clear and enduring. Our approach to ESG is central to this strategy, driving us to deliver our services in an environmentally sustainable, economically beneficial and socially responsible manner.

"Our work puts us at the heart of the communities in which we operate and the support we provide to customers who are struggling to pay their bills has never been more important than through the Covid-19 pandemic. We believe passionately in using our investment programme to help keep the North West economy moving, generating jobs and providing stimulus for the development of skills so vital as we emerge from the worst effects of the pandemic.

"We are protecting and improving the environment, including the quality of the water we return to our rivers and coastlines. We have a duty to respond to climate change, which is why we have invested to make our services more resilient to changes in weather patterns and we will continue to invest significantly. We are delivering against our six carbon pledges, supporting our ambition to be net zero by 2030.

"We adhere to the highest levels of governance, accountability and transparency and consistently demonstrate that we are a company our stakeholders can trust.

"Today's event will provide more detail on how our approach delivers better outcomes for customers and the environment, drives efficiency and allows us to retain and attract the best talent by delivering on issues that matter to our employees. This enables us to provide the best possible service to customers and ensures we are well placed to continue to create long-term, sustainable value for all stakeholders."

